Tee One Up

Dust off your clubs because golfing season is back in full swing. Mojave Resort Golf Club, as well as its sister property Huukan Golf Club, has made significant course improvements to provide guests an exciting and enjoyable round.

Mojave Resort is an elite golf facility in Laughlin, rated four stars by Golf Digest. The 18-hole championship course boasts sweeping open fairways, several water features, upgraded bunkers and manicured greens, all nestled at the mountain foothills for a fantastic view from each hole.

General Manager Mike Cortes said Mojave Resort is popular in the Tri-state due to its fun layout and stunning scenery.

“From working and playing all over the country, I can say it’s really a fun and unique layout,” Cortes said. “It can be challenging depending on the tee boxes you play on, but the front boxes can be a lot of fun for the average golfer and the visitors coming.”

He said the final three holes are the best feature of the course, with interesting designs to provide a little challenge to finish your round.

“Our finishers, 16, 17 and 18, are great,” Cortes said. “There is water on each of them and a lot of different ways to play them, so the finishers at Mojave can’t be beat.”

The wide-open, resort-style layout keeps guests coming back for an enjoyable round.

“It’s a forgiving course, so you’ll come out and have a good time even if you miss a fairway,” Cortes said. “And we have a fun staff, really focused on customer service, so you’ll definitely have a great time out here.”

There is a complete practice facility at Mojave Resort with a driving range, putting and chipping surfaces. The clubhouse offers a full bar, light menu, and a pro shop with custom orders available. Clubs are available for rent as well.

Course pro Lorence DeLeon is available to give lessons suited to each guest’s needs, building fundamentals for beginners to sharpening skills for tournament players.

Mojave Resort is the only course in the area located alongside a casino resort for a convenient golf staycation at the Avi, with lots of dining and entertainment options on property. Mojave Resort and Huukan both offer stay-and-play packages with the Avi — call the club at 702-535-4653 for details.

Mojave Resort hosts several tournaments throughout the year and is available for private group bookings. The public is welcome to participate in the upcoming Fort Mojave Indian Days Tournament on Friday, Oct. 25 (8 a.m. shotgun start). The tournament is a four-person scramble with a $35 entry fee per person, which includes cart, prizes and lunch. Call the club to register a team.

Just ten minutes from the Avi, Huukan is another intriguing 18-hole course in Fort Mohave, Arizona.

“Huukan is more of a municipal-style course,” Cortes said. “It’s unique to this area because it’s really the only tree-lined course and it has houses on both sides of it. It’s a little shorter and easier, so it is great for beginners.”

The course received considerable maintenance during the off-season, including an upgraded irrigation system to keep the fairways lush and new bunkers with added sand and landscaping.

“We have worked hard to improve course conditions and players will notice a difference,” Cortes said.

Huukan offers a short-game practice area and lessons from course pro Mike Hailes. The clubhouse has a pro shop with a nice variety of merchandise and rental clubs, as well as a full bar and restaurant. Cortes said they plan to start offering live entertainment and fun events for the community there in the near future.

Mens’ and ladies’ leagues are starting up again at Huukan for a little friendly competition. Several membership packages are available.

Mojave Resort and Huukan both opened up for the season last weekend and offer tee times from dawn to 5 p.m. Reserve a time online at MojaveGolf.com.