Shopping Spree

It’s barely October and visions of sugar plums are already dancing in peoples’ heads. Christmas decorations have been on retail shelves for weeks, the holidays are looming large, and Halloween stuff will be pushed into the clearance section any day now.

But the upcoming holiday season isn’t the only reason for the popularity of the highly anticipated annual event, Cameron Broadcasting’s “Girls’ Day Out,” taking place at the Aquarius Resort Casino, Saturday, Oct. 5 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Let’s face it, girls don’t need a reason to shop. They just like to shop, pure and simple. They love this event simply because they learn about new products, educate themselves on the latest trends, it happens to be a fun way to spend the day, and it doesn’t require driving all over the county to see everything.

Girls of all ages come out in droves, to experience the large variety of goods and services under one roof. It saves a lot of shoe leather and shoppers just never know what they’ll find. It is a place where the unexpected, innovative and creative collide, a place to indulge the thrill of the hunt to find something fun and unique. Add some of your best friends and it’s more than shopping — it’s an adventure shared, as well as quality time spent with your gal pals. And it is free to attend.

Vendors aren’t limited to only shoes, bags, things that sparkle and those that smell nice. There are also items that appeal to men who like to see what’s new in the world, as well.

A “less is more” philosophy continues again this year, but that doesn’t mean less to see or experience. The event is more crowd-friendly and maneuverable, according to Chris Jaeger, VP of marketing and digital strategies for Cameron Broadcasting.

“Last year was less crazy, but we still had people in the lobby and there are people who request being there,” she added. “I did put the digital photo booth in the lobby, but there are probably seven or eight vendors out there. One vendor has a triple booth because she brings a lot of stuff for people to see.”

This year, Jaeger can’t wrap her head around the fact the event is in its 12th year.

“Oh, my gosh, it can’t be a dozen years,” she said. “It’s almost the same size as last year. I think the biggest crowd we ever had was 7,250. We tend to have bigger crowds when there’s a concert — and there is no concert this year, but we’ll still do well.

“People are still booking into the hotels on Casino Drive, and we pull about half our crowd from there and half from the locals and they come quite a way for the event — they come from Kingman and Havasu. But it’s pretty cool to have all that under one roof.

“Right now, as of today, we have 86 vendors,” she added. “First, I took booths out ’cause I thought, ‘I don’t think we’re going to have as many this year and now I’ve put them all back in. I think it’s a little more varied this year and a lot of new people — a lot of new people. We’ve got an artist from Balboa Park in San Diego. When he called me, he said, ‘all my friends said this is the place to be. I’ve never been to Laughlin, so I want in.’ This is the first regular artist we’ve had, so that’s cool and this year there are two of them. We have people coming from Texas and Utah, too.”

The event includes a new element.

“For the first year ever, after a dozen years, we decided to print shopping bags,” Jaeger said. “We did it for our sponsors. One of our biggest sponsors is Innovative Health & Wellness. She had a big booth last year but this year she has doubled the size. She does actual beauty treatments right there on the spot. She is a full M.D., her name is Dr. Summer Tilgner, and she’s very interesting. She does cool sculpting — actually, I cannot think of anything she doesn’t do. But she does all the latest laser treatments and everything. She does demonstrations so people can see what they involve.

“We had one of our on-air people do it last year, and she lost a lot of weight. She has a lot of what I say is state-of-the-art beauty treatments. She’s offering a discount on the bag, and there are some good discounts being given to shoppers.

“Permanent makeup was a hot product last year and I think it’s going to be popular again this year.”

The digital photo booth, Vegas 2U, will be back, Jaegar said. “She brings all sorts or art and costume things people can take a picture in and take it home with you and all your friends. I love that.”

She also said in-home parties are very popular offered by companies like Pampered Chef, J&K Pearl Parties and the Traveling Vineyard, which was also in attendance last year. She sells wine parties. They offer a unique service ­— in-home wine tastings.

“Those are kind of a big deal and people really like them,” she added. “We’re just about to book a gym, so they’ll be doing exercise and some sort of demos and the demos seem to be big with people who come to ‘Girls Day Out.’ ”

Everyone 18 and older receives a raffle ticket when they come into the venue.

“We’re giving away Toby Keith tickets; we’re giving away 12 three-day, two-night stays at the Aquarius, the Colorado Belle and the Edgewater; we’re giving away train trips, beauty products and zipline trips for two. The place is in Boulder, it’s called Flightlinez and it’s one of the bigger zipline excursions. This is the time to go because of the weather.

“All of our on-air talent will be there, and Bri and Loke from the KNACK will be hosting the raffle,” Jaeger said. “They did a great job last year. It was fun and it went a lot faster.

“The other thing I wanted to mention is the parking,” she added. “People have mentioned that a big issue, but there is parking at the Aquarius or anywhere along Casino Drive. Or people can park on the Bullhead side and take the water taxi.”

She said the most important element of the event is having fun.

“I think it’s going to be a fun year,” she said. “I feel it’s more fun this year because I was well organized and every year that goes by it gets better. I have to tell you, the Aquarius and their staff are so easy to work with and those pavilions are so nice.

“We open our booth sales in March for a month,” she explained. “It’s open only to past vendors from the prior year. They have the first right of refusal — and believe it or not, we end up with about 25 bookings in the first month. Those are vendors who are returning, so it must work.

“It’s the same old, same old, but it’s still the biggest retail event of the year,” she added. “I’m very excited about this year.

The event is very kid-friendly, so all ages are welcome to attend.

“We look forward to this event every year. Come out, say hello and most important, have a lot of fun.”

For more information on “Girls Day Out,” contact Cameron Broadcasting at 928-763-5586.

Participating businesses include:

• JEWELRY: Bling; Miramar Jewelry; Jewelry DeZines; Hawaiian Jewelry HDH; Lulu Lush Jewelry; Hawaiian Jewelry HDH; Parklane Jewelry; Magnolia & Vine; J&K Pearl Parties; Premier Designs; All Beauty College; Holley’s Wire Works;

• HEALTH & BEAUTY: DoTerra; Exotic Healing Gardens; Healthy Living by Jan; Senegence – LipSense; Honeycomb Salon; Color Street Nails; Innovative Health & Wellness; Mary Kay; Sugar Sparkled Kisses; Real Time Pain Relief; Humana; Swedish Healer & Medium; Tri-State Orthopedic; TryBananceHealth.com;

• CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES: Addicted To Glitter; CK’s Closet; Glitter by Tink; Denims & Diamonds; Hotoveli Boutique; How Cute Is This Boutique; Mermaid Tails; Comfortably Chic – Lularoe; Mommy 2 Sweet; Paparazzi Happy Girl Accessories; Valentina with Love;

• HOME DECOR/KITCHEN: Chris Stell Creative Arts; Dottie’s Creations; Finishing Touches; Origami Owl; Stampin’ Up; Scentsy; Premier Designs; Pampered Chef; Shelagos Artworks USA; Shelf Genie; Mr. Fudge;

• MISCELLANEOUS: Anvenve (Philip Bachman); Bend Yoga; Bullhead City Dentist; CBD Emporium; Cellular Sales (Verizon); Center for Surrogate Parenting; Cruise Planners; DB&G Dance Studio; Findlay Cadillac; Hylasouthwest; Montessori Prep; Nothing But Air; Aquarius Casino Resort; Pruvit; Vegas2U; Traveling Vineyard; Wells Fargo Bank; Valley View Medical Center; LJ Dare, author; Suddenlink/Altice USA; Affordable Dental; and Lion City 2.

GIRLS’ DAY OUT

The Aquarius Pavilion

Saturday, Oct. 5 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Free admission