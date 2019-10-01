Musical Journey

Music for vocalist “Kyss Kyss” has always been about evolution, growth, change and crossing genres. There are no such things as boundaries in her songbook. So when she put her band together, the name “Kyss & The Xrossover,” reflected her philosophy of always looking ahead and thinking outside the box when it comes to the music she performs.

It’s a thought process that has been working well for the group because they have become a staple at the Tropicana Laughlin, performing for special events on many occasions and they’ve become popular regulars in Tango’s Lounge.

“I used to sing, and I still do, with a band that was pretty popular out there in Laughlin called Block Party,” Kyss said. “I kind of built my fan base from there and people personally supported me enough to be able to start my own band — that’s what Laughlin did for me. The people in Laughlin, the people coming to Laughlin, they were very supportive. So, of course, my first real work was there at the Tropicana Laughlin.

“Amy Carrera, at the Trop, is so awesome,” she added. “She was pretty supportive and made sure she got me to where I needed to be, so I’ve been working there at the Tropicana Laughlin for four years now with my band, Kyss and The Xrossover.”

Kyss has a deep well of musicians from which to draw from, no matter when and where she performs. However, for her upcoming shows at the Tropicana this time, she brings a tight four-piece that already is an entity unto themselves.

“I have Chuck Barnes on keys, he’s from Alabama; Randell Cooper plays bass and he’s from Alabama also; L.C. Crawford is on drums and he’s from Chicago; and on guitar, I have William Dewberry, who’s also from Chicago.

“I have a unit of musicians — I have two bass players, two keys players, three drummers — I have a lot of frickin’ support, a lot of members that help me hold down my band.

“This unit this band is already a unit by themselves — they’re called Bama, I work with them in Las Vegas, we do a lot of work together, so this band is called Bama and they just help me with Kyss and The Xrossover,” she explained.

“The type of music I play is the most current hip hop, R&B, I’ve added a lot of Motown to my set, a lot of old-school R&B — people love that. I actually do a little country, I actually do a little rock and roll,” she laughs.

Because she possesses some powerful vocals, Kyss can pretty much sing anything she wants.

“I try everything,” she said. “Whatever makes people happy I try. Personally, I am a R&B, hip hop type of girl, but I love making people happy, so I try to learn everything.

“With that being said, the ‘Xrossover’ for me, it’s really a transition, so Kyss & the Xrossover, is really just me, by myself,” she explained. “The ‘Xrossover’ is my musical transition in life. Let’s just say I may crossover from one song to the next or one genre to the next or one band to the next. I may crossover into doing original music — whatever musically the cards lay for me, it’s just a crossover for me.

“It’s a level of playing, an adventure. Kyss and The Xrossover pretty much means the adventures of Kyss — the transitions and new people that I’m meeting, new musicians I’m building with, a new album that I’m working on with this band that I’m with right now, just a lot of things. That’s what the music means to me. It’s a transition, a positive transition of music, and even when I’m performing, I still do the ‘Xrossover,’ the positive transition in music, where people — old, young, men, women — they all meet in the middle and say, ‘Oh, I love this song!’ Music brings everybody together. So I let people also experience the ‘Xrossover,’ with the way I do my music.”

Her philosophy about music bleeds over into her original work.

“I never imagined in a million years I would sing cover tunes,” she said. “I’ve always been an ‘un-cover girl,’ which means I’ve always been doing original music. I’ve been writing songs since I was 11, I started being a recording artist when I was 14, so I’ve been writing forever.

“As a matter of fact, a lot of my shows are improv, which means I make things up and turn them into songs on the spot,” Kyss said. “People watch it all the time, it’s so fun. It comes out really, really good. If somebody says they came all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and I ask, ‘What color car?’ and they say, ‘blue,’ I can make up a song about it. I totally make a chorus, and verses and play the whole song from three to four minutes like it’s a real record. It’s so fun. People love it and I enjoy it, too.”

That spontaneity could be one of the reasons the band is so popular. Keeping things real is another element that sets them apart.

“I feel like it’s not about my singing, it’s never about my singing,” she said. “I hardly care about my singing — it’s so about hanging out with the people, interacting with the people, connecting with the people, making sure people feel great, and good about what they’re hearing, and about who they’re hanging with in the moment.

“It’s really about the people. I literally come not to gig, but I come to hang out with people, and I know I have to sing in order to do it. So that’s my excuse. I love people, and I love the way people respond to how I treat them. I’m from the South, it’s hospitality — making sure everybody is comfortable. I put people first and myself last all the time when it comes to doing music.”

That hospitality extends to performing crowd favorites, even when Kyss and The Xrossover would rather not.

“Oh, my goodness, I am so over ‘Uptown Funk.’ I’m so over it when other people do it, when I hear it, I’m just over it. My band members are over it, too,” she laughed. “But I have this ‘Uptown Funk’ medley. I made it when I put other songs in it that are so fun. So no matter if we don’t like it, I’ve added things to it to make us like it as we present it to the people and they love it even more.

“I mix ‘Get Down On It’ in it, I mix ‘Bad Girl’ by Donna Summer, I mix ‘Ladies Night’ in that song — I mix so many old-school songs in that like ‘Push It’ by Salt n Pepa. We really ‘crossover’ with that song and it probably lasts 10 minutes,” she said. “And people are dancing and I’m like, ‘OK, we’ve gotta stop, they should be tired of dancing by now. That is the one song we are so over, but I’ll sing it as many times as requested.”

What does the future hold for Kyss?

“I’m going to be doing a lot more original music,” she said. “I’m gonna share it with everybody, and I’m gonna be looking for their feedback, and their support because I am getting ready to crossover into doing an album.

“From there I would like to try my hardest to get back into the industry,” she added. “I would like to go on a tour, opening for other international acts, and then maybe possibly having my own tour. So I’m going to be presenting a whole lot of original music. It is strictly to hear feedback and learning what people want to hear from me, what they don’t want to hear from me. I just want to give my fans and people who support me the very first option to listen and tell me what they think and how they feel about it.”

It takes a brave girl to put herself out there like that, but Kyss is confident because of people who have helped her along the way and continue to see that she is headed in the right musical direction.

“I’d like to thank Amy at the Trop for rockin’ with me as long as she has been rockin’ with me,” she said. “She’s been the dream person to work for, she’s always been pretty consistent, very supportive, she always looks out for me personally. So I just want to make sure I thank her and the Tropicana Laughlin as well, for trusting her choice. They love us and they wouldn’t know anything about us if it wasn’t for her.”

While the music business can be a cruel mistress, Kyss has learned to believe in herself because others have believed in her ability and talent as a performer.

“I’m here in Las Vegas and I also perform here,” she said. “When I was down and out because being in bands is so hard, there were people who helped me keep it going, helped me keep this consistent.

“I want to say thank you to musician Drake Bates on keys and bass. He’s played both for me, and he’s even played drums for me before — anything it took to make it just go, he did for me. I enjoy working with him and I appreciate him so much,” she said.

“Also Matthew Banks, on keys and vocals,” she added. “I often alternate between the two players and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me.

Her biggest transition takes place in the coming year.

“I’m actually getting ready to make the biggest ‘Xrossover’ ever — I am actually getting ready to merge with Bama, and the name is going to be shortened and it’s called ‘XO Bama’ (pronounced So Bama).

“I actually found a unit that has nothing but time exclusive to me, they truly work with me, they make sure I work as well, we take care of each other like a real band, a real family, and so I just feel like it’s a good move to just make it official and just travel together as XO Bama by the beginning of the year.”

KYSS & XROSSOVER

Tango’s Lounge within the Tropicana

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5 (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Free to listen