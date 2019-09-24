Mama Knows Best

Tim Conway was like the mad scientist of comedy in the 1970s. He was both cast member and a comedy writer for “The Carol Burnett Show.” He’d secretly change his lines in weekly scripts that had already been rehearsed — the element of surprise was just too tempting to pass up.

A young performer named Vicki Lawrence had a front row seat to all of it. What an education and experience she gained over the course of her 11 years on the show. Being a regular meant she had to be skillful at comedy sketches, song and dance bits and full-on, involved production numbers. Conway proved to be the troublemaker, Lawrence was the smartass.

Hand-plucked out of obscurity as a high school senior by Carol Burnett herself, she became part of the cast of this ground-breaking format of sketch comedy, which also included Harvey Korman.

In the seventh season, and at the age of 24, Lawrence created her most popular character, Thelma Harper, a.k.a. “Mama,” who had something to say about everything. She was tough, obstinate, funny, called them as she saw them, and to a lot of people, made perfect sense of the crazy world around her.

After the Burnett show ended, Lawrence went on to star in “Mama’s Family,” which topped the ratings charts for the entire six years the original show ran. Since then, “Mama” has almost attained cult status, partly because of reruns of the TV show that still air throughout the country every day.

Conway and Lawrence worked together again on the popular CBS sit-com “Yes Dear.” Lawrence had a recurring role on Disney’s “Hannah Montana,” starring Miley Cyrus, as Grandma Stewart, from 2006-2011.

When an unprecedented 50 million views watched the “Carol Burnett Showstopper Special” in 2001, Lawrence decided it was time to bring Mama out of the shadows, spruce up those sensible shoes and hit the road with her show, “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show.” She and Mama were a success, touring the country for several years performing a mix of stand-up comedy, music and sharing their views on the world.

Most recently, Lawrence co-starred in FOX TV’s “The Cool Kids” a comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community, who loved to break rules to have fun.

Now the Emmy-award winner is gearing up for another road trip with Mama in tow and the two make their first stop at the Riverside Resort Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29.

We talked with Lawrence about her career, the Burnett show and the show she’s bringing to Laughlin. Here’s her take…

Tim Conway’s passing this year saddened the country. He was not only one of the funniest men on the planet, he was also one of the nicest. What are your thoughts on this man and his incredible talent?

He was amazing. He was struggling (healthwise) though, so it was a blessing, really. And he was such a nice man, funny and nice. It’s a difficult combination to come by, especially in show business. He was a sweetheart and just a crazy man. Oh, and that brain. They should have donated that to science, that’s for sure. You never knew what was going on in there, but it was busy.

Do you have a fondest memory?

It’s not one that I can share (she laughs). I have many fond memories. He was just so fun. My memory of Tim in general is that he was always in the back of the studio building something with the prop man or rewriting all of his lines. Back in the day, we had cue cards — Carol’s cards might be black, Harvey was blue, I was red and Tim was green. If you looked out in the audience on any given tape night, and you saw a green cue card, that said “saver” that meant here comes the joke that nobody has heard, that is going to “save” this sketch. He had so many cue cards that said “saver,” from over the years that at one point he had his office wallpapered in them. They just said “saver” everywhere. I didn’t know until way late that he was dyslexic, so it was always really difficult for him to read the scripts. I think what he did was he would embellish them the way he wanted them to be. He wrote a lot of his own stuff, too. He wrote all the Mrs. Wiggins and Mr. Tudball sketches. I believe he wrote the dentist, too. The first time he and Harvey ever worked together was on the Burnett show. They did not know each other prior. He was invited on as a guest, and when people asked them how they first met, he’d tell them, “the first time I met Harvey, they took me down to the basement of CBS and he was chained to a pipe, and they said, ‘you’re going to work with him.'”

What did you learn from Tim about comedy?

Just his timing. And there have been times that I have thought of him during a sketch and thought, “how long can I push this, how long can I hold this,” or “how long would Tim do it?” And I’ve done it a few times, and I don’t think I could play it as long as he did, but I do think of him and how beautifully that worked for him.

You learned a lot from all of them, right?

I really do feel like I got to go to the Harvard School of Comedy. If nothing else you learn by osmosis, by just watching it over and over and over again. It just becomes engrained in your person.

When I started on “The Cool Kids,” and people would say, “Oh, my God, your timing,” I would think “The Cool Kids” was the furthest away I had ever been from the Burnett show. All these other people in the show were all really well trained, and I was “home-schooled.” To find out that far down the road what an outstanding education I got, without even realizing it, just having a good time — I had good teachers.

Carol has always been like a proud parent where you’re concerned. What a great friend and teacher.

I learned a lot from her, but the most important thing I learned from Carol is how the business of show business should run. Because she is a uniquely kind, giving, loving, nurturing person, and you don’t run into that in show business much either. Harvey used to say all the time, “You have no idea, kid. Wait until you get out into the ‘real’ world of show business ’cause this ain’t it.” I really do think there is a trickle-down theory — as it is at top, so goes the whole company. She always called it playing in the sand box and that’s exactly what it was to her, playing dress-up and it should be fun.

What’s new with the two-woman show this time?

I’ve been contemplating that lately, ’cause when I first started the show, it was right after 9/11 and Laughlin actually was one of the very first places we ever played. I just wanted to take people away from everything that was going on for 90 minutes. I just wanted them to have fun and laugh, and not think about everything that’s going on. Then over the years as politics started getting pretty humorous again, and Hillary ran and Obama ran, I jumped in there and maybe Mama should be his running mate — the bumper stickers would say “Obama-Mama.” I had all these great ideas for what we should do with the country, and that’s kind of continued. But now you can’t write anything crazier than what’s going on. I’m almost to the point now where I feel like I want to back off again and take people away from all of it for 90 minutes.

What’s in store for Laughlin audiences this trip?

My half of the show is still autobiographical. It’s changed slightly as I’m getting older because I have a longer biography (she laughs). I find, as I’m getting older, and as more generations know the Burnett show, and “Mama’s Family,” and me, that people love those old back stories. Show business just isn’t like it was back in the day, at all, so I think people just love to hear the stories. With Mama, I just keep updating her when there’s stuff in the news that seems like it would be relevant or funny to me.

What do you like about working in Laughlin?

I’m really looking forward to coming back to Laughlin. The audiences are always so great. One of my favorite stories about my show is a Laughlin story. When I first started doing this show, the guy who booked my show in Laughlin came down to the dressing room one night to meet me and my husband. He says “do you want to know what the word is on the casino floor?” I said, “Sure. He said, “Wear your Depends.” “Oh, my God,” I said, “that’s like the nicest compliment I’ve ever gotten.” You will laugh. I feel like the best lady in the world taught me how to put a show together. For Carol it is all about the audience and keeping them entertained. So when I put this show together, I was all about the audience and keeping them entertained. She taught me well.

