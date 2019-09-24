Cruisin’ Cars

The River Cruizers’ “Roddin’ on the River” charity classic car show returns for the 28th year, but this year the event moves to a new venue, The Avi Resort & Casino for its four-day event, Thursday-Sunday, Sept 26-29.

The club expects about 250 entries this year, all vying for one of the 50 trophies given out at the awards ceremony that rounds out the weekend.

The River Cruizers have built this show, and their car club, into something special over the years. They started as a modest get together of local car enthusiasts in Bullhead City in 1986.

The Avi is also the home of the River Cruizers’ “Hot Rods and Harleys” annual spring show, and these have raised more than $500,000 for local charities and scholarships.

Among the beneficiaries of the River Cruizers’ efforts over the years have been the Military Wives Program, the Veteran Outreach Program, food banks, the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, senior programs, Toys for Tots, youth sports, Special Olympics, Clothe-A-Child, and the scholarship program for graduating high school seniors from every high school in the area.

“As our 29th annual “Roddin on the River” car show approaches I would like to welcome everyone to our new home at the Avi Resort & Casino,” said Danny Moran, River Cruizers president. “As many of you know, it is a great venue overlooking the beautiful Colorado River. Hopefully it will be much cooler on the grass instead of being on the pavement.

“We have a lot of activities to look forward to and of course all the beautiful classic cars and hot rods. Early entries will receive some free play to use inside the casino as well as a coupon book, good for discounts to be used inside the casino as well. Hope to see you there,” he added.

The River Cruizers have been acknowledged for their efforts via awards such as Ashland’s Eagle One Golden Rule Award for outstanding community service (1998 and 2003), and a local Community Achievement Award.

The show

The public is invited to come and gaze at the antique autos for a $2 admission into the grassy event area where the cars will be displayed, a.k.a. the Beach Overlook at the Avi near the lagoon pool with the Colorado River as the backdrop.

The “Show ‘n’ Shine” competition on Saturday includes a variety of categories, including trophies for “The Best” of each era beginning with the 1920s up to the year 2000, “Lady Cruiser,” “Best Engine” and “Best Under Construction.” The top three award winners will be featured on the T-shirt for “Roddin’” 2020.

The trophies will be awarded outdoors by the big tent Sunday morning (8:30 a.m.), before all cars leave by 10 a.m. Doughnuts and coffee served for this participants-only event.

Show registration

The show is open to all years, makes and models, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, 4x4s, classics and specialty vehicles.

For those who want to register a vehicle in the show, they may do so on Thursday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m.-11 a.m.) at the event site. The registration fee is $50 and includes a goodie bag, a T-shirt, dash plaque and a chance at one of 50 awards. There is 24-hour security for vehicles in the fenced-in event area.

For more information on registration, contact Danny Moran at 909-226-7437; go to RiverCruizers.com; or visit the information tent in the grassy area during the first days of the event.

In addition to the cars that will be judged in the Show ‘n’ Shine, there will also be vendors, including a pin-striping artist, raffles, 50/50 cash drawings, DJ music, and an indoor Poker Walk and Scavenger Hunt (for participants only).

Schedule of events

Thursday, Sept. 26 (6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Gates open for parking (6 a.m.); National Anthem, DJ music all day long (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.). Registration open (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales and raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Door prize drawings (noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.); 50/50 drawing at DJ tent, must be present to win (5:30 p.m.); Gates close (6 p.m.).

Friday, Sept. 27 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Gates open for parking (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.); National Anthem, DJ music all day long (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.). Registration open (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales and raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Door prize drawings (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.); Scavenger hunt for participants only (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Silent Auction (11 a.m.-5 p.m.); 50/50 drawing at DJ tent, must be present to win (5:30 p.m.); Gates close (6 p.m.).

Saturday, Sept. 28 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Gates open (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.); National Anthem, DJ music all day long (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.); Registration open (8 a.m.-11 a.m. — no registration accepted after 11 a.m.); Poker Walk registration (9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.); T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales and raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Door prize drawings (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.); Poker Walk for participants only (11 a.m.-noon); Show and Shine judging (noon-2 p.m.); Live Auction (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.); 50/50 drawing at DJ tent, must be present to win (5:30 p.m.); Gates close (6 p.m.).

Sunday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.)

• The awards presentation takes place (8 a.m.) outdoors by the big tent, coffee and doughnuts for participants, all cars leave the lawn area by 10 a.m.

Become a Cruizer

If you would like to join the River Cruizers, you may attend one of their meetings, the first Tuesday of the month (7 p.m.) at Casa Serrano Restaurant (in the Banquet Room) in Mohave Valley. You may also call Fred Young at 928-514-5063 or visit their website at RiverCruizers.com.

RODDIN’ ON THE RIVER

Beach Overlook at the Avi

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 26-29

$2 admission