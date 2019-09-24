Meet the Manager: Steve Willett

There is nothing wrong with residing and serving the community in the hometown that raised you. Riverside Resort Human Resource Director Steve Willett is one success story proving the abundant professional opportunity available in the Tri-state area.

Willett’s family moved to Bullhead City from California in 1979, before there was even one stoplight in town.

“The first stoplight went up after we got here, on Hancock and Highway 95. And the big shopping outing was to drive to Kingman to go to Kmart, because they had one,” Willett said with a chuckle. “Yeah, I’ve gotten to see the town grow a lot.”

Since then, the Tri-state has evolved considerably, adding all of the amenities and services a town needs. It’s also close to several destination cities for a weekend away, but the smaller hometown feel is “easy to come back to,” as Willett said. He and his wife raised two daughters here and they now have a grandson.

In high school, teachers encouraged Willett to get away from home if he wanted a big career, but he found out otherwise.

“Really the way it was put across to me was, ‘you would be doing yourself a great disservice if you got out of school and went to work at one of the casinos because you will never go anywhere,’” Willett said. “I am now on a mission to dispel that theory, because there are great careers in the casino industry. As in any other industry, you can get in and stay stagnant if you choose to do so, but there is definitely upward mobility and the opportunity to work anywhere in the world pretty much.”

Initially, Willett decided he was going to be the next greatest chef, as celebrity chef’s starting popping up across the country. He took a culinary apprenticeship at the Ramada Express (now the Tropicana Laughlin), and became a certified sous chef. He became the executive chef in charge of the Boogie’s Diner restaurant chain, and later at Stewart Anderson’s Black Angus Steakhouse.

“At one point when I was with Black Angus I found myself doing 16-18 hour days and my job satisfaction level just wasn’t what I thought it would be,” Willett said. “At that point in time I was burning myself out and not really reaping the rewards so I decided to make a change and there was an opportunity to come here (the Riverside) and learn to deal blackjack.

“So I kind of set my eye on the prize, I was going to learn to deal, but ultimately I wanted to work my way up to management. I came in and learned to deal all of the games and within six months they made me a floor person. From there I moved up and became the table games manager and then I moved into the director of HR position when the former director retired.”

Willett is in his 11th year as the HR director, and has been with the Riverside for 21 years.

“What’s great about this position is that I do a lot more than just HR director functions,” Willett said. “Because I ran the pit for so long I am still heavily involved in the pit, and in a lot of situations I still end up engaging with customers. I still have customers who call me to make reservations just because I was the person they used to call for years and years, and when they get here they pop in just to say ‘hi.’ Being here for 21 years, I have customers who I have known for all 21 years.”

Willett also serves the Riverside’s 1,800 employees, most of which he knows by name.

“We are like a great big family, we have our Riverside Pride company culture,” Willett said. “Our mascot is Pride the lion, king of the jungle, because the customer is king. And Riverside Pride means we take pride in our jobs and everything we do, but it’s a homonym, because a family of lions is called a pride so we not only have Riverside Pride but we are the Riverside Pride. I try to inject that philosophy into our employees to let them know this is a family here.”

Those family values started with owner Don Laughlin, who Willett credits as the best boss he has ever had.

“From the heart, I truly can say Don Laughlin is the most kind and compassionate employer I could have ever imagined,” Willett said. “Very much like I care about knowing who these 1,800 employees are, he does too, which is an incredibly difficult job for somebody who is also constantly inundated with customers.

“Being here 21 years and working very closely with him, I’m honored that he’s not just my boss, he is someone I can truly call a friend. What’s neat about that is I am not in a very elite group, there are a large number of people who feel the same way because of the way Don has treated them over the years.”

Keeping the business in the family helps to maintain those core values and standards.

“A few years ago, Matt, Don’s grandson, came on board and he’s a chip off the old block,” Willett said. “He’s taken the reins that his grandfather has given him and ran with them. He creates that Riverside Pride by the way he runs this business. He does everything first class, raising the bar for Laughlin.”

Along with his position at the Riverside, Willett is extremely active within the community, volunteering in numerous roles.

He is a founding board member of the River Fund, which provides assistance in various ways to community members in need.

He is the secretary for the Mohave County Airport Authority, serves as the Laughlin Justice Court judge pro tem and is president of the Laughlin Healthcare Coalition.

Through his justice position and his job at the Riverside, Willett also has partnered with the WestCare Foundation, an organization helping Tri-state citizens with drug rehabilitation, finding safe spaces for victims of domestic violence and the homeless, among other issues.

“We work together towards a common goal to keep people safe and living productive healthy lives,” Willett said of his partnership with WestCare.

“There are people in our community that really need help in many ways and there aren’t enough people stepping up to try to help them,” Willett said. “It’s so easy to walk on by because we think that’s somebody else’s problem, when in reality, we all share this earth, it’s all of our problems. That’s why I think it’s important that those of us who can, give what we have to give.”