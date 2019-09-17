Crack the Case

Solve a murder case, complete a scavenger hunt or test your knowledge in a little friendly competition. If you are looking to try something new for a fun friends’ outing, check out J&J Mystery Events lineup of unique activities in the Tri-state.

Fort Mohave local, Jessica Tary has been providing the area with entertainment through her murder mystery events, bar crawls and trivia nights for more than two years. Her experience hosting these events for private parties stems back further.

“I have put on murder mystery events for friends and families for 10 years now, and I am a certified wedding and event coordinator, so I have been doing private events for some time,” Tary said. “It was at a personal party that friends were complaining there weren’t enough fun activities to do in the area and told me I should do these as a business. So I thought about it and decided that’s what I would do.”

Tary started J&J Mystery Events in April 2017, hosting her first event, a murder mystery night, the following month at Lisa’s Bistro. Tary said she started with murder mystery events, then added bar crawl scavenger hunts and mystery pub trivia nights, which have all become a success with locals.

“When I decided to start this business I had no idea what to expect or what the reaction from the community would be,” Tary said. “For the most part, the community has welcomed me with open arms. I have customers that have been with me since my very first event, and have since tried every type of event I offer.”

The murder mysteries are like a live action detective game, where all guests are suspects. Step out of your comfort zone for a night and become a character in the case, working with the other guests to solve clues and figure out “whodunit.” Each event is unique, with different clues and themes. The murder mysteries are popular, and sell out quickly, so check the website JJMysteryEvents.com to make sure you get a spot in the next one, set for January.

The bar crawl scavenger hunts involve teams of two-six people scouring the Laughlin strip to complete tasks, photographing the completion as evidence and having a few drinks along the way. There is always a theme so teams are encouraged to dress up and there is usually a prize for best costumes. The hunts only cost $10 per person; teams must register online in advance. The October bar crawl is sold out, but the annual “Naughty or Nice” Christmas crawl is scheduled for Dec. 7.

The mystery pub trivia is a weekly event, hosted at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Cocktails in Bullhead City. Teams of one-five people compete in six rounds of random trivia questions with a cash prize for the winning team.

“We never repeat the same questions, especially since we have had teams with us since day one, so I am always trying to come up with fun and new categories and questions,” Tary said. “I use the internet, board games, trivia shows and just listening to ideas around me to come up with the categories each week and go from there.”

The cost is $5 per person at the door, beverages are available from Cocktails’ bar and Gringo’s Tacos are on site during the events with tacos for purchase. The event is for ages 21 and older.

Aside from the mystery pub trivia, naughty trivia nights are a new venture Tary offers on select nights at Cocktails.

“These trivia nights have been very popular, it’s the night where anything goes,” Tary said. “The trivia usually revolves around a sexual and naughty nature. We also play games and give out a ton of door prizes.”

The next naughty pub trivia night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Cocktails.

Tary also recently started partnering with Laughlin Ranch Golf Club to host monthly “Trivia on the Green” nights at the Ranch, which is open to the public, ages 18 and older. Catch the next Trivia on the Green night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The Ranch Bar and Grill is open for service during these events.

Next month Tary is unveiling a new type of event, “Team Feud,” to be held at Laughlin Ranch as well.

“The premise is based on the game show Family Feud,” Tary explained. “Anyone can play Team Feud and no real knowledge is required. Teams will be asked a question and points are awarded based on the most popular answers from people surveyed across the country.”

Team Feud will debut at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Ranch.

Tary’s third annual Adult Prom, which will be sometime next spring, is a night to dress up and bring a date for dancing and reminiscing the high school days. It also benefits local schools.

“The Adult Prom is an event I have done to help raise money for local schools,” Tary said. “It is currently formatted as a competition for schools. Each person who attends gets a vote for a local school and the school with the most votes/people in attendance receives a portion of the proceeds from the event.”

The variety of Tary’s events make them popular amongst all ages, and most customers keep returning for more as each night is different with unique themes and activities. Providing enjoyment is her main focus and she absolutely delivers.

“Each event is popular in its own way and with different guests,” Tary said. “I have strived to make every age (adults) feel welcome at my events. Whether you are 18 or 80, I’ve got something for you.

“When you walk into a trivia night you will see a little of everything. When you walk into a murder mystery, you will see a little of everything and even at our bar crawl scavenger hunts you will see all age ranges. I think that is one of the best things about our area — young and mature can mingle together and have fun!”

Tary is also available to hire for private events, team builders and family parties. Her events are planned down to every last detail, making them a hit on every occasion.

J&J Mystery Events is a side job for Tary, who also works at Mission Bank as a business development officer, but she spends a great deal of time and effort driving her business to success.

Her efforts have been recognized at the Community Achievement Awards both last year and again this year as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

“I just love what I do and I look forward to being able to grow and offer more to our community!” Tary said.