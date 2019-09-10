For those burning the midnight oil playing slots, enjoying a live band or dancing at a club, that late-night hunger can strike at any time. When vending machines just won’t cut it, a meal is in order. But where can you find some good eats after the sun goes down?

Most restaurants close before midnight, but Laughlin has a few sweet spots for those night owls who become a bit peckish. Each Laughlin resort offers at least one 24/7 or late-night café to satisfy the craving. Breakfast dishes, sandwiches, soup, pasta and much more can be found on the late-night menus.

Riverside

The Riverview Restaurant is a staple at the Riverside, with a huge menu of burgers, salads, steaks, seafood, and just about anything else you can think of, served all day. Aptly named with a great view of the Colorado River, the restaurant is located in the North Tower by the buffet.

The Sidewalk Café, in the South Tower, is open at least until midnight every day, and later on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights. The delicatessen is a great place to grab a cup of coffee, a pastry or a fresh sandwich.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius is open until midnight Sunday-Thursday, and until 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, with delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner specialties, served all night long. The Café has earned “Best Late Night Eats” in the Mohave Daily News readers’ poll several times.

Edgewater

Coco’s Restaurant and Bakery is a well-known chain in the Southwest with delicious rolls and muffins, as well as a full menu from breakfast favorites to prime rib. The 24/7 restaurant is located down the escalator at the back of the casino inside the Edgewater.

Colorado Belle

If you have a hot machine at the Belle, you won’t have to leave for long to grab a quick bite from the Big Easy Deli. The 24/7 deli on the casino floor has a variety of soups, salads, and hot and cold sandwiches that are prepared in just minutes so you can replenish and get back to gaming.

Tropicana

Carnegie’s Café, in the heart of the casino by Tango’s Lounge, offers a special late-night menu from 10:30 p.m.-6 a.m. daily, to suit every taste, from omelets to chicken wings and burgers. The Giant Ham Steak and Eggs is sure to fill your stomach with a generous country-style ham steak, two eggs and hash browns (pictured at left).

Avi

Feather’s Café, located at the back of the casino next to the ArrowWeed Lounge, serves the entire menu 24/7 (except from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday). It’s difficult to choose from this huge menu, which aside from the typical breakfast and dinner options, offers some specialties like carne asada fries, chicken parmigiana and Kwanamii soup. They also offer a long list of desserts for your sweet tooth, such as red velvet cheesecake and peach cobbler a la mode.

Golden Nugget

The Deli, open daily from 11 a.m.-6 a.m., is located next to the sports book at the back of the casino, with hot and cold sandwiches, salads, wraps, loaded baked potatoes and hand-scooped ice cream. After working up an appetite dancing at Gold Diggers nightclub, choose from these tasty offerings that are ready in minutes at The Deli.

Laughlin River Lodge

Every food outlet at the River Lodge caters to customers 24/7, except Strike Bowling diner, which is still open until midnight daily. Any style of food is available, from

American classics at the diner, Mexican dishes at La Villita and Asian specialties at Red Dragon (all down the escalators right inside the front doors). Upstairs, Bourbon Street serves up Cajun dishes like gumbo, and Points and Dotty’s both serve breakfast, appetizers and sandwiches. The Bighorn Café is a sit-down restaurant with a full menu of various entrees, located downstairs (use the escalators past the general store).

Harrah’s

The Beach Café is the place to dine any time of day or night with a special late-night menu served from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. that covers all cravings, from pancakes and an omelet bar to patty melts and chicken tenders. The Beach Sampler is a great option to share with friends, which includes chicken wings, cheese quesadillas, beer-battered zucchini and onion rings. Wash it down with a house Bloody Mary, beer or glass of wine.

New Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats is now a 24/7 restaurant, and also features a special late-night menu from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. It offers some down-home choices you might not find elsewhere, like biscuits and gravy, bacon meatloaf or fettucine alfredo.