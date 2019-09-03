Guys’ Trip

Guys like to hang with their mates as much as the girls love to get together with their gal pals. It’s valuable time spent watching a game, playing a game, being outside or having a cold beverage on a Saturday night. Stemming from high school, college, work or elsewhere, these friendships develop over time and become unconditional bonds that stand the test of time, and therefore should be celebrated with a guys’ weekend.

So if a “lads” trip is in order for some much-needed rest and relaxation, or a wild party weekend, Laughlin is just the ticket for both. The Colorado River area has so many activities that coming up with things to do may be a little overwhelming. For those who like to plan, we’ve come up with some suggestions to help with that. For those who prefer spontaneity, we have suggestions for that, too.

So no matter if you’re local, or guys who simply land here for a destination weekend getaway, Laughlin, Bullhead City and the surrounding area has plenty of adventure, sightseeing and relaxation options to consider.

The Colorado River valley is surrounded by high desert beauty with off-road trails waiting to be explored. Rocky River Adventure Center offers UTV rentals to spend the day on trails at the foothills of the Black Mountains.

Rocky River rentals will provide top-of-the-line equipment to feed your need for speed, or a leisurely ride, allowing guests the freedom to explore at their own pace.

They trailer the UTV to Silver Creek Road, where the adventure begins. The road leads all the way to Oatman, Arizona, where you can spend a couple of hours walking the wooden sidewalks, grab a bite to eat and take in an Old West gunfight.

Get a true off-road experience by taking one of several offshoots along the road to traverse the hills and valleys throughout the desert landscape. Guests can expect smooth sailing in a Rocky River rental — each vehicle has been tested, can climb with ease and reach speeds over 50 mph.

TTR Motorsports, located at 1096 Highway 95 in Bullhead City, is the headquarters for the Rocky River UTV rentals. Half day (four hours) or full day (eight hours) rentals are available starting at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Check out RockyRiverFun.com for current rates.

Rocky River Adventure Tours also rents jet skis to make a splash on the Colorado. Rocky River jet ski rentals are conveniently located at the Aquarius Casino Resort dock. Operators must be 18 or older to drive the jet skis and 25 or older to drive the UTVs. For more information, call 702-299-1500, or email info@RockyRiverFun.com.

Maybe you and the guys want to go for a motorcycle ride, but the bikes are still sitting in the garage at home. No worries, Eagle Motorcycle Rentals in Bullhead City has your back. Check out their website for the variety of Harley-Davidson bikes they have available to rent. They also provide complimentary maps and have inside information on great roads to travel and sights to see. Staff members can also help with your road trip ideas and plans. Eagle Motorcycle Rentals is located at 2106 Highway 95. Either give them a call at 928-257-4332 or visit their website at EagleMotorcyclesAZ.com.

The water is pretty enticing, whether boating, kayaking or simply catching some rays and a fish or two with coolers filled with food and beverages, sounds more fun. We recommend taking a short drive out on Highway 68 (going towards Kingman on the left) to the entrance of Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, at 2690 Katherine Spur Road. There are 237 miles of shoreline for fishing, swimming, scuba diving, wakeboarding, water skiing, camping, hiking, or just dropping anchor and enjoying one of 198 quiet coves. Boating and equipment rentals are available there, too. Visit their website at KatherineLanding.com for more information.

Is fishing a particular passion?

One of the best sources for all things fish in this area — the Riviera Marina Bait and Tackle Shop, located at 520 Riviera Blvd., in Bullhead City.

This funky, colorful shop is a throwback to the traditional bait and tackle shops that offer fishermen more than a bucket of worms and cold drinks.

Stocked to the gills with everything a guy could want or need to indulge his passion, this place is also a well-spring of information. The guy behind the counter, owner-operator, Rusty Braun, can answer just about any question thrown at him.

“What’s biting right now?”

“What lure do I use?”

“Where’s the best spot to find bluegill?”

“Where’s a good place to put a boat in the water?”

The shop and marina might look like a fish out of water located in between Rotary Park and Lazy Harry’s but this place has been around for longer than Bullhead City has been incorporated.

“It’s the only place in town where a person can park a boat overnight and has slips open to the public,” Braun said.

The shop is a buzz of activity because Braun has Arizona Game and Fish certified scales to prove who actually catches the “big ones” and those who are just telling stories…no whining about the one that got away here. Maybe you can add your name to the list of notoriety while you’re in town, or at least find out which guy in the group has the best cast.

For those who have to start the day with a cup of coffee, there are shops and outlets everywhere on both sides of the river, however, a local favorite includes Firehouse Coffee in the Riverview Mall, in Bullhead City. Grab a cup of Joe and cinnamon roll to fuel up for the day.

Likewise, when the sun is setting on a full day of exploring hills or rivers or lakes, it’s time to unwind with good food and a cold beer, while catching up on sports scores. Some favorite places on Casino Drive that offer all of that include the following bar and grills.

Pints Brewery & Sports Bar inside the Colorado Belle with handcrafted beers, pizza, gourmet burgers, salads and more.

Brew Brothers Tap House within the Tropicana Laughlin offering 16 bar taps, a variety of brews and a creative menu of appetizers, gourmet flatbreads, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more, conveniently situated directly beside the William Hill Sports Book.

Bourbon Street inside the Laughlin River Lodge has Cajun/New Orleans dishes and specialty frozen drinks along with slots, TVs, and host of arcade games like skee ball, foos ball, ice hockey and more for some friendy competition.

Bikini Bay Bar & Nightclub at the Laughlin Outlet Center at 1955 S. Casino Drive, serves beer, cocktails and an extensive menu from Daniel’s Restaurant — from burgers to burritos, and pasta to prime rib. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available. Darts, pool and DJ Creative playing today’s hottest tracks, will keep the boys out well after the midnight hour.

Another popular sports bar is The Hideout, located across the street from the Golden Nugget, at 2311 S. Casino Drive. It is a favorite hangout for locals and for those who want to test their ability singing karaoke. A group effort on “Sweet Caroline,” surrounded by friends and strangers, might be the most memorable part of the trip.

For guys who prefer a round of golf to unwind, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Mohave Valley and Needles, California offer courses to challenge and encourage golfers of all skill levels. Once temperatures begin to cool off a bit, the Tri-state is the prime place to dust off the clubs.

Courses include the Chaparral Country Club, 928-758-3939 (Bullhead City); Huukan Golf Club, 928-330-1000 (Fort Mohave); Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 928-754-1243 (Bullhead City); Los Lagos Golf Club, 928-768-7778 (Fort Mohave); Mojave Resort Golf Club, 702-535-4653 (Laughlin); Rivers Edge Golf Course, 760-326-3931, (Needles). Call for tee times and rates.

These are just a few of the activities the bros might enjoy, but the area offers so much more. Hiking trails, tours, nightly live entertainment, and a variety of gaming options can also be added to the mix. So rally the boys, because adventure awaits.