Ringside Rivalry

Anything can and does happen when the Avi Resort & Casino opens its doors for an evening jam-packed with mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu bouts for an all-out fight card featuring both professional and amateur fighters for WFC 111.

World Fighting Championship events make frequent appearances here in Laughlin because the area seems to be filled with hungry fighters ready to prove themselves in the MMA arena. With a 16-bout fight card planned, there will be no shortage of action.

MMA incorporates multiple fight disciplines, also including boxing, wrestling, and sometimes muay thai, for fans who enjoy no-holds-barred combat sports by young fighters looking to make a name for themselves.

Winners and losers will be declared when these warriors put everything on the line for this fight card on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Avi’s Grand Ballroom (doors open 7 p.m., fights start 8 p.m.).

“We have a stacked card,” said Matt McGovern, president of World Fighting Championships. “Since the local favorite, Shane Mapatis is out with a knee injury, Mayhi Medrano, another tribal member will be in the main event when he takes on Tyler Griffin in the 165-pound MMA amateur division. The highlight of the evening will be a title fight between Mohave Valley fighter Cristian Molina (3-2) and Beau Brooks (5-5) of Ojai, California in the 115 lbs Brazilian Jiu jitsu division.”

Most of the fights staged here feature fighters from the area — Laughlin, Needles, Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Bullhead City and Kingman — and up and coming fighters fans should keep an eye on.

“Gabe Ephithite is a big-time prospect and a Mohave Valley local,” McGovern said. “Everyone thinks the world of this kid and he’s making his comeback on Saturday night. Female fights are always popular and Saturday we will see Sarah Torgerson in the ring. She runs an anti-bullying program in Kingman and is fighting Melissa Gonzalez from Portland, Oregon in the 120-pound MMA amateur division.

“Other local fighters to watch are Dario Castillo, Mikey Green, Matt Huffman and Cole Schoenfeld,” he added. “Tickets are selling fast and almost out.”

The remainder of the card looks something like this:

– Julius Lopez (10-8) of Las Vegas vs. David “Immortal Goat” Loureiro (4-1) of Las Vegas 135-pound amateur division;

– Octavian Trumbo (1-1) of Las Vegas vs, Gabe Ephithite (3-0) of Mohave Valley in the amateur 145-pound division;

– Bobby Remillard of Kingman vs. Patrick Baughman of Lake Havasu in the MMA heavyweight division;

– Adam Walken vs. Drumaine Davis (0-3) of Las Vegas in the pro 185-pound MMA division;

– Jonathan Parsons of Las Vegas vs. Dario Castillo (1-4) of Mohave Valley, 185-pound BJJ Blue division;

– CJ Agabin of Vegas vs. Mikey Green of Mohave Valle in the 150-pound BJJ division;

– Javier Iniguez (1-2) of Santa Maria, California vs. Trenten Beyers of Lake Havasu in the 130-pound amateur MMA division;

– Tre Alvarado (4-0) of Santa Maria, California vs. JJ Nelson (7-4) of Lake Havasu in the 160-pound amateur MMA division;

– Sergio Lopez (1-1) of Santa Maria, CA. vs. Wes Bailes (4-4) of Lake Havasu in the 145-pound amateur MMA division;

– Corey Daniels (1-1) of Kingman, vs. Cole Schoenfeld (1-3) of Bullhead City in the 155-pound amateur MMA division;

– Jose Carrasquero of Las vegas vs. an opponent TBD in the 170-pound amateur MMA division;

– Louie Navarro of Las Vegas vs. Matt Huffman of Bullhead City in the 175-pound Purple belt division;

– Robert Duran of Orange County vs. Trent Phillips of Las Vegas in the 125-pound Pro MMA division.

As always, the card is subject to last-minute changes.

Tickets are $75 cage side; $50 reserved and handicapped seating; $30 general admission and they can be purchased at AviCasino.com or Yapsody.com or at WFCFights.com. All ages are welcome to attend the fights.

WFC 111

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Saturday, Sept. 7 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info