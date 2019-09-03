Football Specials

Gear up for 2019 gridiron action with a host of viewing parties and specials at the Laughlin resorts.

The National Football League celebrates its 100th year, so the regular season will kick off with a match-up between the oldest rivalry in the league when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Where will you be to watch the game? There are many incentives this football season to viewing games at the various sports bars within the casinos, including food and drink specials, prize giveaways and easy access to sports books to place your wagers before the game starts.

TROPICANA

Tango’s Lounge

Sunday Football Big Game Board: Each Sunday, starting Sept. 8 during NFL Sunday Ticket games, guests can select a square on the Big Game Board for a chance to win $50 Bonus Slot Dollars each quarter. Guests will also receive two carnival tickets for a chance to win $50 Bonus Slot Dollars at half time and the end of the game. The Sunday game will be selected by Tropicana Laughlin management. Must be 21 or older and a Trop Advantage member.

Drink Specials: Available in Tango’s Lounge during Sunday, Monday and Thursday televised game times only — $2 long neck bottles of Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Goose Island and O’Doul’s. Specials not offered during holidays or when bands are playing.

Big Game VIP Party Pass Drawing: Trop Advantage members earn entries from Sept. 5-Dec. 12 by depositing your cash purchase receipt from any Tropicana casino bar, the Poolside Cafe, or your William Hill sports bet receipt (purchase must be made during select Sunday, Monday and Thursday games). Five winners will be drawn on Thursday, Dec 12 to win four VIP party passes each, to watch the Big Game in the Pavilion Theater, including stadium-style food, beer and a special gift. For complete rules see the TropAdvantage Center.

AVI

ArrowWeed Lounge

Drink Specials: Come watch the Sunday, Monday and Thursday games and enjoy $3 draft beers, including Bud, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Estrella Jalisco (subject to change).

Monday Night Specials: Guests who watch Monday Night Football in the ArrowWeed Lounge have a chance at numerous prizes and will be entered into the end-of-season Grand Finale drawing on Dec. 16. Every week guests attend, they will receive a drawing entry.

Grand Finale Prize Drawing: On Monday, Dec. 16, one Grand Prize winner will receive The Big Game Package, which includes a two-day, one-night stay, a reserved table for 10 to view the Big Game and all you can eat stadium style food in the Avi Ballroom. In addition, two winners will walk away with $500 cash. The more games you attend, the better the chance at the BIG win! Visit Player Services for complete details.

HARRAH’S

The Sports Lounge (Next to the Race and Sports Book)

Saturday & Sunday Specials: $2.50 12-ounce draft beer; $25 bucket of domestic beer; $5 Fireball, Crown, Stoli and Jameson shots; $2 hot dog or pizza slice.

Smash Burger

Saturday & Sunday Specials: $2.50 12-ounce draft beer; $5 Fireball, Crown, Stoli and Jameson shots.

PIONEER

River Rick’s Saloon

Free Play Drawings: Players can earn drawing tickets for XtraCredit Free Play every Sunday, Monday and Thursday night during the evening football game. Earn one drawing ticket for every drink purchase and every comp drink while actively playing a bar top machine. One winner will be drawn at the end of each quarter to win $50 free play for the first three quarters and $100 free play at the end of the game. The drawing drum will be emptied each night after the last drawing. Must be present to win and have a valid photo I.D.

RIVERSIDE

Loser’s Lounge

Sunday Viewing Parties: Doors open at 10 a.m. NV time; Stadium food available for purchase, drink specials and prize giveaways all day long.

Monday Viewing Parties: Doors open at 5 p.m. NV time; Stadium food available for purchase, drink specials and prize giveaways.

Casino Bars

Drink Special: Get a $2.50 domestic beer at any Riverside casino bar during Sunday, Monday and Thursday football games.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Gold Diggers

Sunday Tailgate Parties: Every Sunday enjoy stadium-style food, beverage specials, prize giveaways, corn hole and giant Jenga while watching the games.

LAUGHLIN RANCH

The Ranch Bar & Grill

Viewing Parties: Come watch all the NFL games on the big screen with Dolby surround sound at The Ranch. Food and drink specials offered during the games, including $2 domestic and $3 import draft beer.