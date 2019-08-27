Labor Day Specials

More than 100 years ago Congress established a federal holiday to celebrate the working class. It came as a response to riots and marches by labor unions fighting for better working conditions and fair pay.

Now, the first Monday in September pays homage to all hard working Americans by giving them a day off and it bids farewell to the last days of summer — a time for families to share a long weekend together, filled with road trips, a day at the river, hanging out on the beach, barbecues and fun.

This year, Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 2, so use that day off as it was really intended — for relaxation. The Laughlin casinos are offering Labor Day festivities and special menus all weekend long to help everyone celebrate.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

The Avi Resort & Casino hosts a stunning fireworks display three times a year, and one of those times is Labor Day weekend, the last of the summer displays. “Fireworks on the River,” sponsored by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, will launch at dusk on Sunday, Sept. 1 with pyrotechnics by Zambelli Internationale. Both the fireworks shows and Zambelli have become something of a tradition in the area.

So pull up a lawn chair or spread out a blanket and claim your spot on the back lawn at the Beach Overlook to watch the night sky light up over the Colorado River, celebrating the end of another summer. The fireworks are free for the public to enjoy. Vendors will have food and beverages for purchase during the show.

After the “Fireworks on the River,” the Avi is holding a $1,500 cash drawing at 10 p.m. Three winners will receive $500 each. To enter, swipe your myAdvantage Club Card at any kiosk from 9 a.m.-9:55 p.m. Sunday, and select the “Enter here for the $1,500 Labor Day Drawing” tile.

The Avi will have live music all weekend in the ArrowWeed Lounge. Long Tyme Comin’ kicks things off Friday, Saturday and Sunday (3 p.m.-7 p.m.), HG & the Boys follow, playing the same nights (9 p.m.-1 a.m.), and Roadblock performs Sunday, Sept. (11 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Labor Day food specials will also be available in several Avi restaurants from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2.

Feathers Cafe offers an oversized pork tenderloin sandwich — succulent pork medallion pounded thin and lightly breaded, deep fried golden brown, served on a brioche bun and topped with Gouda cheese and spicy mayonnaise, for $10.99; or choose the chipotle BBQ chicken — chicken breast marinated and grilled in sweet and spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, served with a Gouda mac & cheese and green bean casserole for $11.99. These specials are available (10 a.m.-10 p.m.), Feathers is open 24 hours.

Moonshadow Grille offers Fire and Ice grilled salmon — sautéed marinated salmon topped with chef’s award-winning spicy and cool sauce — for $38.99; or Bourbon marinated grilled New York steak — 12 oz. steak with glazed bourbon and brown sugar — for $38.99.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Native Harvest Buffet offers a Champagne Brunch (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) for $22.99, and an All American Festival Dinner (3 p.m.-9 p.m.) for $23.99. On Monday, Sept. 2, Native Harvest has a two for one buffet special. Must have a coupon, which can be printed at any kiosk. The All American Brunch (7 a.m.-2 p.m.) is $13.99; the All American Dinner (4 p.m.-9 p.m.) is $16.99.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

The Riverside Resort is hosting a Labor Day Pool Party, Sunday, Sept. 1 (noon-8 p.m.). Live music performed by Dry Heat featuring Leonard Interior and drink specials available. Open to the public, $10 entry fee per person. Free for hotel and RV park guests.

AQUARIUS

The Aquarius Casino Resort is offering a variety of Labor Day food specials for those who don’t want to heat up their kitchens, on Monday, Sept. 2.

The Vineyard food special includes an appetizer of Cajun shrimp scampi, a choice of soup or salad, an entrée of lobster stuffed chicken breast served with roasted red garlic mashed potatoes and fresh mushroom ragout and crème brulée for dessert. The special is available Monday, Sept. 2 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). The cost is $25.20 with a True Rewards card; $28 without the card.

Windows on the River Buffet is serving brunch on Monday, Sept. 2 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.). Carving station includes prime rib, smoked brisket, lamb, and ham. Plus all the traditional buffet favorites such as a sauté station, Mongolian station, barbecue pork ribs, chicken cordon bleu, blackened salmon and more. The cost is $21 with Loyal, Solid, Legit and Epic True Rewards card members; $25.20 for True card members; and $28 without the card.

NEW PIONEER

The New Pioneer is celebrating their first birthday over Labor Day weekend, with a 1st Birthday Bash giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 31. Players have a chance to win $250 in cash or a brand new Gretsch guitar. See the Round-Up Booth for details.

Live music will be performed by Jay Gordon featuring Blues Venom on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31 (8 p.m.-midnight). The band plays a heavy variation of rock, blues and anthem hits.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

The Laughlin River Lodge is throwing a Labor Day Lawn Party, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.). Activities include a shopping bazaar with up to 70 percent off holiday gifts and décor, clothes and children’s items; free family fun with face painting, a bouncy house, water slide and snow cones. Street style food and drinks will be available for purchase.

A special Labor Day Weekend Brunch and Dinner Buffet will be offered in the Lodge Buffet, which is only open for special holidays.

The brunch buffet will be available Saturday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2 (7 a.m.-noon). The cost is $13.95 with a player’s club card, $15.95 without a card, $9.95 for kids.

The dinner buffet is available Friday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). The cost is $15.95 with a player’s club card, $17.95 without a card, $10.95 for kids. Availability is subject to change.

Bighorn Café Labor Day specials will be available Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.). There is a choice of full rack of ribs; brisket and pulled pork; ½ rack of ribs and brisket; served with all the fixings for $22 per person. Or for $40 for two people, choose from brisket, pulled pork or a full rack of ribs, served with all the fixings.

LAUGHLIN RANCH

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club is hosting a Labor Day Pool Party, featuring DJ Loke on Monday, Sept. 2 (noon-4 p.m.). The party will feature drinks, a taco bar, games and raffle prizes. General admission $5; Active/Lifestyle members free. Laughlin Ranch is located off the Bullhead Parkway, at 1360 William Hardy Drive, in Bullhead City.

SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO

Spirit Mountain Casino is gearing up for its Cool Autumn Nights Labor Day Giveaway. Join them on Labor Day for a chance to win your share of $1,200 in cash. On Monday, Sept. 2, cash drawings will take place beginning at 1 p.m. and with the last one held at 9 p.m. From 1 p.m.-5 p.m., every hour one lucky person will win $50, Then the amounts get higher as the night progresses. The 6 p.m. winner gets $100; at 7 p.m. the cash prize is $150; the 8 p.m. winner receives $200; and the last winner takes home $500.

Between now and Labor Day take the opportunity to enter the drawing. For details, visit the casino or call 928-346-2000. Spirit Mountain Casino is located at 8555 Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.