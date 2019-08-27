She loves coming to work, tackling new challenges and working alongside her team to pull off seamless events. Harrah’s Laughlin’s beverage manager, Suzanne Costanza, is the resort’s biggest cheerleader because she truly enjoys her work and believes in Caesars’ core values, to provide an amazing experience for guests.

Costanza grew up in Southern California, and jumped into the management game at a young age, starting with Denny’s restaurants. After that, she worked in retail for several years before starting her own business, an after-school karate program.

She made the move to Laughlin in 2012, as a close family member was living here, and took a position at the Laughlin Chamber.

“My first job was at the chamber, I was Connie Davis’ assistant executive director,” Costanza said. “I then applied to Harrah’s and was hired on the spot as a beverage supervisor.”

In less than nine months at Harrah’s, she was promoted to Total Rewards supervisor, and nine months later she was promoted to beverage manager.

In her current role, Costanza’s reach covers the entire property.

“My footprint is larger than any other department on property because we literally span one end of the resort to the other,” she said.

Not only is she responsible for all of the indoor and restaurant bars, and the Fiesta Showroom bar during events, but her team also runs the pools and beach, which includes cabana rentals, the Tiki Hut, Cancun Lagoon and Purple Zebra. All beverages on property, from soda to alcohol, fall under her umbrella.

Concerts at the beach and the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater bring a little extra excitement to the job.

“Anytime there is an event it’s a high, I just get that feeling in my stomach,” Costanza said. “I think it’s because of the success we get from events. You can stand back and look at it, and you’re so proud because it runs like clock work. It’s one of the most amazing feelings.”

Events require advance planning and between 10-40 of her team members to run the bars, but Costanza has her routine down.

“It’s become just like the back of my hand, there’s no rush getting ready for events because my staff is amazing,” she said. “We have a full bar at every concert, including frozen drinks, because it gives people that variety and they can order what they’re used to.”

Constanza is a very hands-on manager, digging right into the workload alongside her team, because her philosophy is leading by example.

“I think that you need to model your expectations and then your team follows,” she said. “Part of being a good manager is never asking them to do more than what you would do, and I think that’s how I’ve earned their respect. You have to be consistent, and if you talk to my team they will tell you exactly what I would say, they know what I expect.

“The fun part too, though, is I get to collaborate with my team a lot,” she added. “I ask their input to decide our plan of action and everyone gets to contribute ideas.”

Costanza said her team has a lot of talent behind the bar, mixing unique cocktails that taste great. Preparing for events such as the annual Chef’s Food Fest is a team effort that brings out their creativity.

“Once we get the secret ingredient it’s like game on. Then I get my bartenders and we’ll go to a bar and just start mixing,” Costanza said. “And they have that natural ability, they just start pouring and come up with awesome things.”

The only challenge for Costanza — there’s just 24 hours in a day.

“I always say, ‘if we only had a couple more hours,’” she laughed. “I’m constantly running across property, there’s always something to do. But every day I come to my job it’s like, ‘ok, what’s new today?’ It’s not work to me, because I truly enjoy just being here every day.”