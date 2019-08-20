Party Paradise

Boaters looking to cruise somewhere new this weekend can find the party headquarters about 40 miles south of Laughlin, in Topock, Arizona. Topock66 Colorado River is a restaurant and marina tucked away in the desert, right on the California and Arizona state line on historic Route 66.

It’s a great spot for a daytrip to relax and enjoy some free entertainment or bring a group of friends and get a little rowdy. Slide on in to one of the courtesy boat slips to spend a few hours swimming in the party pool, grabbing lunch or picking up any boating gear you may need.

Topock66 provides a huge pool free for guests with any purchase from the property. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. The pool features a swim-up bar and poolside servers so guests can keep their drinks full without ever having to leave the water. Kids are welcome to take a dip and cool off as well, so bring the whole family.

There are also numerous lounge chairs set up around the pool if you just want to soak up some rays. Or, if you prefer the shade, there is a row of covered seats overlooking the river. These stools are a little “cheeky,” but humor and fun is abundant at Topock66.

Friday-Sunday throughout the summer they feature DJs and live local bands on an elevated stage at one end of the pool. Friday afternoons from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. house DJ Art Stiers runs the party, and there is typically a live band playing Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Check out their Facebook page at Topock66 Colorado River for the entertainment schedule.

The Topock66 restaurant is known for its smoked meats and has been featured in an episode of “BBQ Crawl” on the Travel Channel. They sell their tri-tip rub and barbecue sauce in the general store onsite or online.

The restaurant has a variety of options on the menu, including salads, seafood, steak, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and they also serve breakfast daily. There’s a full bar inside the restaurant and they make all the summertime favorites like frozen daquiris and piña coladas.

Topock66 marina offers nearly 100 courtesy boat slips. They do not offer long-term rental, but the slips are free to park your boat for the day and come up and enjoy the rest of the amenities on property.

Their boat launch costs $20 per boat or per trailer for Jet Ski launching. It costs $7 per trailer to launch a kayak or canoe. They also have a 24/7 fuel dock to recharge your watercraft at any time.

If you forgot any boating or swimming necessities, the Topock66 store has everything from sunglasses and swimsuits to snacks and drinks, as well as novelty souvenir items and Route 66 merchandise. They have a wide selection of beach apparel for men, women and children, upstairs.

If you want to spend the night in Topock, ask at the general store about the availability of their full hook-up RV spaces. There are plans to start building a hotel on property in the next couple of years.

This popular party spot is fairly new in its current state. Topock Marina had been around for years, but in 2004 the land was sold to a developer who planned to demolish the current marina and build a private condominium complex in its place. Chet Hitt, a local who grew up vacationing at Topock, didn’t want to see the public lose the marina, so he purchased the marina instead, with plans to fix the place up and add more attractions for the public to enjoy.

Hitt began construction on his new Topock66 restaurant and marina in 2011. The current amenities have been a success with locals and tourists, and the resort is ever-evolving. With the future hotel plans, Hitt hopes to turn Topock66 into a resort and spa.

To read the full story on the journey to becoming the new Topock66, see their website at topock66.com.

Topock66 is open year-round, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

There is still plenty of summer sunshine left this season, so make sure to check out this sweet spot on the Colorado River for a leisurely day of fun in the sun.