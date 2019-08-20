Spice Up the Stage

It’s almost magical to watch the small corner of an otherwise dark and silent lounge come to life when the music starts and the people wander in to see what’s going on.

An unexpected energy radiates from guitars and voices, drums and horns, and all of a sudden, that small crowd gets bigger, tables are filling up and couples are gravitating to the dance floor. The fun spills out beyond the space allotted and each song performed by the Flashbak band seems to hit the right chord every time.

That happens any time this band takes the stage in Tango’s Lounge within the Tropicana Laughlin. The room fills with music and positive energy, colliding with people who want to blow off a little steam, have a little fun and forget their troubles, if only for an evening. Flashbak delivers music people want to hear, to the point the band has established a strong following each time they travel here from Southern California. Not too shabby for a group that hasn’t been together all that long.

The guys include Carl “CJ” Sanchez (founder and lead vocalist); Andy Rubalcaba (keyboards and lead vocalist on half the songs); Jerry Sanchez (guitarist); Adam Long (bass and background vocals); Rene Florez (drums); and Flashbak horns Earl Aceves (saxophone) and Kalomo Johnson (trumpet).

“We’ve been together since March of 2018, so not too long,” said Carl Sanchez. “Myself, Andy, Jerry and Earl were with another band and then we broke up. That’s when we decided to start this band. We got the rhythm section together with the drums and the bass player, added that, and it’s just been taking off since then.”

Their musical repertoire is massive for the short amount of time they’ve been together.

“We cover everything — from oldies, some funk, and some cumbias, just a little bit of everything — and a lot of Latin music,” added Rubalcaba.

“What we try to do is we take an original and give it some justice — and because of our name, we try to take people back to when they were young and they we’re listening to those songs,” Sanchez said. “We want them to go, ‘Oh, I remember that one.’ But we also try to add our little take to it and our little flair to it — not in a sense to make it ours, like we wrote it or anything. In no way do we ever want to have people think, ‘Oh, this is ours.’

“In that sense, we give it some justice and make sure people enjoy the music and I think the biggest thing is to just get people out there and reminiscing about when times were a little bit easier, there wasn’t as much stress, having fun, and getting out on the dance floor,” he added.

How do the guys explain their popularity?

“The variation of the music that we play, the different genres for many different age groups, and we play a lot of Latin music that people love,” Rubalcaba said. “We even play a lot of the new songs that are coming out. The variation of music is what keeps us active and keeps people very happy. We try to please people and we also try to personalize the music we play for the people.”

“Adding to what Andy is saying, last time we were at the Tropicana, people were saying, ‘I like the variety that you do,’ ” Sanchez said. “It’s not all one thing, it’s not all oldies, it’s not all Spanish. We’ll play 15 minutes of funk, then we’ll switch to some kind of cumbia or ranchera, we’ll go back to something of an oldie, or maybe a soul song from, say, the Temptations or something. ‘You guys are just hitting them all,’ that’s what they’re telling us.

“About the age thing, when we were playing there last time, I was surprised because it was a very diverse crowd in age, nationality, it was just a conglomeration of what makes music good,” he added. “Everybody was enjoying it, but there was a young guy singing the chorus with us. Afterwards, I was like, ‘I’m surprised you knew that stuff.’ He said, ‘Oh, my mom used to listen to that.’ Then I asked him, ‘How old are you?’ He said he was only 20 years old.

“There were young people and old people and it’s pretty neat to see, and everybody’s on the dance floor having a good time.”

Are there songs in Flashbak’s repertoire that have become “must play” standards?

“There are so many songs that we see people react to almost immediately, as soon as they recognize it,” Rubalcaba said. “About a month ago, we actually got a letter in our tip jar from a couple who was really appreciative of what we play for them. They said in the letter we brought back good memories and they were going through some hard times, but they felt at home with our music and they really appreciated it. They talked to me personally and told me to make sure you post it because we’re sincere about what I’m talking about. It was a really nice letter.”

“I think the one people really love and it’s a Spanish song, called ‘Juana la Cubana,’ because we’ve done it for a long time — with the old band — and Andy does some rapping and ad-libbing on it and the crowd just loves it,” Sanchez said. “It’s pretty cool.

“On the English side, the one we do that everyone seems to know the words is ‘Come and Get Your Love’ by Redbone,” he added. “As soon as we do that opening lyric, they’re answering. They know exactly what we’re doing.”

Flashbak invites everyone out to see what the fuss is all about.

“If people haven’t come out to the Tropicana to see us, I think it’s something they would truly enjoy,” Sanchez said. “If you have an opportunity to come out Friday or Saturday, Aug. 23-24 (9 p.m.-1 a.m.), it’s amazing.

“It’s just crazy just how much of a following we got the first time we were out there, and then this year, even the last two times we’ve been out there. This August we had people telling us, ‘this is how it was on New Year’s Eve.’ That makes you feel good, that we must be doing something right.

“One thing people say is you guys look like you’re having fun up there and we try to do that,” he said. “We’re all perfectionists — we don’t want to make any mistakes, but sometimes they happen. We play through them and again our focus is to take people back to a time when they were young and happy, with little or no stress, no mortgage payments, having a good time.

“If you’ve seen us, you know what we’re talking about and if not, maybe your thinking is, maybe you should come out and see what we’re all about,” he added. “There’s a lot of people having a good time so maybe you should check us out.”

THE FLASHBAK BAND

Tango’s Lounge within the Tropicana

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24 (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Free to the public