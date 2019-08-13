Let’s Taco ‘Bout It

Corn or flour, soft or crunchy, street or American style — we don’t discriminate when it comes to tacos. So what does make a good taco? In our book, it’s fresh ingredients, flavorful meat and original sauces and spices. The Tri-state area is home to several delicious taco shops, but here are just a few we tried that will satisfy the craving.

Correa’s Mexican & Seafood

Recently voted Best Mexican Food in the Mohave Daily News 2019 readers’ poll, Correa’s is a must-try for tacos of any kind. The restaurant provides free chips, bean dip and salsa to start your meal, and offers tacos a la carte with your choice of chicken, pork, shredded beef or ground beef ($3.50 each); carne asada, carnitas or fish ($4.25 each); or shrimp ($4.50 each). They also offer taco specials: Tuesday-Friday (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) two tacos with choice of meat and side of rice for $6.50; or three carnitas tacos after 2 p.m. Wednesday for $7.50. We tried the shrimp tacos with tender grilled shrimp, a cabbage mix and house white sauce in a crispy corn shell and the carnitas tacos with seasoned chunks of pork, pico de gallo and guacamole — muy bueno!

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday.

Location: 4470 Highway 95 Suite 1, Fort Mohave, Arizona.

I Heart Tacos

New in town is this little taco shop making a big name for itself in Fort Mohave. It opened about seven months ago, serving delicious Mexican fare with a wide selection of meat toppings, including asada, carnitas, bisteck, suadero, pollo adobado, alpastor, longaniza and lengua. They offer two styles of tacos with your choice of meat — street tacos with a corn tortilla, onion, cilantro ($1.50 each), or an American taco with a corn tortilla, melted cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico ($3 each). The street tacos are small and perfect for trying out a few different meats. We had the asada (beef), suadero (seasoned pork), al pastor (marinated pork with pineapple) and longaniza (chorizo-style seasoned pork). All were delicious, but our favorites were the al pastor and longaniza. As the name suggests, they love tacos here, and customers love them too!

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 4558 S. Highway 95 Suite 6, Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Oriol’s Mexican & Seafood

Oriol’s is a longtime favorite in Bullhead City with friendly staff and hot, fresh Mexican dishes. Chips and salsa starts every meal, then it’s the hard decision of what tacos to choose. They offer carne asada, carnitas, breaded tilapia, breaded shrimp, chicken, shredded beef or ground beef tacos. You can narrow down the options to chicken, shredded or ground beef with the lunch special available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, which includes two tacos with a side of rice and beans for $7.45. We opted for the special with one chicken and one shredded beef taco, which comes topped with lettuce and cheese, and is the perfect portion for lunch.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 1595 Mohave Drive, Bullhead City, Arizona.

Casa Serrano (El Palacio)

This family chain restaurant has locations in Laughlin and Fort Mohave under the Casa Serrano name, and as El Palacio in Bullhead City. The same vibrant atmosphere and great menu is served at all three locations. Their taco offerings include green veggie tacos; a la carte tacos ($3 each or three tacos for $6.75) with choice of machaca, chicken, pork, or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato; tacos al pastor, shrimp tacos, fish tacos, street tacos with carne asada or carnitas; or the super taco which includes a crispy flour tortilla with choice of machaca, chicken, pork, or ground beef, and lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and signature house sour cream for $5.25. Tacos can be sweet too! For dessert try a banana taco with a deep-fried banana, French vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce in a cinnamon and sugar fried shell.

Hours (Laughlin location): 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Locations: 1650 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin (at the Riverside Resort); 1885 Highway 95, Bullhead City, Arizona; 5230 Highway 95, Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho

Harrah’s Laughlin welcomes you to Flavortown at one of Guy Fieri’s signature restaurants with huge portions of delicious Mexican food. Every table receives a basket of house-made tortilla strips and salsa, then pick your tacos from the selection of unique blends including vegetarian verduras asadas tacos, picadillo, carne asada, al pastor, lava rock shrimp, chipotle pork and Sonoran-style fish, all served with rice and beans. We couldn’t resist the fish tacos, topped with spicy slaw, pickled red onion and cilantro — bursting with flavor in every bite!

Hours: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Location: Harrah’s Laughlin, 2900 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin.

Taqueria del Rio

For a quick bite, catch this taco shop inside the Tropicana open on weekends. They offer crispy or soft tacos which includes two hard corn or soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned beef, cheese and lettuce; or street tacos with two grilled corn tortillas and choice of meat between chicken, carnitas, carne asada, al pastor, birria de res or ground beef. They also have a salsa bar with red and green salsas, pico and other toppings to spice up your tacos.

Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Tropicana Laughlin, 2121 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin.