Casino Cookbook – Brew Brothers

A sandwich should be dripping to your elbows if it’s done right, that’s Gregg Carano’s belief, the founder of Brew Brothers Tap House. And he delivers that concept by packing his restaurant’s entrees with meat, toppings, flavor and the highest quality ingredients.

Carano, along with his three brothers, Gary, Gene and Glenn, came up with the idea in 1995 for a restaurant and brewery inside their family’s Eldorado Hotel and Casino in Reno. Brew Brothers was an instant success because the food was unlike anywhere else and the beer was crafted to pair perfectly with the menu.

The fifth Brew Brothers location opened at the beginning of this year inside the Tropicana Laughlin. Carano was on property during that time, sharing his recipes that stem from his family’s Italian heritage. Tropicana Food & Beverage Director Eric Rutsky and the Tropicana’s new Executive Chef Henry Garcia collaborated with Carano to bring a unique flair to some of the menu items.

Garcia is a Las Vegas native who joined the Tropicana last September. His culinary career spans more than 20 years, working at several renowned resorts such as the Palms Casino Resort, Plaza Casino Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino.

One Brew Brothers staple that Garcia helped transform is Glenn’s Smoked Brisket Sandwich. He gave us his recipe and steps to replicate it at home.

The meat of the matter is cooking the beef brisket and Garcia said “time, temperature and size make the difference.” He said at home you would want to use at least an 8-10 pound brisket, because a smaller cut does not take any less time in the smoker and usually will not be as tender.

Use your favorite BBQ spice, freshly ground pepper and Kosher salt as a rub for the meat. Then Garcia makes his special “mop” sauce, which is the ingredient he added to the original recipe. He reduces root beer to a syrup, then adds BBQ sauce to make a thin BBQ jus. He mops the sauce over the brisket before smoking.

After it’s seasoned and sauced, the brisket is smoked for 14 hours on cherry wood at 220 degrees. The cook time must be adhered to in order to produce the tender, flavorful meat. Once the meat is smoked, the rest of the sandwich can be assembled.

Garcia juliennes a Hungarian pepper, dusts the strips in seasoned flour and fries until crispy brown. These are mild peppers that add a tangy sweet element to the sandwich. He said you may also substitute an Anaheim pepper.

Next Garcia sliced a French roll in half and buttered each side. He toasted both pieces on the grill for a few minutes.

He took a 6-ounce portion of the thinly sliced brisket and doused it with a little more mop sauce before placing it on the bun. He topped it with the fried peppers and two slices of Havarti cheese, then stuck it in the oven for a couple of minutes to melt the cheese.

Once out of the oven, he slathered the top bun with BBQ sauce and plated the sandwich with French fries and a cup of the BBQ jus for dipping.

“It’s not an easy sandwich to eat,” Garcia said. “Once you have hold of it, don’t let go!”

The meat, cheese and peppers flowing over the bun and dripping with sauce exceeds the Carano sandwich standard.

Once you take the first bite you won’t want to put it down anyway. The unique blend of spice and tang bursts in your mouth and the meat is cooked to perfection.

Try your hand at Glenn’s brisket at home or stop by Brew Brothers to experience the sandwich straight from the chef. The restaurant is open noon-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.