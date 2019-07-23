Express Yourself

Unleash your creativity and release the artist within by participating in the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s third annual “Freedom of Expression” fundraiser.

This year’s theme “Whiskey & Wood,” hosted by the Golden Nugget Laughlin and sponsored by Breakthru Beverage, The Station by Claudia Ward, Bullhead City Rocks Team of Volunteers and Murphy Broadcasting, takes place inside Gold Diggers on Thursday, July 25 (5:30 p.m.).

Participants will complete their masterpieces on an unusual canvas this time, wood, which is keeping with the theme, of course.

The price includes an artist led event, a personal canvas (wood!), paint and paintbrush, appetizers and, of course, whiskey. The instructor will guide participants along while they complete their vision of freedom.

Funds raised will be divided between area school districts’ art programs. Clark County School District, Colorado River Union High School District, Bullhead City Elementary School District, Mohave Valley Elementary School District, Topock Elementary School, MALC (two campuses), Young Scholars and Desert Star charter schools.

The chamber wants to preserve these programs that provide children with a creative outlet to express themselves, which are being cut across the country due to budget deficits.

“It was apparent where we wanted the money to go,” said Jackie Mazzeo, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. “When discussing funding with local district representatives, I was made aware that the art programs are always the first to get cut. Laughlin schools had zero art funding.

“Statistics show that teen suicide and adolescent depression is on the rise,” she added. “Our youth absolutely need a way to express themselves, whether that be through music, painting, photography or any other medium. We felt it was our duty to make sure that happens and art has been proven to be a positive outlet for youth and adults as well.

“The money may only be used to support art programs around our Colorado River Region,” Mazzeo said. “The agreement is they will separate the monies raised and fund whatever art program they see fit, as long as it is a program that promotes student expression and provides a healthy outlet.”

The total amount donated thus far is $8,300, divided between four districts and six charter schools in the area.

Does putting paint to wooden canvas seem a bit daunting? No worries. No formal training, experience or talent is necessary. A talented instructor and volunteers will guide participants all the way to help each person create their own personal vision of freedom, liberty and patriotism.

You never know, your creativity and your own work of art might just surprise you.

Wood canvases, paint and paintbrushes will be provided. Inspirational examples of other’s visions of what freedom means to them will be around the room to spark ideas.

Area celebrities will also be in attendance to show off their own personal works of art. This artwork will be open to auction. Participants will have the opportunity to include their finished pieces in the auction as well. All auction proceeds will go to the local school districts.

Don’t forget to wear your red, white, and blue and come out for an evening of fun and more.

Tickets are $40 per person. This is an event for ages 21 and older. Please call Michelle at the Laughlin Chamber to pay over the phone, at 702-298-2214.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Gold Diggers within the Golden Nugget

Thursday, July 25 (5:30 p.m.)

Tickets $40