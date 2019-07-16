Fast, Fresh, Funny

Derek Richards is one of those comedians who can find humor in the most unlikely circumstances and he doesn’t skirt around the human condition or talk dirty about it.

He proves funny is funny no matter the subject matter, so Richards doesn’t have to toss an F-bomb in the equation to make a point or get a laugh.

A regular on the Las Vegas Strip, Richards is fast, fresh and funny with tales about his upbringing, his life and his experiences. He downplays things like being a 19-year cancer survivor, because there are so many other things to talk about.

A veteran of several USO tours, Richards was chosen as one of the first performers at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after the base began guarding jailed Al-Qaeda terrorists. The comedy tour earned Richards national coverage in Newsweek. He also has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan, and more than 15 countries.

You can hear him on the air via the SiriusXM Satellite Radio Network and on the nationally syndicated, “Bob and Tom Show.” He was also featured on “The Weather Channel’s” Top 10; and you can catch him on Pandora, The Tom Shillue Show on Fox News Radio Network, and The Anthony Cumia Show with Dave Landau.

On the concert stage, he has been the opening act for Motown legends, The Temptations and The Four Tops.

His one-hour special with the “Irish Comedy Tour” can be seen on demand via Amazon Prime, DISH, DirecTV, ITunes, VUDU, Vimeo, YouTube and more.

His third comedy album, 60 MPH School Zone, garnered Honorable Mention accolades in the International Songwriting Competition in the spoken word comedy category.

He’s the author of “Whiskey, Cancer & Bad Decisions,” now available on Amazon, Kindle and Audible.

Richards also has performed hundreds of corporate comedy shows throughout his career and now he makes a stop at the Edgewater for the Comedy on the Edge weekend showcase Friday-Sunday, July 19-21.

We talked with Richards about his career, his comedy and the show he brings to town. Here’s his take…

Talk a little bit about your background and how you got into comedy.

Well, I started in radio. I was doing that for eight years, and got fired from my last full time radio job. I was just kind of flailing around trying to figure out what I wanted to do next and I was always a fan of comedy. I had never grown up wanting to do it, and a friend ran a club on the west side of Michigan, in Kalamazoo, Michigan of all places. I said, “I’m interested in doing this.” He put me on stage, and I just had a blast and it’s been a crazy run since then. That was Thanksgiving of 1993, the first time I went up on stage. I’ve been playing 25 years now, and I’ve had an absolute great time with it.

Maybe you became addicted?

Well, it’s one of those things where you find something that you really enjoy and you really like and want to pursue, you’ll do whatever you can to go after that. I waited tables, I did all kinds of extra side jobs all over the place, selling stuff on EBay or whatever I needed to do to make ends meet while I was trying to put this together. I grew up in the Detroit area originally, was in south Florida for 12 years doing this, then I’ve been out here in Las Vegas for the past seven years.

Describe your comedy?

Well, basically, I talk about my life, I mean, it’s my own personal life experiences, I joke around about my Irish Catholic upbringing, my divorce, my child-free existence, and just stuff that pertains to me. I can’t sit down and just write jokes. A lot of guys have the ability to do that. To sit down for an hour over at a Starbucks and just write stuff — I can’t do that. It has to be stuff that happens to me, and then I try to figure out a way to spin it and make it funny and relatable to everybody on stage. That’s been the most successful thing for me, so it’s just really very personal.

Strangest place you never thought you would perform?

I’ve done a bunch of stuff overseas and I never thought in a million years that I would be doing shows in Iraq and Afghanistan, so I think those are the top few places. I know there are guys that have done shows at nudist colonies, and things like that but there’s so many oddball scenarios that we get thrown in as comedians.

I actually did a show one time with two other comedians. We were hired to perform at what turned out to be a Pentecostal wedding. Half the family, the groom’s family, was Polish Catholic and the bride’s family was insanely conservative Pentecostal. There was literally a line down the middle of the room and you could see all of the Polish on one side of the room getting drunk and having the time of their lives and all the bride’s family staring at the groom’s family judging them. We stood at the head table and performed our show, which was in Tampa, Florida. The bride and groom had a great sense of humor, but the rest of the family was not completely on board with their entertainment selection. At the end of the show, they threatened to not pay us, but the guy who booked the thing said he was going to jump into the wedding cake if they didn’t give us the money. So I would say in terms of the strangest circumstances that would probably be the most bizarre.

What’s your favorite thing about comedy?

I think at the end of the day, just making people laugh. To me, it’s just so much fun to do. I think it’s a great feeling to know you can be an escape valve for people, especially in today’s society.

What’s your least favorite thing about being a comedian?

The least favorite thing is the attitudes of some people in the audience who take themselves too seriously — being just incredibly politically correct, saying, “you can’t make jokes about this, you can’t make jokes about that.” You can joke about anything. It’s up to you if you choose to laugh at it or not. Comedy is all about taking turns. If you’re gonna laugh at the jokes about the Irish people, Jewish people or Polish people, and if someone does a joke about Italians and you’re Italian, you better laugh at that one, too.

It’s like you’re coming to a comedy club for a reason. It’s not like I’m doing these jokes in your HR department. It’s like, “you came here, you came to my office.” You have the ability, now more than ever, to look people up on Google or YouTube, and find out if their humor is going to be something that appeals to you. And if you say, “Nah, that’s not my thing,” well then don’t walk in the door in the first place. Today’s society has made it way easier for people to make smart choices about whatever you do, whether you’re going to a restaurant or a show. You have the ability to see what you’re getting yourself into.

The show I do is an adult show. I talk to adults about adult things, It’s not a dirty show or a blue show, by any means, but it’s definitely adults speaking to adults.

What is the best laugh you ever received?

You know, that is an evolving science. I mean, there was a lady one time at a show who laughed so hard she flung her head down and bashed her nose on the chair in front of her. So she came walking out looking like a hockey player, she was laughing her ass off, and she had blood trickling down from her nose. That’s pretty solid.

How do you handle hecklers or do you even get hecklers?

You don’t really get hecklers so much any more. Today, it’s just someone who’s too drunk. Years ago you’d get hecklers who were trying to throw in witty lines here and there, but now it’s just a combination of people who have been drinking too much or everyone’s on a handful of medication. You’re like, “How did you get so completely hammered and act like such an idiot?” Everybody’s got their combination of psychotropic drugs and whatever else they take — and then they’re mixing it with vodka.

Do you ever think about the courage it takes to get on stage and do what you do?

You know, I don’t. That’s a good question…I’ve never really given that a great deal of thought. Everyone always says what sort of bizarre level of neediness do you have to stand up in front of a crowd and try to gain their acceptance? I think there are so many jobs that are far scarier, like teaching. I’d rather do what I do than try to handle a room full of kindergarteners. I can yell at drunks and have them thrown out of a club, I can’t yell at a kindergartner and have him thrown out of class.

Anything else you’d like people to know about you?

I just released a special, with three other guys called the “Irish Comedy Tour,” and it’s out right now, streaming on demand — all together now I think there’s 11 or 12 platforms it’s on. It’s a great chance for people to click on there to get some idea of what my show is all about.

I put out a book this past October called “Whiskey, Cancer & Bad Decisions,” and actually I’m a 19-year cancer survivor. So I was able to put some stuff together for a self-published book — It’s basically me telling my story about what I went through as if we were hanging out at the bar having drinks.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge at the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, July 19-21 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info