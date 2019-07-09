Kids and adults both want the same thing out of a vacation — fun and adventure. The Avi offers just about every amenity possible to guarantee the entire family will enjoy the trip.

The casino offers adults some play time, but what about the kids? While the parents enjoy some 21 and over fun, the Avi provides children their own special play zone, Kids Quest, located in the Beach Tower just beyond the food court.

Kids Quest is full of activities to suit every child, and the best part is, there are trained child care professionals on hand to watch over everything. Center Director Andrea Anderson said they have 12 full-time staff members and additional part-time staff during the busy summer season. All staff members must be 18 or older and are required to pass a background check and drug screening prior to employment. They also receive first aid and CPR training, so your kids are in safe hands.

But the staff also have a passion for working with children. They not only keep your kids safe, but step into the role of “party captain,” steering each child through all of the different activities available, ensuring everyone finds something fun that fits their style. This isn’t just a daycare, it’s a place where kids want to spend time during their vacation. In fact, there is so much to do inside Kids Quest, the children won’t want to leave.

A huge jungle gym encompasses the middle of the room, for kids to crawl, climb, slide and explore. They can also keep active shooting baskets at the indoor Extreme Hoops challenge or with a round of Dance Dance Revolution.

Little gamers will delight at the Techno Quest game station with tons of PlayStation gaming consoles or at the iPad station.

There is a Karaoke Star Stage and costumes for the kids to dress up in, and a play kitchen, books, a dollhouse and a creation station to make artwork are a few of the other popular activities.

The Tiny Tots room features toys geared for the wee ones, like balls, trucks, blocks, stuffed animals and more.

The staff also come up with fun themes each month, like “playin’ in paradise” a recent tiki beach theme at the center. They use the themes to decorate and incorporate into the activities, as yet another fun addition for the kids.

The hourly cost per child is $9.25 for kids ages 2.5-12 years and $10.00 for tiny tots, ages 6 weeks-30 months. There is a one-hour minimum, but no maximum time limit. They offer a special deal on Thursdays for Avi myAdvantage Club members — pay for one hour and get the second hour free.

Snacks are not included in the hourly price but are available for purchase.

Kids Quest is a shoe-free zone, so socks are required, and available for purchase at the center.

Kids Quest will also host your child’s birthday party, from setup to cleanup. The price includes a party captain, 30 minutes for cake and present opening as well as 90 minutes of free playtime to enjoy activities and events that engage children up through 12 years of age. After the allotted party time, children can remain under Kids Quest hourly care rates while adults continue to enjoy amenities at the resort. Call 702-535-5596 or visit KidsQuest.com/location/avi to book a party and review the package options.

The center hours are Sunday & Thursday (11 a.m.-1 a.m.), Monday-Wednesday (11 a.m.-midnight) and Friday-Saturday (11 a.m.-2 a.m.).

The Avi Beach Tower is a kid’s paradise in itself. Aside from Kids Quest there is also an arcade where kids and adults both can play games and earn great prizes. The arcade is open daily from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Brenden Theatres, voted best movie theatre in the Tri-state by the Mohave Daily News readers’ poll, is located just past the arcade. The theatre boasts eight screens with Dolby digital sound and luxury recliner seats. For current showtimes see “Movies” on pages 34-35.

As implied, the Beach Tower also leads directly to the Avi’s award-winning white sand beach and pool area. The river is the highlight of Laughlin and the kids will be dying to make a splash. Watercraft Adventures has a location on the beach to hook you up with hourly or daily Jet Ski rentals. Bring your boat to fuel up and launch right from the Avi beach as well.

After a long day of indoor or outdoor play, the whole family will be tired and hungry. The Beach Tower food court has you covered. Grab a quick bite from Subway, Panda Express or Sbarro, and top it off with an ice cream cone from Thrifty’s.

All ages will find the adventure they seek at the Avi. Split up and let the kids explore under the careful watch of Kids Quest staff, then take in a movie or the beach all together — the summer fun is endless!