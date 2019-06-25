Rising to the Role

Keith Urban is at the top of his game as one of country music’s best and biggest stars. The Grammy Award winner’s singing, songwriting, producing and guitar-shredding skills are second to none and he is respected by both his fans and friends in the industry, and has been for years.

So it begs the question, why would anyone create a tribute show, when Urban is still out as a dedicated road warrior, pounding the pavement, bringing his music to people all across the planet? The answer — because of those very same reasons — his dedication to his music and the fact he continues to do what he’s always done.

It is with that respect that Urban Legend took on the difficult task of recreating Keith Urban’s music and showmanship for an authentic concert experience.

The San Diego-based band has become an international touring show, too, because of the attention to detail, headlining around the world, playing the signature hits like “Somebody Like You,” “Where The Blacktop Ends,” “Stupid Boy,” “Long Hot Summer,” “Kiss A Girl,” “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “You’ll Think of Me,” and more.

What sets Urban Legend apart from other tribute shows is their full concert production and authentic portrayal. The band is headed up by Las Vegas award-winning entertainer-actor Eric Sage, who has recorded and performed with several heavyweights of the music industry including Shania Twain, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Vince Neil of Motley Crüe and the Beach Boys. He has toured and recorded as the new singer for the Bay City Rollers, featuring Ian Mitchell. He is known for his dynamic live shows and three-octave range. Sage also is a professional actor, who has landed roles in films like “Wayne’s World.”

In addition to Sage as Urban, the band includes Kevin Wall (bass), Steven Crowle (guitar), C.J. Burton (drums) Melody Ebner (vocals, guitar, tambourine and shakers) and Melissa Barrison (fiddle).

We talked with Eric Sage about the group, the music and the show they bring to Harrah’s Laughlin’s beach on Saturday, June 29, as part of Harrah’s ongoing free summer concert series. All ages are welcome. Here’s his take…

You have credits as an actor, so talk a little about how you got into the tribute business.

I was actually working in Las Vegas doing some shows and an agent saw me and heard me. I performed some Bon Jovi songs in the show and an agent said, “Wow, you’d be great to do a Bon Jovi tribute.” That’s how it all started and that was a while ago. So I started doing that, and it just slowly grew. Another agent saw me doing stuff and he said, “You look a lot like Keith Urban, you have that vibe, and I’d like to book you doing that tribute.” So from both of those shows, it just grew. For instance, because of the Keith Urban thing, I started to do a bunch of other country-rock stuff and the band I have, Young Guns, is amazing, We started putting together a lot of country covers and this band has just totally taken off, became very popular and now we’re playing all over the country. We’ve been doing this show I think about five years now.

It’s got to be particularly challenging to do a tribute to someone who’s out there constantly touring and breathing. He’s been here to Laughlin. So I wonder how do you compete with that?

One thing I love about doing a Keith Urban tribute is that he is relevant, it’s not like an old band or someone that already has a bunch of tributes to them. The more I started to listen to the music and learn it and also play guitar for it, I really like what he does. He’s a great songwriter and performer, and I really like his music. I wanted to just honor what he’s doing. We just emulate what he’s doing and respect his success in the business.

Keith Urban is known for his excellent guitar-slaying skills so that had to be a tough part of the learning curve.

Exactly. It was a lot to undertake, just learning the guitar parts, but I also have an amazing guitar player, Steven Crowle; he’s just great and he plays guitar in the band.

What is your particular approach to his music?

We watch. I’ve watched a lot of his footage, and his concerts and his videos and try to really emulate the sound and the vibe, and I love his music. I’m a performer, being an actor and this and that, so I love the audience participation and I notice Keith Urban is very good at that also, that really attracted me to the show so I try to include that part of his concerts into our shows.

What was your biggest challenge in putting this show together?

I would say learning the material and doing it justice — vocally, guitar-wise, and the key for me — we have such a great band. We have an amazing fiddle player, her name is Melissa Barrison, and she’s a great entertainer. We have another female singer who does a lot of wonderful harmonies. A lot of his stuff you hear on his records — there’s so much production, so many guitar parts and vocals and harmonies, and background stuff going on and I have great musicians who can pull it off basically. That was tricky but I’ve got an amazing group of musicians and we all feed off of each other and love performing with each other. I love talking about the band because I have so much respect for each band member.

Which songs do you have to leave in?

The difficult thing is trying to decide which ones to put in a set. We love to play most of his popular songs, because that’s what the crowd loves, and there’s certain songs we really like and feel connected to. There’s a beautiful ballad called “Stupid Boy,” we include that in the show. We include some of the current stuff, some of the hits, the bigger hits from back when, and because we have Melody on vocals, we’re able to do a couple of songs he’s done with other female artists, (like Carrie Underwood). We do “We Were Us,” which is a beautiful song, and the song off the new album called “The Fighter,” so the duets are great.

Which songs get the biggest response no matter where you go?

That’s a great question. I would say maybe his most popular biggest hit seems to be “Somebody Like You,” and that’s always a crowd favorite and “Long Hot Summer,” is also a crowd favorite. One of the tunes that rocks out a bit is “Wasted Time.” That’s neat and talks about basically back when he was young and people were young and had those magical times in one’s life back when. There’s just some great lyrics about “the best times in my life I wasn’t thinking about everything, we were young and just living life.”

Those will be most appropriate for the Harrah’s Laughlin beach party concert.

Exactly. We’re so excited. I love Laughlin and playing on the beach is real exciting. We haven’t done that before out there. So we’re looking forward to that. Our agent booking the shows there is the same one who actually booked me doing the Bon Jovi act — Steve Beyer. He and Bruce Sampson, also with the agency, they’ve been special to me. They literally have become some of my dearest friends. I used to play professional tennis, back when I was younger. When I moved out to Las Vegas, I taught Steve and his wife tennis. We became great friends, I’d go over to their house, we’d have dinner, shoot pool, and have fun. They were booking me around the city and for them to call me and say, “we’ve got this amazing gig in Laughlin would you like to do it,” it meant a lot to me. It’s come full circle.

Anything else you’d like people to know?

I’ve done a few films and acting roles and people get a kick out of it. I was in “Wayne’s World,” and this and that, so I love entertaining and I think doing tribute shows are really fun because I get to portray certain artists. It’s almost a form of acting. So I love that part of it.

URBAN LEGEND

Harrah’s Beach

Saturday, June 29 (9 p.m.)

Free to the public, all ages welcome