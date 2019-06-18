Won’t Back Down

Life is all about curve balls, following individual paths, and what people choose to do with them. Sometimes you can fight it, but then, sometimes you’ve just got to take a chance and follow your heart.

There’s no getting around the fact that Dan Grennes looks like Tom Petty. There’s nothing he can do about that. People bugged him for years to create a Petty tribute show, but the whole impersonation thing was difficult for him to wrap his head around. Truth was, he didn’t really like tributes.

Grennes already was a successful vocalist and bass player, having fun playing music with his friends. He is an American Music Award winner and has performed alongside Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) and Melissa Etheridge, as well as in the musicals “American Idiot” and “Rock of Ages.”

Once he decided to watch the “Runnin’ Down a Dream” documentary about Petty and his career, it changed his perspective and he decided to give this tribute thing a try. His take is all about essence, realism and being as true to the music as possible. The bass player became the lead guitar and moved to center stage.

So he recruited some of his musician friends to put together the band, Petty & The Heartshakers. The lineup includes Les Warner (bass), who was the drummer for the iconic ’80s rock band The Cult; Chris Cicchino (lead guitar) who played with Brian Johnson, Rob Halford, and comedian Jim Breuer; Andy Gerold (drums) who played bass with Marilyn Manson.

The band does break the Heartbreakers’ cardinal rule about no girls in the band. However, all is forgiven when the Heartshakers can add an extra layer to the show with Brenda Fitz (keyboards), who played with Kip Winger; and Sara D’Arce (background vocals) choreographer and dancer formerly with La India.

We talked with Grennes about his take on Petty, the music and the show they bring to Harrah’s Laughlin on Saturday, June 22, as part of their summer outdoor concert series, open to all ages. Here is his take…

There’s no question you look like Tom Petty and there isn’t a whole lot you can do about that. What convinced you to take the tribute plunge?

Actually, people had told me all my adult life that I look like him and, “Yeah, you should do a tribute to him or something.” Personally, I was kind of hesitant because I don’t like the idea of trying to impersonate somebody I guess. I have nothing against it, just me personally. When I play music, I’d rather it come from the heart and just be genuine. When I watched the documentary finally, “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” which used to be on Netflix, when I watched it, I realized I had so much in common with him — similar vocal range and whatnot. We both grew up in the South, and so I realized I could still be myself and not try too hard. I was just being myself and leaning in his direction I guess you could say — and really, really got a new respect for him. I was always a casual fan but once I learned more about him and the band, I really fell in love with who they were. The fact they weren’t artists who put on costumes, or put on another persona, they were just themselves and if anyone ever tried to tell them to do otherwise, they wouldn’t go with it. They would stand behind what they did and I respect that.

If anyone stood his ground it was Petty, and he was respected for that as much as his music.

They were in a bad deal originally, they were young and didn’t know what they were signing — they pretty much signed their writing and publishing rights away and Tom fought that. They were in a huge legal battle during Damn the Torpedoes and he wasn’t going to give in, he wouldn’t back down and that’s where the song “I Won’t Back Down,” came from. That was just another testament — if they thought something wasn’t right, they were gonna fight it. It’s another thing other artists and bands won’t do. You’ve gotta be true to your art. All of that was instrumental in me wanting to pursue this, and when I put the band together and tried it out, it just worked out so well. I had a great lineup of friends of mine and it worked out well and we had more and more fun. Then he passed away and so I almost had a new responsibility, at that point, to kind of carry the music on and try to keep this music alive. We’ve really had a lot of fun with it and we’ve been traveling a lot with it now.

Talk about your approach to Petty and his music. Is there one point you want to get across more than anything?

What I think is great about his music, for one, is that they kind of created a little more of what we were talking about. They created their own style by blending other styles — country, Americana, rock and roll, blues, Elvis — and it went right down the middle of rock and roll. So it wasn’t punk, it wasn’t hard rock, it wasn’t country, and because of that, they had a huge audience, they were able to appeal to a lot of different types of listeners. You can hear the influences. They definitely have some Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Roger McGuinn from the Byrds was a huge influence, and some of the blues artists and the other ’60s bands, so that to me was also really cool. You can see that same appeal in the type of audience that we attract in that it’s just all over the map, which is awesome. It’s just kind of a melting pot of music lovers from all walks of life.

Where are you from and how long have you guys been doing this?

I’m originally from North Carolina, lived in New York for 18 years, and came to Vegas about 6 1/2 years ago. I was primarily a bass player, have been for a long time playing in shows in New York and Las Vegas. We’ve been together with this show about 2 1/2 years. I think we got together roughly a year before he passed away. But I’ve also played with several of the people in the band before this. The lead guitar player Chris Cicchino, I’ve known for like 20 years since New York. We toured with comedian Jim Breuer when he was doing the Rock and Roll Heavy Metal Comedy Tour, and a bunch of other random things. So that was a lot of fun. It’s funny we have a lot of people who played in heavy bands and we end up playing much lighter music (he laughs).

How do you choose songs? Do you put any of his solo stuff in there?

That’s a tough one because he had so many hits — 20 straight years of big hit albums and then he kept putting them out and they were still going gold after that. We start with the hits, we try to figure out what are the absolute biggest hits that we have to play and then we kind of sprinkle in some album cuts and a couple unreleased songs that came out recently for the fans, the real deep fans.

There are some solo things — I guess technically, the Full Moon Fever album was just under Tom Petty. So we mix it up. We throw in some Traveling Wilburys every now and then, like “Handle With Care.” We cover the whole gamut of his career.

Do you include songs he did with Stevie Nicks?

We do. We’re fortunate enough to have two females in the band, which I often joke about in the show because Stevie wanted to join the Heartbreakers at one point, and Tom always said, “That’s great Stevie, but there’s no girls in the Heartbreakers.” But then he wrote her a hit that was so big that it knocked the band’s own hit off the charts in the ’80s when he wrote “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Our backup singer Sara D’Arce has a great powerful gritty voice and it works well to sing Stevie Nicks style so she does that one and I do it with her.

Talk about the Harrah’s Laughlin show.

It should be our usual mix of Petty, so anybody who’s into Petty should definitely be into it. We’re looking forward to being on the beach. We haven’t been over there to Harrah’s before. But there’s definitely going to be singing and dancing and we won’t quit until people are moving. We “won’t back down.”

Anything else?

We always come with the point of view that we’re fans, just like everyone else. We enjoy gathering with everybody, especially afterwards when we get to meet people. I just feel like we’re all friends and all on the same level. We’re all looking up to Tom, honoring him and that’s the vibe we like to have. We just want everybody to have a good time, as if we were hanging out in the living room together.

PETTY & THE HEARTSHAKERS

Harrah’s Beach

Saturday, June 22 (9 p.m.)

Free to the public, all ages welcome