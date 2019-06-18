Meet the Manager

Golden Nugget Director of Marketing Matt Earnheart has had the unique opportunity to experience several levels of marketing, from a corporate strategist to on-property management.

Earnheart grew up in Tunica, Mississippi, at a time when it was one of the poorest counties in the US. In the 1990s however, Tunica became a gaming hotspot, third in line after Las Vegas and Reno.

After earning an MBA from Mississippi State University in just four years, Earnheart returned home. He had the degree but no working experience, so he took a position at a local newspaper selling ads, and aiding the staff of four with design and reporting. After gaining a year’s experience in the workforce, Earnheart was ready to enter the casino business.

“In Tunica you go into one of two industries — hospitality and gaming or agriculture,” Earnheart explained. “So I got a job with Caesars, which at the time was Harrah’s Entertainment. They had three properties in Tunica and I got hired on in the database marketing department, which is what I really love, being able to test different strategies and seeing what kind of impact it has.”

Earnheart was at the cusp of a big change for marketing at Caesars Entertainment.

“While I was in that department, we were kind of the guinea pigs for Caesars to see if they could create what they called a database marketing center that would do the direct marketing for properties beyond just those where they were located,” he said. “So we took on marketing for Grand Biloxi and Harrah’s New Orleans and executed that out of the Tunica office.”

In 2011, Caesars officially restructured its marketing department to a corporate shared services format.

“That’s when they decided to create these marketing strategy pods that would do the marketing strategy for multiple properties, as kind of the liaison between all of these shared services that Caesars started — enterprise analytics, entertainment procurement, program design and special events,” Earnheart said. “So we had to work with all these teams because we were the one group who had eyes everywhere.”

Initially there were four of these strategic pods that coordinated the marketing strategy for all of the Caesars properties.

“When that happened I was lucky enough to get offered one of those original pod director roles. But it was a little difficult when you’ve had a VP of marketing at a property that has been doing the strategy and running their own show and now I’m this fresh face saying you have to come get permission.”

Earnheart learned the best way to ease into the new program was to build solid relationships with the people at each property he was now responsible for.

“I made property visits often, because that face to face contact, getting to know each other was so important so that the working situation was not awkward or uncomfortable,” he said.

Earnheart relocated a few times, working in different pods across the country, landing in Las Vegas in 2013. Two years later, he was assigned Harrah’s Laughlin as one of his properties.

“So that was my first experience with Laughlin,” Earnheart said. “It was nice because it was just a short drive down to Laughlin, but again I had brand new properties and a new pod team. So you have to adapt to change, and again it’s all about building that relationship with the property and gaining their trust.”

The following year, he accepted a vice president position for the Tunica properties and moved back home. But he missed the Southwest and soon began browsing for open positions in the Las Vegas area. Golden Nugget Laughlin had an opening for a director of marketing, so after 10 years with Caesars, Earnheart switched companies and began his new role at the Nugget in April 2017.

“In my 13 years in the gaming industry, this is the first time I’ve ever done the strategy just for one property and I’m actually located at that property,” Earnheart said. “It’s been a fun new experience. There’s not a shared services structure here, so we have the freedom to try new things and see what works and doesn’t work.”

His vast experience in marketing strategy, specifically for the gaming industry, makes him a great asset for the property.

“I’ve done marketing strategy for 18 properties in 12 markets in six states, so that knowledge of what other places have done, what worked or not, I think helps my team here discover new ways of doing things or new events and promotions that help to increase visitor frequency, length of play and length of stay per trip.”

Earnheart is also an advocate for creating an enjoyable working environment.

“We all have things to do and there’s probably part of your job that isn’t your favorite, but if we’re not having fun, that’s going to be projected onto the guests,” he said. “We are here to provide a fun and exciting experience for our guests so they can escape their day to day and just get away, eat some great food, go dance, play some machines and hang out by the pool. And we really do work in an exciting industry, so I want us all to be enjoying ourselves.”

“Laughlin is fun, has beautiful scenery and is just more laid back,” Earnheart added. “I love the people I get to work with, here and at the other properties. Even though we’re all competitors, we still work together really well and we’re all here for the same goal — to bring people to Laughlin.”

Since Earnheart has been with the Golden Nugget, the property has achieved two record-breaking years in terms of profit, and he says the goal for 2019 is to extend that record to three consecutive years.

“We are doing more than what I’ve been told the company thought this property would ever be able to do so that’s exciting, but that means each year we have to up it a little bit,” Earnheart said. “So this year we are aiming for an attainable yet challenging goal, trying for three record-breaking years in a row for the property.”

Earnheart said it all comes down to great service, which is the Golden Nugget’s main priority.

“Creating memorable, enjoyable guest experiences, that’s our goal,” he said. “And my team does an amazing job. I would put the team I have here up against any other marketing team anywhere else I’ve worked. We do more with less, but I think that helps the property as a whole. I’m very proud of them and honored to be part of this team.”