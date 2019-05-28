Heavy Hits

Led Zeppelin celebrates more than 50 years as one of the most innovative, successful and influential rock groups in history. Formed in 1968, the English band consisting of guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham experimented with heavy guitar-driven sounds while mixing a variety of influences such as blues, psychedelia and folk music.

They were at the forefront of heavy metal and with a deal with Atlantic Records boundaries didn’t exist — they were free to explore their creativity any way they saw fit. The critics didn’t know what to make of their music, but the fans couldn’t get enough.

They achieved significant commercial success with eight studio albums released over 11 years, from Led Zeppelin (1969) to In Through the Out Door (1979). Led Zeppelin IV featuring their signature rock anthem “Stairway to Heaven” continues to be one of the most popular and influential works in rock music.

They also recorded four live albums and nine compilation albums.

Page wrote most of Led Zeppelin’s music, particularly early in their career, while Plant generally supplied the lyrics. Jones’ keyboard-based compositions later became central to the group’s catalogue, which featured increasing experimentation. The latter half of their career saw a series of record-breaking tours that earned the group a reputation for excess and debauchery. They were always a group on fire when it came to music and antics.

All of that, however, came crashing to a stop when Bonham died in 1980. That powerful musical wind behind their sails no longer moved for them. Their world was at a standstill.

Limited engagements followed in the decades after, the surviving members sporadically collaborated and participated in Led Zeppelin reunions, sometimes with Jason Bonham taking his late father’s place behind the drums. The band never really recovered from the loss.

Picking up those broken pieces and reminding fans of the band’s arsenal of mega hits and unforgettable chemistry, is tribute band Led Zepagain.

These guys, too, were at the forefront of the tribute scene and now they celebrate nearly 32 years at their craft. A tribute band that can sustain a career that lengthy speaks volumes about their undeniable talent.

They are both Sony recording artists and have become highly regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today.

With well over a million downloads on iTunes to their credit, Led Zepagain has a fan base all its own due to the dedication to honor the accomplishments of the world’s favorite band. Zepagain’s own popularity has bled into pop culture having been mentioned on network TV shows such as “The Gilmore Girls,” “Chicago Fire” and “Bad Judge.”

In January 2004, Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page himself attended a Led Zepagain show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. He was absolutely astonished at the bands accuracy and said, “It’s amazing how much you sound like us. You must have grown up on this because you were inside the music, and you paid attention to detail in your presentation…I can tell you guys really love our music!”

This encounter led to the members of Led Zepagain attending Led Zeppelin’s 2007 Reunion Concert at London’s O2 Arena by invitation of Page, as well as a surprise visit from Jason Bonham in March of 2009, when he sat in with the band on their encore performance of the song “Rock and Roll.”

Led Zepagain was featured on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2014, and was asked to come back for an encore performance in March of 2017 to perform the iconic Led Zeppelin lV album in it’s entirety.

Based in L.A. these days, Led Zepagain has toured the world and performed in Japan, Russia, Ireland, Panama, Alaska, Germany, Chile, Bosnia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Canada, Paraguay, Kosovo, Mexico City and Guam.

They regularly perform to packed houses everywhere because of their attention to detail and their dedication to nailing every note and nuance. They are the closest thing to a live Zeppelin performance people will ever see again. It’s worth checking out to see for yourself what Jimmy Page was talking about.

Taking on the personas are Swan Montgomery as Robert Plant on lead vocals and harmonica; Anthony David Thymiakos as Jimmy Page on electric and acoustic guitar, mandolin and theremin; Jim Wootten a.k.a John Paul Jones on bass, keyboards, mandolin, 12-string acoustic guitar and bass pedals; and Derek Smith as John Bonham, drums and percussion.

More about the guys…

Born in Drogheda, Ireland, Swan Montgomery is an Irish entrepreneur, musician, vocalist and producer/engineer in addition to his role as the lead singer of Led Zepagain, which was founded in Ventura, California, by Tracy Longo. He is the longest serving member. Montgomery was also invited to perform on stage with The Who vocalist Roger Daltry as well as being a guest vocalist with many other internationally known musicians.

“Anthony David” picked up his first guitar, which was given to him by his grandmother, at the age of 12. That sparked the passion of music that was dormant inside of him. Music was his escape from everything around him. He spent all his time teaching himself how to play. At 15, Anthony David discovered the amazing talent of Led Zeppelin’s guitarist Jimmy Page. From then to the present, he has devoted himself to emulate the passion, talent and marvel that is Jimmy Page.

Led Zepagain multi-instrumentalist Jim Wootten comes from a very musical family that bred many professional musicians, most notably, his father Red Wootten who played bass with Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman and Woody Herman to name a few, and his uncle and aunt, world-renown recording artists Les Paul and Mary Ford, who had 16 top 10 hits in the 1950s.

“I feel extremely blessed to have grown up in a family that was so musically inclined,” he said. “It instilled in me a love for music and inspired me to pursue my own dream of becoming a professional musician.”

Wootten’s hallmark is his attention to detail and he has played in a variety of original and cover bands over the years, mainly concentrating on tribute bands over the last 13 years.

“I particularly enjoy playing in tribute bands because of the challenge of trying to replicate an artist’s music with note for note accuracy,” he stated.

After receiving his degree in Illustration and Fine Art from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, Derek Smith moved back to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue a career in the arts and music. Having played the drums since he was 12 years old and worshiping music since discovering his parents’ record collection at an earlier age, he figured it was a good omen when his first band’s recording sessions had him working next door to KISS and No Doubt.

“It was definitely quite an honor to be sharing the same bathroom with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley,” he said.

Despite a lifelong devotion to a number of bands like The Doors, The Who, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience, no other band’s music quite influenced him like Led Zeppelin’s, and in particular, the drumming of John Bonham.

The dichotomy in Bonham’s playing, from the ferocity with which he could attack his drums to the level of finesse, sensitivity, and discretion he could exercise, were traits that resonated greatly with Smith and connected with him in a way that no other drummer has been able to.

Smith has performed with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, The Doobie Brothers, Billy Idol’s Steve Stevens, legendary bass player Phil Chen, Chas West of Foreigner and the Jason Bonham Band, Chris Wyse of The Cult, Francesco DiCosmo of Thin Lizzy and Evanesence, and many more. He maintains a website and YouTube channel dedicated to the work of John Bonham and other influential drummers in his life.

LED ZEPAGAIN

Harrah’s Beach

Saturday, June 1 (9 p.m.)

Free to the public