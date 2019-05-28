A perfect daytrip from Laughlin for a scenic drive and a bit of history is the man-made marvel, Hoover Dam. The construction project of the century that was finished ahead of time and under budget in the midst of the Great Depression is one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World and lies just 90 miles north of Laughlin.

It’s an amazing feat of ingenuity that changed the landscape of the Southwest to harness hydroelectric power from the Colorado River for Nevada, Arizona and California.

With approval from Congress, Six Companies was given the contract to begin construction in 1931, with seven years to finish the project. The dam was completed ahead of schedule and the power plant was ready for operation in 1936.

Several lives were lost during construction of the dam, only about 100 of which were recorded as dam fatalities, but several others resulted due to working conditions.

The enormous concrete arch stands 726 feet high, with a crest length of 1,244 feet and crest width of 45 feet. The thicker base is 660 feet wide and in total the dam weighs 6.6 million tons.

Laughlin Tours, recipient of the Laughlin Community Achievement Award for Tourism, offers an all-inclusive tour, providing roundtrip transportation to the dam and a tour of the power plant.

Our guide, Will, has been with Laughlin Tours for three years and a Tri-state local for several more. Along the way, he offers knowledge on local flora and fauna, and area history that even locals will be surprised to learn.

The guides pick-up and drop–off right from the Laughlin hotels, where your adventure begins. Their vans can accommodate up to 12 passengers so groups may travel together. The tour pick-up time is 7:30 a.m. and arrives at Hoover Dam just as the Visitor Center opens at 9 a.m. to be the first tour group in line. Service dogs are allowed on the tour, but no pets. The Visitor Center and power plant tour are both handicap accessible.

First, visitors watch a short video on the history of the dam, which instills a deeper appreciation for the rest of the tour. Next, a dam tour guide will take groups down in an elevator to a viewing platform overlooking a penstock pipe, and then into the Nevada wing of the power plant, which houses the generating units. After the guided section of the tour, guests may explore a historical exhibit in the Visitor Center and an observation deck. There is also a gift shop and snack bar back by the parking lot.

Visitors can walk across the entire length of the dam, with great views of the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, which opened in 2010, rerouting US Highway 93 from the top of Hoover Dam. Vehicles can still drive over the dam, but the road leads to a parking lot and no longer connects to the highway.

After driving our group across the dam, Will took us to the bridge, which gives the best views and picture opportunities to capture the entire dam. The bridge is named in memoriam of two great Americans, both serving in the U.S. military.

O’Callaghan served in the Marines, Air Force and Army, losing a leg in combat. He returned to civilian life and became a history teacher and founded the local boys’ club in Henderson, Nevada. He was elected Nevada’s governor in 1970 and was known as an advocate for the people, supporting education and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Pat Tillman was a football star at Arizona State University and was drafted into the NFL by the Arizona Cardinals in 1998. In 2001 he gave up his NFL contract to join the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died in combat in April 2004.

After the bridge, Will stopped at a scenic overlook of Lake Mead, which was formed by Hoover Dam. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S. when at capacity, but has been steadily declining due to drought and increased water demand, currently sitting at about 40 percent capacity.

The final stop is at Hoover Dam Lodge, a sister property to the Laughlin River Lodge, for lunch or a little gambling. The lodge, which lies just outside of Boulder City, is the only place in the vicinity of Hoover Dam where guests will find a casino, as Boulder City is one of only two cities in Nevada where gambling is illegal. Boulder City’s ban is due to its start as a federal reservation for the workers building Hoover Dam.

After lunch, the tour heads back to Laughlin, arriving around 3 p.m.

Laughlin Tours not only offers tours to Hoover Dam, but also to a few Arizona locations, including the Grand Canyon, Oatman and Kingman.

There are three different Grand Canyon options — visiting the national park with a train ride option on the Grand Canyon Railway, a skywalk add-on and lunch at Hualapai Ranch, or the Journey to the Bottom Tour, which takes guests 20 miles down the only road that leads all the way to the bottom of the canyon.

They offer a wine tasting, distillery and brewery tour through Kingman, as well as a Route 66 tour that starts in Kingman and travels along the old Route 66 to the Old West town of Oatman.

The Hoover Dam tour is available by request only; call 702-420-5345 for reservations.

Laughlin Tours is open seven days a week, only closing Christmas day. Visit LaughlinTours.com to book an excursion.