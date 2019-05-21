For entertainment or training, try your hand at the new shooting simulation, SRI Defense, in the Laughlin Outlet Center. SRI, or Security Resources International, is a military grade operation, offering guests a safe and inexpensive outlet for not only target practice, but immersive real-life simulations that police forces may use for training.

Co-owner Jon Lawrence, who is prior military, decided to open the virtual marksmanship range using technology from Laser Shot Simulations, the industry’s leading company, to provide patrons with the most realistic simulation possible.

This is not a live shooting range and no firearms or ammunition are allowed on the premises. Guests will only use the provided simulation guns.

SRI’s services range from family-friendly games to FBI challenges. If you want to improve reaction time in emergency situations or just a friendly competition, the simulation can be as lighthearted or intense as each guest is comfortable with.

“We try to have a good time with everybody and get them excited,” Lawrence said. “We talk to them before we start and see what their experience level is, then we make suggestions on what course they’d most enjoy.”

The simulation is set up with four different corners, offering a variety of courses. The first is a FBI/DEA Challenge, which is the exact same simulation course used at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia. It starts with a marksmanship range to test your aim to see if you would qualify by FBI standards. Next the challenge takes guests through a virtual building where they must take out the opposing “gunmen,” being careful not to hit “hostages.” This challenge is for all skill levels and costs $30 for 15 minutes.

The next course is Shooter’s Corner, which is the most family friendly. Here, there are more than 40 different games, such as hunting or a pirate ship game which multiple shooters can work together to complete or compete against each other. Depending on skill level, this challenge runs $35-40 for 15 minutes.

The next course, Law Enforcement Experience, is the most thrilling challenge, where civilians can get the feel for a police officer’s duty. There are more than 800 scenarios where guests must interact with virtual civilians to detonate a potentially harmful situation. You must talk to the people and they will react based on your commands. They may become more violent, and it is your decision when to shoot or whether shooting is necessary.

“The law enforcement experience is really a cool system,” Lawrence said. “The scenarios are pretty hardcore. You can do simulated pepper spray, tasers, everything. And we control the system, whether the simulation shoots back or complies.”

These judgement calls can be very difficult to make, and are great practice for actual law enforcement officers to learn and react according to protocol. Guests must be 18 or older for this challenge. For skill level one, the cost is $35 for 15 minutes, $40 for 30 minutes and $65 for an hour. For skill level two, the cost is $40 for 15 minutes, $50 for 30 minutes and $70 for an hour.

The final corner is an Advanced Shooter’s Course of Fire. Although it is called “advanced,” this course is still available to any skill level, there is just more to it than standing in place and shooting. There are several targets, some moving, which must be hit before you can advance to the next section. Shooters must reload between each section as well. The challenge is timed, so it becomes a competition either to beat your own time or amongst a group. Skill level one costs $35 for 15 minutes, $40 for 30 minutes or $65 for one hour. Skill level two costs $40 for 15 minutes, $50 for 30 minutes and $70 for an hour.

In each challenge, shooters are using a SIM 7 pistol, which Lawrence said is based off of a Glock 17. However, guests may choose to upgrade to a recoil carbine rifle or pistol (includes three magazines) for $20.

There is a 10 percent discount offered for all active duty, reserve and retired military, law enforcement and fire fighters with a valid ID.

Patrons must be at least 8 years old, and minors (8-17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each guest must sign a waiver before starting a course. Then one of the instructors, all of which are NRA certified, will explain the courses and guide you through the challenge.

Whether you have never shot a gun before, or are a regular hunter, everyone is welcome at SRI Defense. The simulation is completely safe, as there is no real ammunition allowed. It is a great start for someone who wants to become comfortable handling a gun as well as being an inexpensive target practice alternative to a live shooting range. The simulations go far beyond what you may find in a video game and offer civilians the opportunity to build skills — improving aim, reaction time and situational analysis — while in a safe environment with certified instructors.

It is a great option for business team builders, bachelor parties, or just a fun activity to get out of the heat and kill some time.

Stay tuned as Lawrence said he plans to host a chamber mixer and grand opening in the near future.

SRI Defense is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and is located on the second floor (at the top of the escalator turn right) of the Outlet Center at 1955 S. Casino Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, or call 702-803-7233 to book a time slot. They can accommodate groups of up to 30 people (reservations required for large groups). Visit sridefense.com for more information.