Swinging Easy

Get your game up to par with a fun round at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles, California.

Harry Rainville designed the par 71, 18-hole course in the early 1960s. The City of Needles operates the course, which is managed by Tom Russell.

Russell has worked for the city for several years, becoming the assistant course pro in 1997 and taking over as general manager last year.

The course is located at 144 Marina Drive, right along the Colorado River. Its features are similar to a links style — flat and fairly wide open. There are water hazards on three holes, and a few sand traps and trees come into play as well, but Russell said the course is very playable for any level. If you have been wanting to get into the swing of things, Rivers Edge is a great place to start, with a forgiving course and inexpensive play.

The current rates from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. are $30 for 18 holes with a cart rental and $20 for nine holes with a cart. From 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. the cost is $20 with a cart and $15

walking. All casino and BNSF workers can play 18 holes with a cart for $25 before 2:30 p.m. when they show ID. Starting in June the rate will be $20 all day and the clubhouse will likely close early.

Annual and monthly passes are also available. For unlimited golf, the monthly rate is $180 and the annual rate is $900. Patrons can also upgrade their passes to include a cart rental and use of the driving range.

Club rentals are available for only $10 per set. Guests can also special order clubs for purchase. Hats, gloves and shoes are always in stock in the clubhouse.

There is also a full practice facility with a driving range, putting green and chipping surface.

Russell is the acting head pro and offers lessons for both children and adults. He will be hosting a summer junior golf program with a series of 3-4 lessons for kids in June. Call the club for more information at 760-326-3931.

Men’s and women’s leagues will start up again in the beginning of November.

Rivers Edge is also a popular spot for hosting tournaments, private and public. They host a breast cancer awareness charity tournament in the fall, and many others throughout the year. Organizations that would like to book the club for a tournament can contact Russell to plan all of the details.

Snacks and beverages are available in the clubhouse to grab on the go, but once your round is over make sure to stop in the 19th Hole Bar & Grill (connected to the clubhouse) for a meal.

The food has received rave reviews and the menu has something for every craving, including burgers, pizzas, tacos, salads and more, as well as a full breakfast menu served until noon. They also have a daily breakfast and lunch special aside from the regular menu.

The bar & grill is just a fun hangout spot with TVs, pool tables and Karaoke every Friday, starting at 6 p.m. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., but will extend its hours throughout the summer.

Boats may dock right by the course and boaters can walk up for a tasty meal and cool refreshments. Come visit Penny, the bartender, and she’ll serve you a cold drink to enjoy inside or out on the patio on a warm summer evening!