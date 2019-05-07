Mother’s Day Dining

Take Mom out for a special meal at the Laughlin resorts this Sunday!

HARRAH’S

Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special:

• Choice of entrée — 8 oz. boneless ribeye steak or 8 oz. Atlantic salmon grilled to order both served with mashed potatoes and medley of vegetables, choice of soup or house salad, and New York style cheesecake with fresh strawberries for dessert.

Price/Time: $19.99 per person—Sunday, May 12, special available (11 a.m.-10 p.m.). Restaurant open 24 hours.

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Mother’s Day Buffet:

In addition to the extensive salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, pizza and calzones, ice cream bar, bagel and lox, and cheese tray, the special items added to this buffet include:

• Carving station with slow roasted prime rib with au jus, roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat, baked honey ham; soups: clam chowder, Asian hot & sour, menudo; seafood: orange-ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, salmon with pesto cream sauce, fried shrimp and hush puppies, crab and shrimp omelets, catfish with Cajun spice; entrées: down-home fried chicken, beef lasagna, beef tamales, broiled pork chops with whiskey BBQ sauce, taco bar, hamburgers and fries, teriyaki chicken stir fry; breakfast favorites served all day; desserts include assorted fine cakes, New York cheesecake, Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted truffles, chocolate fountain, créme brulée, parfaits and much more.

Price/Time: $19.99 with Caesars Rewards card; $21.99 without card—Sunday, May 12 (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Dinner Special:

• Three-course meal beginning with crispy romaine lettuce, hearts of palm, mandarin orange whole segments, tossed with white French dressing; an entree of 5 oz. filet mignon with Jack Daniels demi glaze served alongside a 5 oz. encrusted salmon with yogurt cilantro sauce served with seasoned steamed potatoes and grilled asparagus; and dessert — raspberry cheesecake.

Price/Time: $60 per person —Sunday, May 12 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Mother’s Day Brunch:

• Items include: carving station with roasted turkey, shipwrecked salmon, grilled tri-tip; salad bar with lomi lomi salmon with capers, Ambrosia salad, fresh fruit and berries, garden salad and quinoa salad; entrées and sides: mixed seafood casserole with Newburg sauce, sautéed green beans with onions and bacon, whipped mashed potatoes with meat gravy, oven-roasted marinated chicken, shrimp scampi with penne pasta, buttermilk biscuits with gravy, mushroom wild rice, spaghetti with meatballs; variety of traditional breakfast items such as eggs Benedict, chicken fried steak, scrambled eggs, Denver scramble, quiche Lorraine, pancakes, waffles, maple French toast, latkes, pineapple fritters, potato pancakes, home fries, hash browns, bacon and sausage; dessert station with assorted breakfast pastries, cookies, brownies, panna cotta and more.

Price/Time: $21.99 — Sunday, May 12 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special:

• Complete meal with an appetizer of sautéed rock shrimp and black trumpet mushrooms over a polenta cake with fine herb wine sauce; salad of mixed greens, edible flowers, citrus vinaigrette; surf & turf entrée of seared Atlantic salmon with carrot-coconut purée and petite peppercorn crusted beef tenderloin with cognac demi-glace, served with roasted black garlic and sautéed spinach; dessert of long stemmed strawberries with whipped cream over a vanilla bean bundt cake.

Price/Time: $38 per person —Sunday, May 12 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Grand Buffet

Mother’s Day Brunch:

• Items include: carving station with roast turkey, BBQ suckling pig; salads: smoked salmon, Ambrosia, fresh fruits and berries, garden salad, quinoa salad, more; entrées include seafood vol-au-vents with crevette sauce, BBQ pork short ribs, oven roasted marinated chicken, chicken fried steak; pasta station with shrimp scampi with penne pasta and spaghetti with meatballs; dessert station including assorted breakfast pastries, cookies, brownies, and panna cotta.

Price/Time: $21.99 — Sunday, May 12 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available.

Mother’s Day Special:

• A complete four-course meal to include a choice of entrée: Mediterranean shrimp scampi with scallops; honey-ginger glazed chicken; or parmesan-crusted New York steak.

Price/Time: $41.99 adults; $7.99 children (ages 4-10) — Sunday, May 12 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Mother’s Day Sunday Champagne Brunch:

• Items include: carving station; seafood (hot and cold items); entrées; variety of sides; and dessert bar. Action cooking stations and more.

Price/Time: $24.99 adults, $16.99 for children ages 4-10 — Sunday, May 12 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Mother’s Day Sunday Dinner:

• Items include: carving station; entrées; sides; soups; salads; kids’ station; ­and dessert bar. Action cooking stations and more.

Price/Time: $17.99, $7.99 for children ages 4-10 — Sunday, May 12 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special:

• Complete dinner to include choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée of Chicken Piccata (two sautéed chicken breasts topped with lemon caper sauce over fettuccine pasta); and a potato roll.

Price/Time: $15.99 — Sunday, May 12 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special:

• Entrée choice of an herb-crusted pork loin stuffed with applewood bacon dressing or Chicken Francaise (6 oz. chicken breast with lobster and white truffle glacé); gnocchi soup or wedge salad, and dessert of blue cheese and pear tartlet with brandy raspberry sauce.

Price/Time: $27 per person with True Rewards card; $30 without the card — Sunday, May 12 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Windows on the River Buffet

Mother’s Day Champagne Buffet Brunch:

• Special items added to this buffet include: carving station with lamb, prime rib and smoked brisket; plus all your buffet favorites including omelet station, escargot, crab, sushi and more. Includes two free drinks: beer, wine, margaritas and champagne.

Price/Time: discounted price with True Rewards card from $24; $32 without the card — Sunday, May 12 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

Mother’s Day Breakfast Special:

• The All-American breakfast or a full stack of pancakes.

Price/Time: $6 per person—Sunday, May 12 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Mother’s Day Dinner Special:

• Choice of soup or salad; slow-roasted 10 oz. prime rib, 4 oz. lobster tail, seasonal vegetables, dinner roll and lemon raspberry cheesecake.

Price/Time: $35 per person —Sunday, May 12 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverside Buffet

Mother’s Day Champagne

Brunch Buffet:

• Special items added to this buffet include: carving station with roast beef, honey glazed ham, pork steamship, turkey; entrées include (but not limited to): Pork Florentine, peel-and-eat shrimp, herb salmon, shrimp scampi, pot roast, honey mustard chicken, beef goulash, Steak Diane; wide variety of salads including ambrosia salad, crab salad and seafood salad; omelette station and traditional breakfast items; wide variety of sides; desserts and pastries.

Price/Time: $17.99; $8.99 ages 4-11 — Sunday, May 12 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

Prime Rib Room on the River

Mother’s Day Special:

• Choice of prime rib carved tableside; Chicken Cordon Bleu; or fish selection. Each comes with stations of salads, fruits, vegetables, potatoes and desserts.

Price/Time: $18.99 for any entrée — Sunday, May 12 (opens 4 p.m.); reservations suggested; call 702-298-2535 or 928-763-7070 and ask for Prime Rib Room, extension 5850.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special:

• Complete meal with choice of soup of the day or house salad; entrée of Chicken Cordon Bleu with shrimp scampi; seasonal vegetable; choice of potato; and chocolate cake for dessert.

Price/Time: $14.99 — Sunday, May 12 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).