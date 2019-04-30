Off the Cuff

The May installment of the 1st Friday Comedy Show series hits the Avi Resort & Casino’s Grand Ballroom stage Friday, May 3. The format of three different comedians performing each month keeps the series fresh and popular with audiences.

All of the talent comes from a comedy organization called The Comedy Machine, which has been supplying venues across the country with some of the funniest comedians around.

This time the show has a bit of a Latin flavor given the timing of Cinco de Mayo, and includes headliner Sebastian Cetina, with Carlos Escobar serving as emcee and Adam Jacobo as the feature. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Carlos Escobar is from the home of the world-famous indoor swap meet, Pico Rivera, California. He’s a Columbian-American looking to fight all the drug-lord stereotypes he faces on a daily basis. His comedy revolves around everyday life, dating and social issues. He has appeared on “Que Loco.”

Adam Jacobo, from Pasadena, California, has worked as an actor and entertainer for more than 20 years, all the while perfecting the art of comedy. During the summer of 2015, he chose to indulge his passion and fulfill his destiny of becoming a comedy legend. To that end, he is the winner of the 2016 Van Nuys Comedy Competition. He’s also showcased his talent on VH1.

Sebastian Cetina is one of those comedians who feeds off audience interaction. He’s constantly watching people and talking to them because observations make for engaging conversations and finding humor in some of the most unexpected and relatable ways. He believes those things that make people different also serve to connect them as humans, and who couldn’t use a laugh to take the edge off of life?

Cetina likes to fly by the seat of his pants, letting the moment dictate the direction, and not knowing where this rollercoaster ride in comedy will stop is the best part. But, what a hell of a ride his audiences are treated to.

His versatility as a standup comic also bleeds into hosting jobs, acting in films and television, and traveling with USO tours to entertain troops overseas. He continues to headline comedy clubs, colleges and casinos all over the U.S., and cruise ships all over the world.

He has just finished filming and starring in his own comedy series for television titled “The XXXtreme Comedy Tour,” which will showcase his many talents on stage. He is joined on the show by George Lopez and Carlos Mencia.

His comedy includes impressions and characters, a strong stage presence, and he can perform shows for crowds of all ages, genders and ethnicities.

Talk a little about your background and how you got into comedy.

Well, I started acting first, about a year and a half before that. I started breaking out of my shell once I got into acting. I was a little shy in high school and before that. I could have started acting when I was younger if I wanted to — the aspirations were there, I just couldn’t do it. Once I got into acting, it opened me up a little bit so I was finally able to do that. And then all these ideas started flowing out of me, just comedy-wise and then it just started happening, I was going through this metamorphosis without even knowing it and I just had to take it to comedy.

I started writing down all these ideas and I took about a year to do it. Then I said, “Let’s do this, let’s just go for it.”

Where was the first place you did comedy?

I started at the Comedy Store and the first time, it wasn’t right. It was kind of like a dress rehearsal, I had three minutes, and from the wardrobe to everything, it just didn’t feel right. Then I took another four or five months to go back to the drawing board and said, “no, no, no … there’s an energy I want to be on stage, and I gotta feel it,” and I wasn’t feeling it that first time. So then I changed everything, and I thought, “I’m gonna go up there and I’m gonna start with how I dress — and to this day I’m still holding onto this. I have tight jeans ripped up a little bit here and there, and then it just depends on what else goes with it as far as a shirt, but that’s really my main uniform. I wear jeans I just feel good in. Because I gotta feel it, and if I don’t, it’s just not me.

So once I got into the mode and did it the first time, it was scary — just facing the people. It was hard. That second time, was really the first time and that’s when I felt it. I was like, “I’m onto something, here. I don’t know what, but I’m gonna keep at it.” Then I just kept going with it. I just felt really good and the more I did it, the better I got, and I felt like, “this is good, this is it.”

Who are your comedy influences?

My main influences were the ’80s HBO guys. Number one was Eddie Murphy for me, and his “Delirious” changed my life. After that, it was Andrew Dice Clay, just for the way he interacted with the audience — I liked it a lot. I mean, the dirtiness well, it was what it was and it was funny, but it wasn’t everything. I liked the way he interacted. And then Sam Kinison was just out there and he was so funny. I was just a fan of those guys, it wasn’t like I knew I was going to do comedy at the time. I was so young, I was a teenager, but I was a big fan. Then later when I tried comedy, I was like those are my favorites, so I’m going to mold whatever I can out of all of that and bring it into my act. Later, through the hosting, I started doing a lot of improv — interaction and improvising, so it was a lot of Robin Williams-type stuff and Andrew Dice Clay and the way he would talk to the audience. Also a little bit of Don Rickles, where you kind of rip them a little bit but I do it in a fun nature.

Describe your comedy for those who don’t know.

I think I get away with a lot of stuff that I do because I don’t come off like an idiot or a mean-spirited person. My likability helps me get away with that. It’s not just making fun of people for what their wearing or what they are, it’s situations, too. What I do is I delve into — like if I see a couple asking a couple of questions and then I’ll make fun of that situation. Sometimes I’ll just see it, and I’ll make fun of that. It’s a little bit of all that, there’s a lot that’s character-based, because I’m a great mimic, so I’ll just mimic what I think they’ll sound like, before I know what they sound like. Sometimes I’ll hear them and I’ll pick up on that and I’ll go with that. I like to create on stage, I like to just see what’s going on out there, and then I get up there, and it’s my canvas. I’ve been doing it for over 25 years. August will be 26, so it’s just what I’m comfortable with. And then I have hours of material, too. I always have something to fall back on. I like to make every show very unique to that moment and to that day where people can say, “Wow, we remember when he said that,” or “He said that to me,” or whatever. Because of what I do, I respect the art of what we do, as a comedian. I’m not like people who have their acts and they do it every day almost verbatim, I’m not knocking them but that’s just not me and it never was, even in the beginning, I would rotate everything around. I never liked doing the same thing over and over.

How does your “off-the-cuff” style go over with audiences?

It’s just fun, ’cause I never know what’s gonna happen sometimes. And I’ll have jokes centered around the holidays. Since my show in Laughlin is on Cinco de Mayo weekend, I have some ideas for that. But there’s still a lot of my act that people don’t know what’s gonna happen next. So it goes well.

Talk about how you develop your material. What is your process?

People ask me, “how do you come up with that?” There are comedians that spend two hours of sitting down and writing down all their ideas. Everyone has their own method, but there’s some of us — we just have ideas and we’ll jot down the notes or keep it in our heads. With comedians, we’re basically philosophers, when it comes down to it. Whatever we’re talking about it’s our philosophy. If they’re talking about relationships, it’s their philosophy. So I have my own philosophies on life, on how things should be or can be and I stick with that and somehow it comes out humorous. Sometimes I’m Dr. Phil on stage, and I see things in relationships. I pick up on energies all the time. I can look at a couple and I can tell they’ve been together too long, and you can tell the spark isn’t there.

What is involved in this hosting thing?

Stretching out to be a good host has made me a better artist overall, especially as a comedian. It’s cool because it’s led me to hosting. I got into it four or five years ago, hosting big concerts. First I started with the Freefall Festival, which is what they call them, they have a lot of ’90s bands and groups that people dance to, freestyle music like Lisa Lisa, and Salt-N-Pepa. You don’t go up there and perform standup if you’re a host. You can still be funny within quicker moments. It’s kind of a challenge but it’s fun, too. I’m one of the only comics that has been doing it on a consistent basis. I think the biggest festivals have been around 14,000-15,000 people, so that’s pretty cool to be in front of that many people. You’ve gotta be quick on those. Sometimes there’s bands where there’s more of a breakdown and then you could do more — sometimes you’ve got two jump ropes going back and forth and sometimes you got one, so it’s the pacing you have to learn to go with and you’re always on the fly. Honestly, I get more nervous in smaller crowds than a bigger crowd. Don’t ask me why because I don’t know why.

Strangest place you never thought you’d perform?

One time I did a show at about 1 or 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve because a buddy asked me to come. I’m literally in the living room performing with no microphone and I’m doing jokes and everyone’s sitting down. I’m up there for five minutes and there’s a baby crawling in front of me. Of course it’s a Latino family because Latino babies don’t go to sleep — ever, especially if it’s a party. They’re like, “Get ’em used to it.” So there’s a baby crawling in front of me and I can’t ignore that, I have to acknowledge it. I’m like, “Whose baby is this?” and no one claimed it, by the way. The parents took off, and whoever was supposed to watch it forgot about babysitting.

How do you handle hecklers?

We all get hecklers, that’s part of it, but the stronger you are on stage, the more you show you’re not going to take anything. Every situation is different. With guys that are drunk, there are a couple of quick things you can say to them, but the thing is you gotta take control right away. If someone just happens to be a little buzzed, and they’re a little loud, I’m gonna give ’em a chance, but if they’re too loud, I’m gonna go right at ’em and shut ’em up. You’ve gotta cut off the head of the snake first, you know? Sometimes when they’re too drunk, you just have to get security and you have to walk them out because they’re going to ruin the show for everybody.

Talk about your career at this stage of your life.

I love what I do and I’m blessed to be able to do a little bit everywhere. I do a lot of comedy fundraisers in L.A., too, so I have my hands in a lot of little things. I perform at the only casino in LA., that has comedy, the Bicycle Casino, so I do that monthly. I headline at all of the top comedy clubs in L.A., The Ice House, The Improv — when I started I became a Laugh Factory regular and I liked that. I liked the positive energy for many years. I’m doing OK. I’m glad I don’t have just one avenue, I mix it up because I love variety. One week I’m on a cruise, and the day before I’m in Laughlin in front of a different audience.

I like being able to be universal. I can do ethnic humor, but I have jokes for everybody. Anyone can laugh at it. You never know what I’m gonna do and I do a lot of characters, impressions and dialects. I mix it up and once I get on that stage, something happens to me and I just go, it’s an automatic thing. I just see the audience and think what am I gonna come up with?

1ST FRIDAY COMEDY

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Friday, May 3 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info