Cinco de Mayo inspires a south-of-the-border state of mind, which is reflected in the Colorado Belle’s final Riverwalk Festival of the season, Baja Days. Sunshine, festive music, tacos and tequila are the essentials for any Cinco weekend party, and guests can find all of that and more in great proportions along the Belle’s Riverwalk. The festival runs 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 3-4 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

THE MUSIC

Two bands will perform on the Loading Dock Stage — Jozev Castano Band and Estrellas De Mayo. Both will be playing lively music with a Latin flair on a rotating basis throughout the weekend.

Josev Castano hails from Las Vegas, where he is well known for his Carlos Santana impersonation. His superb guitar skills allow him to mirror Santana’s style but also add his own spin on any song.

THE FOOD

Fill up on traditional Mexican favorites like nachos, street tacos (beef, chicken and carnitas), a chili verde platter, rice, beans, churros and tres leches cake.

Margaritas will be flowing, as well as Bud Light, Budweiser, wine, premium and call drinks, water, Gatorade and soda. Three brews from Pint’s will also be served — Rehab Red Ale, Golden Ale and a Wild Card Mexican lager.

There is ample seating on the Riverwalk but if you would like to sit on the Loading Dock restaurant’s patio, you must check in with the hostess. The Loading Dock has its own menu.