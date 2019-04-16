Easter Dining

Many of the Laughlin casinos are offering special menus in their restaurants and buffets for Easter, Sunday, April 21. The following are specials available as of press time, and are subject to change. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity, unless otherwise specified. The information listed here is only for those restaurants offering Easter specials. For a complete rundown on all of the casino restaurant options, see “Dining Guide.”

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — Complete three course dinner comes with starter of asparagus and shrimp salad — asparagus, shrimp, roasted cut corn lightly tossed in seasoned olive oil, served on iceberg leaf lettuce; entrée of stuffed lamb chops (with sauteed spinach, fresh herbs, feta cheese, drizzled with rosemary demi glaze), accompanied with scalloped potatoes and rainbow baby carrots; dessert of vanilla bean ice cream and berries.

Price/Time: $60 per person —Sunday, April 21 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832.

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Easter Brunch Buffet: Items added to existing buffet selections (including salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, Pizza and Calzone Station and Ice Cream Bar) include:

Carving station — slow roasted prime rib; roasted Tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat; ham, bacon and sausage links; seafood — lemon-brandied poached peel-and-eat shrimp, fried calamari, baked Pacific cod fillets, shrimp and crab omelets, smoked salmon lox & bagels; soups — 7 Seas, Asian-style shrimp and vegetable, menudo; other entrées — ranch-fried chicken; raviolis florentine; sweet & sour chicken, eggs Benedict; chicken Cordon Bleu, Italian rope sausage & peppers, beef tamales, biscuits & sausage gravy; specialty desserts include Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, créme brulé, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted mousse parfaits, chocolate fountain and many more.

Price/Time: $19.99 with Caesars Rewards card/$21.99 without card —Sunday, April 21 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — Three-course dinner comes with soup of the day or salad; entrée — honey glazed ham sliced and served with pecan green beans, marshmallow baked yams, Hawaiian sweet bread; and dessert of chocolate cake.

Price/Time: $15.99 per person —Sunday, April 21 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

Windows on the River Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items include carving station — prime rib, lamb, slab bacon, honey-glazed ham, hickory-smoked brisket; omelet station; waffle station; crab legs, escargot; assorted salads, sides and desserts including wild berry trifle and peach berry cobbler; champagne for those over 21 years of age.

Price/Time: Discounted prices (depending on tier level) with True players card from $22.50; $30 without a card — Sunday, April 21 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.).

The Vineyard

Easter Special: Complete meal including an appetizer of pan-seared scallops with lemon herb Beurre Blanc; soup of lobster bisque or salad of mixed field greens with asiago dressing; choice of entree — Mary’s whole chicken breast stuffed with lobster Beurre Rouge or 24-ounce Porterhouse steak, both served with garlic mashed potatoes and tri-colored cauliflower; dessert of fresh fruit tart with berry compote, and a chocolate dipped strawberry.

Price/Time: $34.20 with True players card; $38 without a card — Sunday, April 21 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext 420.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — complete dinner with filet mignon and King Crab Francaise, asparagus.

Price/Time: $44 per person — Sunday, April 21 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); call 702-298-4200 for reservations.

Carnegie’s Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — Easter ham with green beans amandine, mashed potatoes, and strawberry parfait for dessert.

Price/Time: $14.99 — Sunday, April 21 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

AVI RESORT & CASINO

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — entrée of rootbeer-glazed spiral ham or garlic rosemary crusted rack of lamb, both served with choice of carrot or strawberry rhubarb cake.

Price/Time: ham $35 per person; lamb $47 per person — Sunday, April 21 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée of roasted garlic and herb pork loin with creamy marsala sauce served with house vegetables.

Price/Time: $13.99 — Sunday, April 21 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

Native Harvest Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch — Items to be offered include:

Carving station; variety of entrees, hot line; cold line; breakfast favorites; variety of salads, seafood and sides; complete specialty dessert display including sugar free selections.

Price/Time: $27.99 — Sunday, April 21 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Easter Dinner Buffet — Items to be offered include:

Carving station with prime rib with beef brisket; entrées of grilled lemon pepper cod, chicken breast marsala, jumbo fried shrimp; soup and salad bar; variety of sides; complete dessert island with wide variety of items.

Price/Time: $19.99 — Sunday, April 21(4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Specials — Ham steak and eggs breakfast served with hash browns and choice of toast.

Price/Time: $8 — Sunday, April 21 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Easter Dinner for two — Appetizer of Bighorn deviled eggs; choice of soup or salad, entree of baked ham, baby carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy with a dinner roll; and dessert of carrot cake.

Price/Time: $40 — Sunday, April 21 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special — Glazed spiral ham with apple cranberry chutney, soup or salad, choice of potato, seasoned vegetables with strawberry cheesecake for dessert.

Price/Time: $14.99 — Sunday, April 21 (special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch

Carving station — Roast pork, leg of lamb with mint demi; and roast beef; specialty entrées — smoked brisket with bourbon sauce; Seafood Newburg; maple-glazed ham with pineapple salsa; grilled bratwurst; salmon with dill sauce; Chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi and more; breakfast items — features an omelette station and waffle station plus a wide variety of items including eggs Benedict, hash brown casserole, sausage, scrambled eggs & chorizo, French toast and more; salad station — deviled egg salad, Waldorf salad, carrot and raisin salad, fresh fruit, peel-and-eat shrimp and more; dessert station with wide variety of desserts.

Price/Time: $17.99 adults (includes champagne); $10.99 ages 4-12 — Sunday, April 21 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

Easter Dinner Buffet

A wide variety of entrees, sides, salads and desserts.

Price/Time: $15.99 adults; $8.49 ages 4-12 — Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Prime Rib Room on the River

Serving (choice of) prime rib or chicken Cordon Bleu or baked ham or fish selection.

Price/Time: $18.99 for any entrée selection — Sunday, April 21 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Gourmet Room

Specialty of French, Italian and Steakhouse menu available (5 p.m.-10 p.m.).