The Colorado Belle’s Rock’N’Ribs event is one of the resort’s most popular festivals of the year, heaped with delicious BBQ and live music in the Belle’s front parking lot.

The three-day festival is Friday-Sunday, April 5-7 and takes place Friday (2 p.m.-11 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m.-11 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Five vendors will compete for “Best Ribs” trophies and $5,000 in prize money — $2,500 for first place; $1,500 for second place; $750 for third place; and $250 for People’s Choice. Judging starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Vendors will sell their products to the public with typical foods to include ribs, chopped pork, brisket, chicken, beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and cornbread. This year’s vendors come from all across the country and include Git-R-Smoked, Chicago BBQ, Blazin’ Bronco BBQ Co., Porky Chicks and Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ.

Unlike the usually barbecue cook-offs, there will be no “taster cups.” People will buy the ribs from the vendors and then may vote for their favorite ribs for the People’s Choice award beginning Friday.

The Belle will operate a beer garden and lemonade stand as well.

Three bands — StefNRock, Rebel Heart and Weekend Warriors — will provide live music, performing throughout the weekend on a rotating basis.

StefNRock

Stefani Savage grew up in North Hollywood and started playing guitar at age 5. She performed her first gig at her high school dance then ventured out into the Hollywood scene, playing in an original band at places like the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, The Troubadour, The Roxy and other hot spots around L.A.

Her main influences were Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Heart and other classic groups from the ’80s. Her vocal power and range enables her to cover all those powerhouse female singers.

Rocky Jackson grew up in L.A., around the South Bay area. He has played guitar for over 30 years, with influences from the early rock era of Elvis, Chuck Berry, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Hank Williams Sr.

StefNRock was formed when the two met at an open mic at the Cellar Lounge in Las Vegas in September 2012. Jackson’s leads complement Savage’s acoustics and their voices blend for amazing musical synergy.

Rebel Heart

This band from Santa Clarita, California, formed in 2012, and since have played more than 200 shows all across California, as well as several performances in Laughlin. They rocked crowds at last year’s Rock N’ Ribs Festival and are returning to do the same this year.

They are a modern country and Southern rock band that specialize in three-part harmonies, drawing inspiration from Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town.

Members include Millena Hicks (lead vocals), Darren Hicks (lead vocals), Marty James (lead guitar), Bob Vitti (keyboard), Randy Jones (drums), Peter Violas (bass), Tamara Rhoads (fiddle) and Lauren Simpson (background vocals and harmony).

Weekend Warriors

You can expect a heavy dose of classic from this band out of southern California. As their name suggests, these guys will keep the party going strong all weekend long!

ROCK’N’RIBS

Front Parking Lot at the Colorado Belle

Friday, April 5 (2 p.m.-11 p.m.), Saturday, April 6 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.), Sunday, April, 7 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Free to listen to music; food and beverages sold separately