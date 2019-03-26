Hard rockers and hair bands of the ’70s and ’80s were breaking into the difficult musical waters of the mainstream scene of the time, but they had to share the currents with the soft-spoken rockers, too.

Clearly, there was room for both if the success of artists like Christopher Cross, Toto, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and even Bob Segar on occasion, were any indication. These artists took the “smooth sailing” approach to a tidal wave of music that some call “yacht rock.”

For those who require a better definition of the genre, tribute group Yachty by Nature is “by nature” serving as an example. The six-piece Southern California band loves the music with a passion and brings back those smooth sounds to the Tropicana Laughlin on a return trip Saturday, March 30.

With Captain Carl at the helm, along with Scotty McYachty, Ben Shreddin’, Big Wave Dave, The Doctor, and Rim the Ripper, you’re pretty much guaranteed humor is front and center.

“Myself and the bass player, Scotty McYachty, played in an ’80s band called Neon Nation for 12 some-odd years, riding the whole ’80s wave,” group founder Captain Carl said.

But after so many years of performing the same sound, the music began to feel tired and Carl felt the drudgery of punching a clock when it came to performing.

“We were playing an industry party in L.A., and this girl comes up to the stage. She was like, ‘do you guys play any yacht rock?’ I nearly buckled over,” Carl said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is, but I’m dying to find out.’ ”

Just like that, sight unseen, Carl was in — hook, line and sinker.

“Who knew, out of all the funky, crazy things throughout my life, there was this common strand of smooth music,” he said. “I went directly home and started digging into that. The more I peeled the onion back, I was like every one of these songs was something that spoke to me in my lifetime and I was in head-over-heels…oh, my gosh, that song, and that song and that song.”

As he worked his way through songs like “Piña Colada,” Carl found the laid-back vibe that tied them all together. The discovery or re-discovery of the music could be attributed to the timelessness of the songs or maybe it’s because groups like Yachty by Nature and radio stations like Sirius XM’s Yacht Rock are keeping it in the public’s consciousness.

“I started infusing a couple of these tunes into the ’80s band, not that they wanted to play them, I just forced them into the set,” Carl said with a laugh.

“As we (the band) were winding down, I was really enjoying the yacht rock, so I looked to Scott. He’s got a great voice and he had a couple of guys interested in seeing what we could do and this thing just kind of jelled together. It’s been magic ever since.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Carl said. “These guys are great musicians but great people too. The collective of that — our show has really been on fire. We’re super pumped and we’re definitely bringing the big guns to Laughlin.

“We’ve been at it about four years now,” Carl said. “We started off a little small and then we had a couple of gigs out in Vegas. Next thing you know, we’re traveling to North Carolina and doing some really cool stuff. You just feel this great energy about it and people digging on yacht rock. I certainly think a big pull for our crowds is they really react to the contagious passion we have for the music. We just love what we do and love playing and I think it gets to be very contagious.”

Those feelings of punching the clock have subsided.

“I tell you what, it’s been crazy fun,” Carl said. “It’s great to see people jump on board and honestly, it hits such a wide swath through the ’70s and ’80s and it’s such an escape. For some people, it’s right in their bloodstream, for others, it’s kind of a new funky throwback, but, awe man, we’re having a blast with it.”

While the music might be fun to play, by no means is it easy music to play. The guys could have jumped ship long ago, but they navigated the musical waters with skill and talent.

“It’s been a hoot and there’s just so much fun…and nautical reference. The puns are endless,” Carl said. “Early on, we thought, ‘oh, my gosh, how are we going to pull this stuff off?’ Because the vocals are huge, the harmonies are big, and any time you’re trying to cover Toto or Steely Dan, they are complicated, very jazzy masterpieces. So we’re real proud that we play it all live.”

The band’s growing popularity has made them a hot commodity across the Southwest and further.

“We’ve been playing to even bigger audiences and generally having a blast playing yacht rock,” he added. “We have a residency at the beachfront venue Sea Legs in Huntington Beach, just had a really fun gig at Topgolf in Vegas and went right back to do a corporate show for 7,000 Amazon employees. Fun stuff is coming in all the time and we’re looking at doing a show in Iowa in October so the band is really getting around.

“Looks like we’ll have a bunch of people up from Arizona and California for the Laughlin show and we had a nice crew of people from Havasu last time, so it should be a really fun one — we had such a blast last time.

“I see a lot of audiences looking at this as such a fresh new genre, even though it’s a throwback,” Carl said. “I mean, when we hit the stage, man, people are just transformed to great times and great music — the rough seas are smoothed out.

“It wasn’t easy for the pioneers of the sound,” Carl said. “They were vilified and here they were the best musicians out there, with the most polished songwriting. Then you see the same tide we’re riding and you see a resurgence of so many of those bands. Toto, Steely Dan, the Doobies are touring. Ambrosia is always touring. I look at it as one of the heights of record making.”

But does that explain the re-emergence of the music, of the ability to tread across demographic and age barriers?

“I think in the end, great music is great music. This was a time when you had the best artists, the best songwriting, the best musicians playing these very crafty songs and that’s all across the board — from the music to the vocals, to the instruments,” Carl said.

“It’s fun music and you can really goof with it a lot, but the music really does speak for itself.”

While Yachty takes the music seriously, giving it the respect it deserves, they have fun with the puns.

“Having fun with it and getting to goof around and get the nautical shtick going, that’s a big part of it too — because so many of those great tunes we’re talking about in that era, the songwriting was nautical,” Carl explained. ” ‘Ride Like the Wind,’ ‘Sailing,’ and even the album covers were nautical themed with guys wearing Hawaiian shirts. Just look at those and the yacht rock just comes screaming at you.”

While the Colorado River might not be an ocean, water is still water, a party atmosphere is still a party atmosphere and Yachty by Nature doesn’t see a “no-wake zone” in sight.

“We have lots of friends and family out that way, so it’s hitting home for sure. Everybody wants to get ‘yachty’ right there on the river,” Carl adds. “It’s fun, great music and a hilarious show. I always say, ‘it’s gonna be a smooth pleasure cruise.'”

YACHTY BY NATURE

Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Saturday, March 30 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info