Desert Cruisin’

Delve into the Mohave Desert or take on the mighty Colorado River for a fun-filled day of adventure with trusted rentals from Rocky River Adventure Center.

Spring is the season to hop into one of their four-passenger UTVs and spend the day exploring trails at the foothills of the Black Mountains. Kick up some dust and enjoy the beautiful scenery while the desert is in bloom.

Rocky River rentals will provide top-of-the-line equipment to feed your need for speed, while allowing guests the freedom to explore on their own. They trailer the UTV to Silver Creek Road, where your adventure begins. The road leads all the way to Oatman, Arizona, where you can spend a couple of hours shopping for Route 66 souvenirs, grab a bite to eat and take in an Old West gunfight.

Get a true off-road experience by taking one of several offshoots along the road to traverse the hills and valleys throughout the desert landscape. Guests can expect smooth sailing in a Rocky River rental — each vehicle has been tested, can climb with ease and reach speeds over 50 mph.

TTR Motorsports manager Joe Morgan said hitting the trails is a fun activity for all ages and each guest can take it at their own speed.

“TTR provides top-notch UTVs for Rocky River Adventure Center because we want to assure everyone feels safe and has a great time whether they are an experienced driver or it’s their first time off-roading,” Morgan said.

TTR Motorsports, located at 1096 Highway 95 in Bullhead City, is the headquarters for the Rocky River UTV rentals. They also repair and customize any off-road vehicle at the shop.

Half day (four hours) or full day (eight hours) rentals are available starting at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Check out rockyriverfun.com for current rates. Don’t wait to book a trip as the UTV rentals will be closed for the summer (May-August), and then start up again Sept 1.

On the day of your rental, bring your photo ID and the credit card used when booking. Sunscreen, bottled water and a cell phone with GPS capabilities are also suggested.

Safety is the No. 1 concern, so all renters must participate in a safety briefing before hitting the trails or the water. Operators must be 18 or older to drive the jet skis and 25 or older to drive the UTVs. Passengers must be at least five years old. No driving is allowed under the influence of alcohol or other mind-altering substances. Helmets are provided and proper eyewear and footwear are suggested to ride in the UTVs. Life jackets are provided and required for the jet skis.

Temperatures will soon be sizzling and the Colorado River is too tempting to pass up. The best way for guests to get on the water is to rent a jet ski, now through the end of September, for one-hour, two-hour, half-day and full-day rentals. Rocky River jet ski rentals are conveniently located at the Aquarius Casino Resort dock.

For more information, call 702-299-1500, or email info@RockyRiverFun.com.

Rocky River’s sister company, Laughlin River Tours, offers a variety of boat cruises as well to enjoy the river. See LaughlinRiverTours.com to book a cruise.