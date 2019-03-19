On Your Mark

Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcomed to the 13th annual Laughlin Runnercard 5K and half marathon, hosted at the Avi Resort & Casino on Saturday, March 23.

The run takes place on a flat dirt trail winding along the beautiful Colorado River. The race starts on the northwest side of the Avi, behind the grandstands in the back of the property (near the employee parking lot).

The half marathon will start promptly at 6:45 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available in the west parking lot of the Avi or in the parking garage.

Registration

To sign-up for the 5K or half marathon, go to RunnerCard.com.

Online registration (available through Thursday, March 21): Half marathon ($50), 5K ($40) and 5K for ages 12 and under ($15).

Night before onsite registration (cash only): Half marathon ($55), 5K ($45) and 5K for ages 12 and under ($15).

There is no race day registration.

Entry fee includes a T-shirt, goodie bag, finisher and place awards, personalized timing result card and post-race snacks and beverages.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Kiwanis of the Colorado River.

Packet Pickup

Pre-race day packet pickup will be held at the Avi front lobby from (5 p.m.-7 p.m.) Friday, March 22. Racers are encouraged to pick up their packet on Friday night.

Race day packet pick up will be at the start site from 6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.

Aid Stations and Facilities

Aid stations will be positioned approximately every two miles along the course. Aid stations for the half marathon will provide water and energy drinks. The 5K aid station will provide water.

Porta pottys will be available at the start/finish area, and at about the four and eight mile marks of the course.

There will be a food table with bananas, bagels and oranges available for runners.

An information booth at the race start area will be available to answer questions. You may store small personal items at the information booth, however the staff is not responsible for them.

Awards

Finishers can pick up their age division awards shortly after they finish at the awards table. There will be awards for first, second and third place in each age division. Half marathon age divisions: 13-19, 20-29, 30- 39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and above. 5K age divisions: 1-8, 9-12, 13-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and above.

An awards ceremony will be held at approximately 9:30 a.m. for the overall male and female winners as well as the masters male and female winners of both races.

All participants who complete the course in 3.5 hours will receive a finisher’s medal.

Professional photos will be taken during the race and runners may view and purchase them after the race.

For more information, visit laughlinhalfmarathon.com or contact race director Ken Carlson at 435-680-1592 or ken.runnercard@Gmail.com.

LAUGHLIN RUNNERCARD 5K & HALF MARATHON

Avi (race starts behind the grandstands on the northwest side of the property)

Saturday, March 23 (half marathon starts 6:45 a.m.; 5K starts 7 a.m.)

Register online at RunnerCard.com