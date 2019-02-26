Walking for a Cure

No matter what a person’s mode of transportation, two legs, four paws or something with wheels, all are welcome to participate in the sixth annual Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer.

It’s a time when individuals, friends, families, co-workers, survivors and those walking in support of others come together to honor those who are no longer with us. It is an opportunity for everyone to gather in unity to make a difference. The hope is that one day soon, events like this will no longer be necessary because a cure will be discovered.

The fundraising event takes place in one of the most scenic areas of Laughlin, the Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area of the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park and Trails, on Saturday, March 2 at 9 a.m. Nevada time. Late registration begins at 8 a.m. Nevada time.

The start and finish line is the Day Use Area of the park, below Davis Dam in Laughlin. Last year’s event saw more than 500 participants and raised $11,000. Organizers are hoping to see more walkers and raise more money at this year’s event. The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability.

The event, regularly held on the first Saturday in March, was renamed in honor of Connie Davis, the long-time executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, who died in August 2016 after her long battle with cancer.

Sponsored by the Laughlin Chamber, the $25 registration fee will benefit the River Fund Inc., Cancer Connection.

The “roll” portion of the program was added to the name last year to indicate the walk is for everyone. So why not get some friends or family together to start the day in a beautiful setting, getting some fresh air and some exercise for a good cause?

“Make a friend and get someone out of the house that wouldn’t be able to (participate) alone,” said Jackie Mazzeo, Laughlin Chamber executive director. “The walking trail goes along the river. There’s a dirt and sidewalk path making everything handicap friendly.”

The River Fund Cancer Connection provides various assistance to Tri-state cancer patients. It helps those facing financial difficulties associated with fighting the disease. The fund often helps with transportation, expenses, treatment costs, office co-pays and other items a patient might need.

Included in the registration fee, each participant receives a T-shirt and gift bag (while supplies last). Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

Having fun and showing your silly side is encouraged, since many walkers set up teams and do things to make themselves stand out such as wearing funny hats or headbands, special shirts, ribbons, signs or stickers on their bodies to illustrate who they are walking in honor of, and more.

A trophy is awarded to the largest team that participates. Last year, it was awarded to a group from the Tropicana called the TropWalkers. Those who want to create a team, must include the team name on the registration form.

Registering for the event is easy. This year, for the first time, participants may register online. Simply go to LaughlinChamber.com/Cancerwalk. Participants also can print out the form and mail it in or drop it off at the Laughlin Chamber.

There are 15 interactive vendor spots along the route — one is rock painting with Bullhead City Rocks, a local Facebook group community that is raising cancer awareness by painting rocks.

Here, participants can decorate and/or write someone’s name who is either struggling with cancer or has survived to commemorate their fight. Once finished the rocks are added to the Tree of Hope and Life, which was created in the park last September.

“It is made up of rocks painted from the last three years at the cancer walk,” Mazzeo said. There will be educational information, along the walk about topography and wildlife that surrounds the park.

Breakfast and lunch will be available, as well as music by Billy Kay, the official event entertainer.

After lunch, a photo of everyone who participated in the event will be taken in the shape of a cancer ribbon.

For more information, call Michelle at 702-298-2214, ext. 0 or email: Info@LaughlinChamber.com.

CONNIE DAVIS 5K WALK & ROLL

Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area

Saturday, March 2 (9 a.m.)

Registration $25