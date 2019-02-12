Awe Struck

Illusionist Rick Thomas was one of a few leading the charge integrating innovation with creativity when he first came on the scene more than 20 years ago. Thomas didn’t follow others, or borrow from textbooks or predecessors performing the same old, same old tricks. He followed his heart and his own dreams. He certainly wasn’t about simply “fooling” people either — he took them on a journey of wonder and awe through his own world of magic instead.

His shows combined theater, dance, music, drama, comedy, and over-the-top illusions that went far beyond merely sawing a woman in half or the proverbial disappearing act. His fresh approach to illusion made him one of the top magicians in the world; his shows were “must sees” in Las Vegas, where he performed on The Strip for more than 15 years.

The veteran showman always has been about creating his own effects, and working to find ways to make them even better. He’s constantly thinking outside the traditional box and finding his own way in the world of magic because Thomas likes being different. It is a philosophy that has served him well his entire career.

While times change and the entertainment climate in Vegas also changed, Rick Thomas continues his journey, indulging his creativity and innovation even more, taking his show on the road and around the world to the people, while also finding a new home in Branson, Missouri, at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center.

One of those trips around the sun in pursuit of his forever dream includes a return stop at Harrah’s Laughlin for another series of shows Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 13-24.

Thomas’ career honors include Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and magic’s highest recognition, Illusionist of the World by the World Magic Awards. He has been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic,” “Masters of Illusion” on CW, as well as on MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet and the History Channel. He also had his own special on ABC.

Thomas cites Liberace and Freddy Mercury of Queen as a couple of influences when putting together his act because what Thomas saw in the pianist and singer was magic of a different kind. It was the magic of entertaining and mesmerizing a crowd through style and technique. Thomas’ grand illusions are innovative, slick creations of his own design, making him one of those guys other magicians regularly “borrow” from and emulate.

That’s never stopped him from continuing to experiment and push the envelope and try new things, even to this day. His show is constantly evolving and changing direction.

We talked with Rick Thomas about his magic, his belief system and the show he brings back to Harrah’s Laughlin. Here’s his take…

What’s new with you and your show?

I have a new show that I’m actually opening at the Andy Williams Theater in Branson called the “Mansion of Dreams” and I’ve been working on it for ages. In fact, I was supposed to open the show in Las Vegas some years ago and I was working on the project with one of the hotels that was never built. The flux that goes on in Las Vegas and the stories that are told are monumental, and one of those, the theater I was supposed to have, never came to be. So when I went to Branson, I said, “I’ll come to Branson but I want to do ‘Mansion of Dreams.'” And finally after five years I’m able to do that.

Talk about the show you’re bringing to Laughlin this trip.

My touring show coming back to Laughlin is, of course, major — I’ll be there February 13, all the way to February 24. We jam more on that stage than can be possibly imagined. I don’t even know how I do it. I have no idea how we get so much on that stage at Harrah’s the way we do. We’re flying in the air, helicopters, motorcycles, and it’s done on a stage. When people see it, they’re literally sitting there five feet away going “Whoa!” or “Wow!” Their mouths are dropped open — they don’t even know how to applaud they’re so shocked. It’s all good, and we’re doing everything we can to bring in more than anybody can possibly expect in a show and we hope we have a grand success. My success out in Branson has been great, but because I’m not on the West Coast often, I am sometimes forgotten. But it doesn’t mean I’m not still the best guy out there to do magic in the industry.

What is the climate for magicians and illusionists in both Vegas and the world? Is there still a lot of interest? Do you always have to push the

envelope?

Here’s the best way to put it, I’ve been a professional illusionist my entire life. I have done nothing else. It is what I believe I am. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a lawyer, I’ve always been an illusionist, and I think it’s kind of weird when you think about professions. People will ask, “how long have you been an illusionist?” I’m looking at them like, “I was born an illusionist.” You don’t just become one. Back then, you had myself, David Copperfield — you had about five or six of us in the industry who literally were the world of magic or are the world of magic. Then the internet occurred and you have a whole bunch of guys who are learning stuff off the internet and there’s a bunch of guys saying they’re magicians but they’re not there yet. So for those of us who truly believe that that’s who we are, you’re getting a real illusionist coming to your venue. Anybody can do a trick, but very few people perform magic and that’s how I feel with my show.

Which illusions have become crowd favorites no matter where you perform and will they be in the Laughlin show?

Yes they will. The illusion I created personally, first performing in Las Vegas, was my double levitation — where both myself and Tara fly in the air. There’s also our version and my creation of a helicopter on stage. It is the fastest appearance of any type of grand illusion on stage. It is fast — it is instant, and I’m very proud to have created something that is so fast. People just stare at it and go, “OK, I might understand magic, but I don’t get that.” I have pursued my entire life to make sure when I stand on that stage, that literally within just a few moments the audience stops trying to figure out how things are done and just sits back and enjoys the ride.

It’s not about fooling you. It’s not about saying, “Look what I did, I fooled you. That’s amazing.” It’s about thoroughly entertaining you and if you get fooled in the process, that’s positive as well. But it is literally a show where you’re thoroughly entertained first and foremost, and the relationship I have with the audience is the best in the business.

Your show has lots of audience participation and it’s definitely a family show. It’s good you still keep that particular door open.

Yes, absolutely and it’s nice the casino does this. Most of the time, casinos have shows where their shows are for ages 21 and up, or 18 and up and when we come into the showroom, it’s wonderful to say this is for families. We’re thrilled to have a show for families here at the theater, so don’t miss out. Often the casinos don’t have shows for children and this is a perfect time for parents to actually have a wonderful time with their children as well. I will tell you that the moment the show starts, the parents will probably forget their children are even there. They will become children themselves. You know, the world of fantasy is amazing. We want everybody to relive their childhoods by watching the magic of Rick Thomas.

The fact that you have been invited back to Harrah’s speaks volumes.

For anybody who has ever seen the show in Laughlin before or has never seen it and thinking about it, Harrah’s brings me back because Harrah’s loves Rick Thomas. They know the show I’m about to give you is worth your time. In fact, I didn’t pursue Laughlin again this time, they called me and said, “We’d like to have you back again and bring your show, bring your people, your dancers, your magic, your illusions — it’s wonderful for our theater.” So I think that’s positive and then the locals, I’m looking hopefully for the locals and I mean those across the river, as well, to take some time to come out in those two weeks in February and see a show of great worth.

It is an honor to be asked by the hotel to present the show, because they know what they’re offering. And I want the people who have not taken the opportunity before to not miss the show.

Does the Laughlin show have a name?

It’s “The Magic of Rick Thomas.” “Mansion of Dreams,” same as the show out in Branson. All of my shows have the same theme. Always, always my shows have spoken about following your dreams, and the theme of the show in Laughlin is “nothing happens until you dream.”

RICK THOMAS

Fiesta Showroom at Harrah’s

Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 13-24 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info