Sweetheart Specials

The Laughlin resorts are offering a variety of romantic dinners and activities for a special evening with your sweetheart. Spend Valentine’s Day with the one you love aboard an evening cruise down the Colorado, a night at the opera or an elegant dinner for two. All specials are available on Thursday, Feb. 14 only, unless otherwise stated.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Café

Valentine’s Day Special — Surf & Turf dinner with grilled beef tenderloin, lobster tail or shrimp scampi, with potato, seasonal veggies, dinner roll, soup or salad and glass of wine or champagne; starting at 2 p.m., $29.99.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

Feather’s Café

Valentine’s Day Special — All-you-can-eat pasta Bolognese; available 11 a.m.-10 p.m., $12.99.

Moonshadow Grille

Treat your date to one of the Grille’s 2 for $55 dinner specials, which include salmon piccata, grilled pork chop, prime rib, chicken tortellini, shrimp scampi or vegetable pasta. Add a five-layer chocolate cake for two for only $7. Open 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Native Harvest Buffet

Bountiful Feast — Featuring hand-carved prime rib and bone-in pork, beef ribs, pecan-glazed chicken, fried shrimp and much more; available 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $19.99.

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day Celebration for Two — First course: Truffle-tomato bisque with bacon gruyere crostini; Second course: Grilled bone-in rib roast and tempura lobster with lemongrass sweet soy; Third course: Lovers red velvet with raspberry creme; available 4 p.m.-9 p.m., $110 per couple.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two — This four-course dinner special includes a basket of Mama Gump’s garlic bread, choice of appetizer between Shrimp Shack Mac & Cheese and Bubba’s Far Out Dip, choice of clam chowder or salad, two entrée’s and one dessert from an abbreviated menu; available Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 14-17, $59.99 per couple.

Saltgrass Steakhouse will be featuring a steak dinner and cheesecake, and Claim Jumper will be featuring a steak and shrimp dinner and carrot cake.

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit

Valentine’s Day Dinner — Start with bacon-wrapped asparagus in a balsamic glaze, then a strawberry and avocado salad with candied walnuts, followed by filet of beef and crab-stuffed shrimp with truffle mashed potatoes and sautéed baby spinach for the main course and a chocolate tart with fresh raspberries served over crème anglaise sauce for dessert; available 4 p.m.-9 p.m., $38 per person.

RIVERSIDE

Riverview Restaurant

Cupid’s Special — Enjoy a surf and turf special of flat iron steak and shrimp scampi with asparagus hollandaise and garlic roasted red potatoes, choice of soup or salad and red velvet cake for dessert; available 4 p.m.-10 p.m., $15.95.

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Valentine’s Day Special — This four-course dinner starts with an appetizer of New England crab cakes with red pepper and garlic aioli, then a Boston Bib wedge salad with bourbon balsamic dressing, followed by your choice of entrée between Fillet Wellington Glace de Viand or Chicken Breast Wellington Sundried Tomato Alfredo, and your choice of wild berry shortcake with vanilla ice cream or red velvet cheesecake for dessert; available 4 p.m.-10 p.m., $49.50 for two with ace Play card or $55 for two without a card.

Aquarius Pavilion

Opera Dinner Show — The Aquarius and Murphy Broadcasting present “Tenors, Baritones, and Sopranoss – A Night at the Opera.” This musical dinner show will include classic numbers from “Les Miserables,” “West Side Story” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

The dinner will include mixed field greens, chicken marsala with red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetables and chocolate cake for dessert. Tickets are $55 plus fees and may be purchased at the ace Play rewards center.

Visit AquariusCasinoResort.com to check out the available room and dinner show packages. The show runs Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16 (5 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

Along the Riverwalk

Sweetheart Festival — The Jimi Nelson Band and 15 South will be playing country tunes on the Loading Dock stage to serenade your sweetie from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 15-16 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including chicken cordon bleu, hot roast beef sandwiches with cheese sauce, nachos, strawberry sweet tarts, chocolate cake and a variety of beverages.

LAUGHLIN RANCH

The Ranch

Valentine’s Day Dinner— This four-course meal starts with your choice of seared ahi tuna or beef carpaccio, second course is choice of grilled shrimp tarragon salad or lobster bisque, third course is choice of filet oscar or prosciutto-wrapped scallops and the fourth course is a towering chocolate lava cake for dessert, glass of wine included; two seatings available: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $75 per person.

LAUGHLIN RIVER TOURS

Celebration Boat at the

Aquarius Dock

Romance on the River Cocktail Cruise — Thursday, Feb 14 (8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.); Enjoy live music by Billy Kay, champagne and desserts aboard the Celebration for a relaxing Valentines cruise along the Colorado River; $25, call 702-298-1047 or visit LaughlinRiverTours.com for reservations.