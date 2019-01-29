Bidding Benefit

This time of year sports fans look forward to the biggest football game of the year, and area residents look forward to one of the most popular events of the year, both of which happen about the same time, which is not by accident.

The Tri-state’s largest auction event brings together a variety of prize packages and other items up for bid to benefit one of the area’s most important causes, its children.

Presented by title sponsor Horizon Community Bank, the 28th annual Bids for Kids charity auction takes place Friday, Feb. 1, in the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion. The event is the club’s largest, longest running, and most successful fundraiser of the year (beginning at 5:30 p.m. NV time; 6:30 p.m. AZ).

Embracing technology is the name of the game this year, with a new and improved system for placing bids on both the live and silent auction portions of the event.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is excited to bring in new technology to this event which allows attendees to register online to avoid long lines,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, Boys & Girls Club CEO.

“We are utilizing a mobile bidding platform this year which will bring lots of improvements. Attendees can fill out all of the information ahead of time so that they can skip the check-in line.

“All silent auction items will be bid on by using mobile phones or with the help of our auction attendants. No more paper bid sheets,” she said. “At the end of the auction, those who won items will receive a text message and have the option to pay with the touch of a button…no more long check out lines.

“We are encouraging guests to preregister and purchase tickets by texting BGCCR19 to 52182, and also bring their phones fully charged,” she added. “Something else that is new is that people who are not attending the event can bid on the silent auction items. Anyone can register and bid on the silent auction items.”

The point is to make the event more enjoyable for attendees — and to provide more opportunities for bids, which in turn means more money raised.

“We are hoping that this new technology will allow our guests to have more fun mingling with their friends and browsing for items rather than waiting in lines,” Boyle-Robinson said. “Our ultimate goal is to raise funds for the club and provide our guests with a wonderful experience. The Bids for Kids Auction is our largest fundraiser. Without these funds, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

This year’s event will include a variety of items up for auction from local companies, travel destinations and packages, pet items, beauty items, automotive, kid stuff, and of course the very popular kid art.

“We have some great live auction items including a built-in barbecue from Labriola Masonry, concrete and finishing from S&S & Azteca, as well as some amazing concert tickets.

“Sports memorabilia, which is always a fan favorite, will be in full swing as well,” she added. “Also included are tons of gift certificates for travel, entertainment, and services, plus bags from Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

“There’s also a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a Booze Cart filled to the brim (perfect for someone’s Super Bowl party,” she said. “The ever-popular Super Bowl squares will take place, too.

“Funds raised from this event are crucial for two reasons, the first being that summer is coming and this is when our numbers soar,” Boyle-Robinson said. “We have to hire extra staff, pay for transportation and the increase in electricity. Secondly, we are working really hard to get a clubhouse in Fort Mohave and this big goal comes with some big expenses.

“We provide after school programs as well as summer day camps for about 1,400 students. We focus on sports, educational programs, leadership training, character building and the arts.”

What started out as a predominantly sports memorabilia-themed auction, because of the scheduling during Super Bowl weekend, has grown into an event that also includes so much more.

Another element to the evening will be the kid art that will be up for auction.

“Everybody loves to bid for our kid art,” Boyle-Robinson said.

The Aquarius will be preparing an Italian meal for all to enjoy and the bars will be open.

General seating tickets start at $40 per ticket with reserved tables and VIP packages available as well. Tickets are available online at www.clubriver.org. Tickets regularly sell out, so buying tickets as soon as possible is encouraged, if there are any general admission tickets left, they are $45 at the door.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need the club the most, to realize their full potential as productive caring and responsible citizens.

The club has three locations: 2250 Highland Road, Bullhead City; 1975 Arie Avenue, Laughlin, and 5593 Highway 95, Suite 7, Fort Mohave.

Tickets and details are available at 928-763-1411, or visit www.ClubRiver.org.

BIDS FOR KIDS

Aquarius Pavilion

Friday, Feb. 1 (5:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info