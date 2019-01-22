Higher Plans

When Charley Pride’s voice first hit the radio waves in the mid-1960s, no one in the listening audience knew he was black. How could they know? There were few country music visuals back in the day — no music videos, no channels dedicated to the genre, no television shows.

Country music wasn’t exactly mainstream then and TV shows based in New York or Los Angeles paid little attention to what was happening in places like Memphis and Nashville — except when Elvis Presley exploded onto the scene and the world was introduced to Tupelo, Mississippi.

However, another meteoric Mississippi phenomenon was about to take shape in the form of an unassuming young man whose first love was baseball, Charley Pride.

As one of 11 children born to poor sharecroppers in Sledge, Mississippi, Pride’s career as a ballplayer took shape in the late 1950s with the Negro American League, minor league and semi-pro ballclubs. He sang and played guitar on the team bus between ballparks. He would join various bands onstage as he and the team roved around the country, but a musical career wasn’t part of his plan — then fate stepped up to bat.

In 1960, Pride moved to Montana to play for the Missoula Timberjacks in the Pioneer League, but ended up working at a smelter operated by the Anaconda Mining Company and playing for its semi-pro baseball team.

He also began making a name for himself as a music performer by singing the national anthem at baseball games and performing at honky-tonks and nightclubs in the Helena, Anaconda and Great Falls areas. A local disc jockey introduced Pride to country singers Red Sovine and Red Foley in 1962. They invited him to join them to perform “Heartaches By The Number” and “Lovesick Blues” during one of their shows. This brief encounter changed everything.

After a disastrous 1963 tryout with the New York Mets in Clearwater, Florida, it became clear that a major league baseball career was not in the cards. Pride returned to Montana via a stop in Tennessee to Cedarwood Publishing, the company that booked Sovine’s shows.

From the bus station in Nashville, Pride walked straight over to the Cedarwood office and by sheer luck met Jack Johnson, who had been actively searching for a promising black country singer.

Johnson made a simply produced recording of Pride performing a couple of songs and then drove him straight back to the bus station with the promise of a management contract.

A black artist in Nashville at the time was a novelty and a tough sell.

In 1965, Pride returned to Nashville and Johnson introduced him to producer Jack Clement. Clement gave Pride several songs to learn and within a week they cut two of them — “The Snakes Crawl At Night” and “Atlantic Coastal Line” during an afternoon studio session with top-notch session players. Even with professionally produced demos, shopping Pride around town was still difficult, until the suits heard him sing. His smooth baritone vocals convinced them to take a chance.

Legendary guitarist Chet Atkins was the first to trust his ears in 1966, and signed Pride to RCA Records. Atkins took Pride under his wing, nurtured his talent and oversaw a shrewd promotional campaign that successfully navigated the racial challenges of mid-1960s America. “Just Between You and Me” caught fire in 1967, breaking into the Top 10 country chart and garnering Pride his first Grammy nomination — and people loved what they were hearing, possibly creating one of the first examples of acceptance.

What happened next is country music history. Pride quickly became the genre’s first African-American superstar. Between 1967 and 1987, he amassed no fewer than 52 Top-10 country hits and went on to sell tens of millions of records worldwide.

In 1971, Pride won two Grammy Awards related to his Gospel album Did You Think to Pray. Later that year, his No. 1 crossover hit “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’ ” sold over a million singles and helped him to win the Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award and the “Top Male Vocalist” awards of 1971 and 1972. It also brought him a “Best Male Country Vocal Performance” Grammy Award in 1972.

Some of Pride’s unforgettable hits include “All I Have To Offer You Is Me,” “Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone,” “Mississippi Cotton Pickin’ Delta Town,” “Burgers And Fries,” “Roll On Mississippi” and “Mountain Of Love.”

Pride sees all of that success through the eyes of humility and gratitude, crediting all of it to those who guided his path. He’s known his share of hardship and hard work, but he’s not one for seeing life in any kind of a negative light. He takes it all in stride, including his introduction into the Nashville music scene of the 1960s.

“It was going pretty good, but there was some doubtful people,” Pride said. “Once they heard my voice, they said, ‘we don’t care if he’s pink, I like his voice’ — people in Nashville, and actually my fans afterwards said that. I was 18 or 19 years old when I was playing baseball, that’s how I was going to make my mark, so for people to take a chance on me, I’ve been blessed.”

Pride has a special place in his heart for Atkins, mostly because he was a man of his word.

“I was always in awe of him,” he said. “I think he sometimes wondered why he was so big in this business, but when a man sits down and tells you he’s going to get you on RCA and took the demo out to all the big wigs and got me on the label, I know why he was so respected. He’s one of most iconic and finest guitar pickers in the entire world. That’s just the way it was and I was still in awe of him until he passed away.”

Pride didn’t worry about being offended when statements like “he doesn’t sound black” were on a lot of people’s lips at the time.

“I grew up in Mississippi, so I didn’t have much to think about other than the way the culture was at that time,” he said. “I just maneuvered around and was the staunch American I’ve always been and it’s worked out fine.”

Pride broke musical barriers and racial barriers, just doing what he loved to do, sing. Everything else was in the hands of a higher power, as far as he is concerned.

“I didn’t plan it,” Pride said. “Baseball was where I was gonna make it, I’m just glad He blessed me with a voice to be able to be where I am today.”

As a fresh face on the country music scene, Pride received a lot of advice, and he listened to all of it with an open mind and a strong sensibility of which people had his best interests at heart.

“I got a lot from different people,” he said. “There was a guy named Connie B. Gay who was in the business — he knew a lot about country music, and he might of handled some acts, but he walked up to me when I signed with my manager, Jack Johnson, and he said, ‘Charley, there’s gonna be people comin’ up to you and they’re gonna be telling you they can do better than what you got right now, and you’ve got a fat contract signed. Just tell them you don’t know how to write, and you don’t know nothing, so go to him,’ meaning Jack.

“Mostly Jack was the one that guided me,” he added. “We were probably the best one-two artist-manager punch in Nashville during the 11 years we were together.”

Johnson’s advice came in handy when Pride first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry back in the ’60s.

“When I first went on the Grand Ole Opry, it was Jan. 7, 1967,” he said. “Ernest Tubb brought me on, but I didn’t join until 1993. People said, ‘they finally let you in,’ but, no, no, no, I had a standing invitation to be a member from that point on when Ernest brought me on.

“Jack Johnson said, ‘Charley, you can join the Opry, but they got a criteria,'” Pride said. “I didn’t even know what that meant, when I was picking cotton, but you learn as you go. At that time it was a good thing to advertise when you were going out and doing shows to be a Grand Ole Opry member because it was prestige.

“He said, ‘you don’t want to join now, and I’ll tell you why. You have to give up 26 Saturdays to sign with them. That’s half of your year where you get the best money you can get.’ When he explained that to me, I thought, ‘I’m going to listen to that.’

“In 1993, my wife Rozene said, ‘this ain’t no criteria thing, you’re going to join the Grand Ole Opry.’ Boom, that’s when I went.”

His most humbling moment was also a moment in music history — when Pride was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a secret at the time that everyone was in on but him.

“I was aware that we were moving from the small Hall of Fame to the big one, so Faron Young and I were to go up on stage as part of a program to announce that change. I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I have three Grammys and now I belong to the Grand Ole Opry, but now the most humbling thing — I got my two grand boys in Nashville and I’m standing backstage with Brenda Lee and Bud Wendell who’s getting ready to talk about Faron Young. He’s telling how Faron is getting ready to go into the Hall of Fame. I have moved some things from the little hall to the big one, and I saw that Brenda had her little piece of paper and Bud has his. I asked where mine was so I wouldn’t forget anything.

“She said all they’re going to ask you is what the difference is between going from the little hall of fame to the big one. I didn’t know too much other than it’s bigger,” he added. “But then she goes out and says, ‘ladies and gentlemen, he was born in Sledge, Mississippi, bought his first guitar from Sears Roebuck’… see I’m getting chill bumps on my arm now when I talk about it. My feet barely moved and I couldn’t talk…

“Then it dawns on me, for a whole month, my wife, my guy that did my bookings, my road manager — all of them knew. ”

Pride’s biggest achievements in life don’t sit on a mantle in his home.

“Just being able to stay myself and not lose everything, or get the big head and think I’m something that I’m not means a lot to me,” he said. “Some people say, ‘Charley, you’re a legend.’ Well, legend to me is when you done did it and gone up there with him, with the Master. Then they say, ‘you’re a living legend,’ well, I don’t mind hearing it then.”

