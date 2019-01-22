Stylings of the Southwest will be on display as American Shows, Inc. presents the annual Tri-state Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show at the Mojave Crossing Event Center Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27.

The show features the latest trends in home décor and technology, garden design, watercraft and more. It is the one-stop shop for every home improvement project or addition, from landscaping to entertainment spaces.

Customers will receive information on the best quality and valued products and can attend “how to” demonstrations and seminars from experts in various fields. The resources for prospective renovators are endless.

The home show is for more than just remodeling, however, there are plenty of home-ware goods like kitchen gadgets, and bigger items like hot tubs and patio furniture, for sale. There will also be a huge selection of water toys, including pontoons, fishing boats and more.

As an added perk, Daniel Buck Soules from PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” will be at the show on Saturday and Sunday giving free appraisals. Each attendee may bring one small item for a complimentary evaluation.

The Avi is giving attendees $65 in free casino coupons good for slots, bingo, keno or table games. There will be other great prizes such as a $4,000 spa from Mohave Mist & Spa and a seven-day luxury getaway vacation valued at $2,500.

The Home Show will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (AZ time). Admission is $5; kids 16 and younger are free. Active military members receive free admission with their ID.

TRI-STATE HOME SHOW

Mohave Crossing Event Center (across river from Avi)

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 25-26 (9 a.m.-5 p.m. AZ); Sunday, Jan. 27 (9 a.m.-4 p.m. AZ)

$5 admission