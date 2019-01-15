Wine Country

We may not live under the Tuscan sun, but a taste of Italy can be found closer than you’d think.

Carlos and Zulma Cella purchased 10 acres in Kingman in 2006 and started a vineyard and winery from scratch, with the knowledge gained from their Italian upbringings.

“I started making wine when I was 12 years old,” Carlos said. “My parents were from Tuscany, and that was part of our chores at home. We had to make wine and sausage and cheese, tomato sauce and all those things. Everything was homemade.”

He said Zulma also comes from Italian heritage and was raised the same, making everything alongside her parents.

Cella was born in Argentina, but the family moved to California in 1978. He started his first vineyard in Temecula, California, in 1990, but he did not sell the wine, he just made it at home for his friends and family.

When he and his wife were looking to purchase properties to rent out in Arizona, they found the Valle Vista region in Kingman and decided to start another vineyard instead.

The soil test results were even better than those from his California vineyard, so Cella didn’t hesitate to start planting. It took some time to grow the grapes, process the wine and receive government approval, but Cella was able to open his doors in January 2014.

They now have about 4,100 plants on four of their 10 acres in Kingman, with plenty more land to expand the vineyard in the years to come.

The drastic heat in the desert is actually ideal for harvesting red grapes.

“The red ones do better here than Temecula,” Cella said. “The grapes love the intense heat during the day and the cool at night.”

The Kingman location is also a winery, so Cella processes the grapes from both Temecula and Kingman there.

“White grapes are good in the climate that is cold and humid, and we don’t have either one here, so my whites are coming from California,” Cella said.

A family friend runs the vineyard in Temecula, and Cella and his wife run the vineyard and winery in Kingman. They built a home on property, which is connected to the tasting room.

Cella explained the year-long process preparing the grapes and making wine.

“In November the plants go dormant and we stop watering them,” Cella said.

The plants drop their leaves in the winter and in January Cella prunes them so they can produce grapes again.

“Then in December we rack the wine from the August harvest, and what that means is once it is in the barrels you have to siphon it out and leave the sediment on the bottom.

We rack it again in May, and it’s just a process of cleaning the wine, purifying the wine.

“Between June and July we bottle, cork and label it, and get the barrels ready for the next batch in August.”

In August they pick the grapes and begin making the wine immediately.

“You cannot let them get warm or anything, once you pick, you crush it, and that’s when the fermentation process starts,” Cella said.

Cella allows customers who wish to help, come and join in the August harvest.

“A lot of the customers participate in the picking of the grapes and the making of the wine. They love to put their hands on it. It’s kind of a family event,” he said.

There is no set time for aging, but Cella said he usually leaves the wine in the barrel for at least six to nine months.

“It depends on the grapes. Once you crush it and finish fermentation you will know what kind of wine you have,” Cella said. “Some wines are really good to drink as soon as you crush them and some wines, you need to put them in barrels and let them grow up a little bit in there. All wines are different.

“The really exceptionally good ones you want to keep in the barrel up to two years. I have to taste it, and keep on tasting it, until I accomplish what I want.

“All my wines are Italian–style, they are not dry wines. They are very mellow. I didn’t change a thing of what I did at home, I did exactly the same way I used to do it at home.”

Customers may visit Cella Winery for a tasting between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays or by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays. Right now, they have 10 wines for tasting, but they are preparing to release a few new blends.

“Right now we’re going to be releasing a new merlot and a blend, which is a late harvest. We call the late harvest a port-style wine and it’s 80 percent merlot and 20 percent Syrah. Very soon we will release our new 2016 Malbec also,” Cella said.

Many of their wines have won awards, but most recently Cella took first place for the 2014 Sangiovese and second place for the 2014 Grenache at the 2017 Kingman wine festival. Cella said eight to 12 wineries from around southern Arizona come to compete at the annual festival.

He said the Sangiovese is a bestseller, as well as his Malbec and Zinfandel. All of his estate wines, those from grapes grown right in Kingman, are very popular. To view the Cella menu, see CellaWinery.com.

Cella is available to bring his wines for a tasting at any special event in the surrounding area. Call 928-692-9600 to discuss the options for your next party, work mixer or ladies night.

The winery and vineyard is located at 6927 E. Brooks Blvd., Kingman, Arizona.