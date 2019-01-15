Clean Comedy

The Edgewater’s Comedy on the Edge series is a fun way to spend a night out on weekends. Sitting back, relaxing, having a cocktail with friends, or a date, while listening and laughing to some of the best comedians people never may have heard of, makes for a great night of entertainment, and an inexpensive one.

Every weekend, the Edge Lounge features two different comedians consisting of an opening act and a headliner.

This weekend, Friday-Sunday, the lineup includes Corey Sweeney opening the show, followed by Michael Joiner as the headliner.

Here’s a little more information on this week’s performers:

Michael Joiner

Michael Joiner is proof a comic doesn’t have to be dirty to be funny. Whether it is nationwide sold-out comedy tours, films, hidden camera pranks or YouTube skits, Joiner demonstrates an extraordinary ability to connect with a wide and diverse audience, making him one of today’s most popular entertainers.

A true “comic’s comic,” Joiner, often referred to as “God’s Smart Aleck,” has been performing his own sarcastic style of observational stand-up comedy for more than 25 years, becoming one of the best known and respected clean comics working today. His crowd interaction and unequaled ability to improvise with audience members has gained him respect among fans and fellow comedians alike.

Joiner started his comedy career after performing in a talent show at his church in Valparaiso, Indiana, in 1991. This led to Joiner performing at churches all across the nation, and then later on at comedy clubs, colleges and corporate events. In the early 1990s, Joiner began working as an actor at the community theater in Valparaiso. In early 2000, Michael moved his family to Hollywood, where he studied with Kevin Spacey’s acting coach, John Swanbeck. He soon after began receiving television commercial and film roles. In 2008, he moved his family to Kansas City, Missouri. In 2013, he started his own film company, Esther Pictures.

Since being bitten by the acting bug, Joiner has been in a number of films and TV shows. Audiences around the country may recognize Joiner from one of his many starring roles in films like Sony Pictures faith-based theatrical hit, The Grace Card where he received outstanding reviews in both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. He also appeared in the more recent comedy hit Heaven Bound, as well as his scene-stealing roles in movies such as My Name is Paul, Rumors of Wars, Love Covers All and most recently Kudzu Zombies. Joiner is known for improvising a lot of his dialogue in his films.

He performed in a lot of theater in the Chicago area before getting into film. He loved to play challenging characters. He has played a Latino and a Russian so well that the audience had no idea he was Caucasian. In “Blazing Guns at Roaring Gulch,” Joiner played his own twin brother. The director and stage hands would help him change in less than 30 seconds into each character’s wardrobe when he would exit and re-enter as the other twin.

He has written for dozens of stand-up comedians, as well as working as a contributor for Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show,” David Letterman and “Politically Incorrect.” Joiner’s many TV appearances have included “Bananas” and Chonda Pierce’s “Stand up for Families” on the Dove Channel. He was actor Bruce Willis’ full time photo-double for the hit TV show “Moonlighting” when he first hit town in the 1980s and he appeared on many TV shows including “21 Jump St.” and “30 Something.”

He has headlined in comedy clubs like The Ice House, Hollywood Improv, and Zanies; he was the first place winner of the Hollywood Improv’s “Funniest Comic in L.A.,” and he was nominated in 2013 for inclusion in the Nashville Christian Music Hall of Fame as a “Comedian of the Year.”

Joiner has attracted wide praise for his routines that blend a sarcastic edginess with a devotion to clean humor. He’s also not one for sticking to prepared material. Some of his funniest and most clever shows come from interaction with his audiences. When fate puts postal workers and kangaroo rescuers in the room, anything and everything can happen.

The result is good, clean fun and no one is offended or angry.

In addition to headlining at L.A. comedy clubs, he also tours comedy clubs across the country while performing at colleges and sold-out clean comedy concerts nationwide. He is rated as one of the nation’s funniest clean comics working today. He was one of only four comedians from a worldwide search to star on “The Clean Stand-Up Comedy Tour” DVD. He’s also one of the most requested comedians on SiriusXM.

Corey Sweeney

Corey Sweeney traded in his Petri dishes for microphones when he decided he wanted to make people laugh instead of pursuing a career in medicine.

“I grew up in North Carolina, and it was basically at a time when there was a lot of racism, I was the only Asian kid in an all-white high school,” Sweeney said. “I was a military brat as well. I’m not even full Korean, I’m actually half Irish and so comedy was kind of a funny thing. The simple physical traits that I have being a mix of Irish and Asian and growing up in North Carolina, so I’m basically worse than a melting pot.”

That combination of flavors and cultures makes one wonder what was served at the dinner table.

“Gravy on egg rolls, right?” he said with a laugh.

“When I was in college I was going for a biology degree to get into medicine, and I ended up having a buddy tell me he thought I was funny, that I should do stand-up comedy,” he said.

“I went to a comedy club and they said they had a comedy class. I paid the money for the class, went in and it was worthless. It was like an A.A. meeting… ‘Hi, I’m Corey, and I want to be funny.’ So while I didn’t learn anything from it, they did give me some stage time. I did well the first time.

“My dad lives in Vegas, so I decided to pursue it a little bit, so I moved in with my old man. My second show — I did like 20 seconds, forgot everything I had to say, and then said, ‘Sorry, folks,’ Then left the stage. That was not really a good experience, but I started to get my bearings — it took me a year to get my first professional gig.”

When Sweeney was thinking about his approach to comedy he took a cue from comedian Carlos Mencia.

“Even though he’s a joke thief and all that stuff, when I saw him perform, he talked a lot about race,” he said. “I’m racially based, even though I do other material, I talk a lot about race like Carlos, so that’s how I started.

“My hero was Richard Pryor ’cause he was way ahead of his time,” he added. “If you see any of Richard’s material, it stands up against anyone’s material today.

“As far as my comedy, I’d say I’m more of a storyboard comic,” he said. “I’m very in your face, so basically I say it to the audience. I don’t stand up there passive, I’m pretty active and like I said, it’s mostly about the things I grew up dealing with like getting my ass beat five times a week, but I had my weekends at least — I think that’s why my head is so big. I also talk about political correctness, I try to find a way to say it and make sure I don’t get my ass eaten by the public.”

Sweeney has been building his career by simply being funny and other comics liking what they saw.

“I started working professionally in 2003. I became a resident comic with Bonkers comedy for a few years,” he said. “A lot of my professional gigs have come from headliners who saw me and said they wanted to take me to another show. That’s how I got into the system that we’re talking about right now — because a headliner comic brought me in. I guess my first shows were good and they kept me on the list — and I haven’t done anything stupid like wreck a room or anything like that. I’ve heard of some comics doing some crazy things.

“I am a drinker and after a show I will accept offers of free drinks, I mean it’s kind of what we’re there for,” he added. “I don’t know why some of these comics leave right away. They need the business to stay and mingle.”

Sweeney discovered he’s very comfortable being on stage; however, waiting in the wings is a different matter.

“The thing is I still have the fear — I have butterflies the size of pterodactyls, I sweat, I feel sick sometimes, but once my foot hits that stage and I’m introduced. I’m good. For some reason, every time I get on the stage, that’s when everything clears up. All the moments before are awful,” he said.

“The one thing with comedy is I’m never gonna quit,” he added. “I’m actually a professional sports bettor, but for some reason, and no matter how much torture I take in comedy, I want to stay with it. I’d like to have a name where I’m doing more than the West Coast some time, to where my wife doesn’t have to work, so she can go with me and maybe take the Yorkie along, since the kids are already grown up.”

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge at the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 18-20 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info