Bites & Brews

Fantastic food, the best brews and sports viewing are all packaged into one perfect setting as Brew Brothers prepares to open in the Tropicana Laughlin this week.

The restaurant and brewery is not your typical sports bar — its menu is a cut above.

“The food is the difference,” said Rick Yuhas, Tropicana Laughlin general manager.

And after one bite of anything on the menu, patrons are sure to agree. Each item has been created and perfected by Gregg Carano and his family members. With their Italian heritage, cooking is in their blood, and the recipes from the Carano kitchen prove just that.

Carano’s dad opened the Eldorado Hotel & Casino in 1973 in Reno. The result was a booming success, and Eldorado Resorts now encompasses 28 properties all across the nation.

The family of seven all had a part to play in the success of the franchise. Gregg’s focus is food, as the Eldorado senior vice president of food and beverage.

He, along with his three brothers, Gary, Gene and Glen, came up with the idea for a restaurant and brewery in the Reno location in 1995. (The logo features the four brothers’ silhouettes.)

The aptly named “Brew Brothers” was the first brewery located inside of a casino in the U.S., and it took off immediately. It was named “Best Brewpub in America” by Nightclub and Bar Magazine

The food was unlike anything else and the beer was crafted to pair perfectly with the menu. Throw in a multitude of TVs to catch any game, and customers were hooked. The Laughlin location is sure to follow suit.

Eldorado purchased Tropicana Entertainment last year and as the Laughlin property already had plans for a tap house, Brew Brothers was a natural fit. This will be the fifth Brew Brothers location, which are found exclusively in Eldorado Resorts.

The restaurant will be in the Tropicana’s former bingo room location, with an open look into the casino. The restaurant has outdoor and indoor seating, with 30 TVs lining the walls. A sports book will be next to the brew-pub so patrons can make bets easily as they view the games. There will also be video poker machines available at the bar.

The new bingo room, which is now open, has been moved down across from the Roundhouse Buffet and features a new sleek look and huge windows overlooking all the action on Casino Drive.

Brew Brothers’ grand opening starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, and the crew is more than ready to share an unforgettable dining experience with Laughlin. Carano has been on property, working with the chefs and Tropicana team to ensure each dish is prepared just right and the bartenders have received cicerone training for a well-rounded knowledge of the beer.

“The quality of the food and the level of service far surpasses anything local,” Tropicana Food & Beverage Director Eric Rutsky said.

So what can you expect on the menu? A little bit of everything, but like you’ve never tasted it before.

Carano shared a few of his favorites on the menu, like his famous truffle burger. The fresh patty comes with truffled aiolo, truffle gouda cheese, sautéed mushrooms and a port wine glaze. It’s Carano’s gourmet take on a mushroom Swiss and it does not disappoint.

“I go around the country and all I do is eat barbeque and burgers,” Carano said. “And this is the best burger I ever had.”

Another popular dish is his wife’s meatball recipe. They douse a half-pound veal meatball with the Caranos’ special marinara sauce and top it with whipped ricotta cheese and garlic bread on the side. It’s incredibly tender and full of flavor!

The Laughlin loaded fries are sure to be a local favorite, piled with Carolina pulled pork, smokey chipotle gouda cheese sauce, green onions and a drizzle of barbeque sauce on top.

Plenty of other classic dishes like chicken wings, nachos, shrimp, steak and much more are on the menu, with a special Carano twist.

The delectable offerings don’t stop there. For those 21 and older, Brew Brothers has a vast selection of hand-crafted cocktails, wine from the Carano family vineyard, 16 brews on tap, bottled beer, and frozen drink specialties, which are a real treat.

They serve several regional brews, including a Las Vegas Lager from Big Dogs Brewing Company in Las Vegas. Proceeds from this lager are donated to a charity for brain diseases.

Beer flights and tastings will be available so patrons can find the right brew to suit their palette. And the highly-skilled bartenders are happy to explain the taste and qualities of each beer they serve.

Their spiked milkshakes are big enough to be a meal on their own and come coated with candy, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a variety of other toppings. The Raider Avalanche is a top pick with vodka, Kahlúa, Bailey’s Irish Cream, peanut butter and vanilla ice cream. Drinking your dessert has never been so tasty!

These gourmet selections all come at a reasonable price, and are sure to wow guests with the attention to flavor and quality that is apparent in every sip or bite.

MEET & GREET

Join the Tropicana for a special event at Brew Brothers on Saturday, Jan. 12. Former NFL wide receiver Willie Gault will be signing autographs at the brew-pub from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Gault was a member of the Chicago Bears from 1983-1987, which included a Super Bowl win in 1985. He then played for the Oakland Raiders from 1988-1993. Over his career, he caught 333 passes for 6,635 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He was also a track star, taking home the bronze medal at the 1983 World Championships in the 110-meter hurdles, and he was on the 1980 U.S. Olympic track and field team.

Gault has also found success as an actor in Hollywood, appearing in 32 films and television shows.