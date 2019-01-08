Need for Beads

The 7th annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Bead and Gift Show, presented by Shows of Integrity, has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the year for rock hounds, jewelry makers and those who seek out the unusual and unexpected in the Colorado River region.

Shoppers will find all that and more at this year’s show coming to the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 11-20 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day).

Dozens of retail and wholesale dealers will have everything from costume jewelry, gift items, beads, minerals, loose stones, Native American jewelry, fine jewelry and more.

If you have a jewelry-related business and bring your retail sales tax info, you may register to buy wholesale. This show offers some of the best dealers around the country selling domestic and imported items from around the world while providing high quality and craftsmanship.

While the show has an extensive title in an attempt to illustrate it is more than a gem and mineral show, it doesn’t come close to covering all the bases. The show will have displays and sales of a wide variety of items.

Attendees will see and be able to buy gold and silver chains, opal jewelry, rough and cut opal, beads from all over the world, pearls, sterling silver jewelry, wire-sculpted jewelry, pendants, bracelets, earrings, precious and semi-precious stone beads, fine jewelry with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

In addition to Native American jewelry, shoppers will find jade carvings, fossils, minerals and wood crafted items.

Dealers also offer both completed jewelry pieces and loose stones and findings for those who like to make and sell their own creations.

There will be door prize drawings daily for gift certificates to spend at any booth in the show. Entry into the drawings is available to all those attending the show by filling out the drawing form when they come into the Pavilion Theater.

The show is free to attend.

For more information, contact Terry James at 903-815-5957.

Retail dealers that may be attending the show include:

• Amora Piedra, Oregon City, Oregon (14k gold-filled and sterling silver jewelry with semi-precious stones);

• Blue Ridge Gallery of Fine Art, Sparta, North Carolina (wire-wrapped jewelry and set traditional jewelry);

• B & M Treasure, Vancouver, Washington (beads, hand-crafted jewelry);

• Ebrima Kabba, Bronx, New York (African beads and more);

• J & J Jewelry, Culpeper, Virginia (beading parts, silk and nylon thread, pearl, coral, jade, sterling silver jewelry, finished earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings);

• Imperial Gems, Suwanee, Georgia (pearl, gemstone beads);

• Jewelry by LK Enterprises, Warsaw, Missouri (sterling silver jewelry):

• Michelle’s Shellcraft, Los Angeles, California (beads, pendants, jewelry);

• O & O Jewelry, (colored diamonds, fine jewelry, sterling, stones, opal jewelry, estate jewelry and more);

• One of a Kind Designer Cabs, Branson, Missouri (cabochons);

• The Perfect Gem, Richmond, Texas (semi-precious stones and beaded stone necklaces);

• S & J Fine Jewelry, Suawanee, Georgia (14k to 18k fine jewelry, ruby, sapphire, emerald, diamond, South Sea pearls, and colored gem stone jewelry);

• Treasure Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii (silver, gold, gem jewelry, gift boxes, jade and gem carving, books and DVD, bead necklaces);

• Treasure Island, Lakewood, Colorado (vintage American Indian jewelry, rough turquoise for lapidary and rock collectors);

• West Desert Collectors, Delta, Utah (fossils and minerals);

• (Raymond Zhen, San Francisco, California (jewelry, beads, crystal, woodcraft).

SHOWS OF INTEGRITY

The Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 11-20 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily)

