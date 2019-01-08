Sporty Seniors

The 2019 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games returns for the third year with a full schedule of sports for athletes of all skill levels.

The various competitions, hosted by Bullhead City Parks & Recreation, take place from Sunday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 20, at venues on both sides of the Colorado River and are geared toward athletes 50 years of age or better.

More than 1,000 seniors are expected to participant in sports and activities such as bowling, swimming, pickleball, softball, 5K run, track and field, horseshoes, power lifting, golf, basketball skills, table tennis and corn hole.

The deadline for registering for bracketed events such as softball, pickleball, cornhole and golf was Friday, Jan. 4. Remaining events, including swimming, the 5K, bowling, track and field, table tennis, and power lifting will allow for registration if participants show up last minute. These events require a $30 participation fee and a $5 per event fee, which can be paid onsite with cash or check.

Spectators are welcome to come and cheer on their favorite athletes and teams.

Medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each event, however some events are divided into categories based on skill and age. In that case, medals will be awarded to the winner in each event category. In the softball category, the tournament counts as a Senior Softball-USA qualifier.

The games started in Laughlin in 2003 under the direction of the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department. The event morphed over the years, from a spring event to fall and winter, however, in 2016, Clark County ended its involvement with the games. Bullhead City’s Recreation Division resurrected the event in 2017.

After establishing a partnership between Bullhead City and Laughlin, the event has returned stronger with more interest and more participation.

Because the events take place in two time zones in two states, those taking place in Bullhead City will be on Arizona time; with those in Laughlin will be on Nevada time.

The opening ceremony for the games starts on Sunday, Jan. 13 (4 p.m. PST.) in the Gallery Banquet Room at the Colorado Belle. The ceremony will serve as participant check-in.

For more info call Derek Sedler 928-763-9400, ext. 303 or visit: SeniorGames.co.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sunday, Jan. 13

Pickleball — Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles (3.0 and below), Mixed Doubles (3.5 and above), and Men’s Doubles, (check in 7 a.m., starts 8 a.m. MST), at Rotary Park pickleball courts, 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC;

Handicap and Scratch Bowling — (check in 12:30 p.m., starts 1 p.m., PST), Riverside Resort Bowling Center, Laughlin.

Monday, Jan. 14

Swimming and Relay — (check in 7 a.m., starts 8 a.m., MST), Bullhead City Community Pool, 2255 Trane Road, BHC;

Table Tennis — (check in 1 p.m., starts 1:30 p.m., MST), Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 3rd St., BHC.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 15-16

Track and Field — (check in 1 p.m., starts 1:30 p.m., MST), Mohave High School, 2251 Hwy. 95, BHC.

Tuesday-Sunday, Jan. 15-20

Softball — Men’s ages 65, 70,75, 80 (Tuesday-Thursday); Men’s ages 50, 55, and 60 (Friday-Sunday); Men’s age 40 and Women’s ages 40 and 50 (Saturday-Sunday) — (times to be determined), Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr., BHC.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Horseshoes — (check in 10 a.m., starts 10:30 a.m. MST); Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Friday, Jan. 18

Powerlifting — (check in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m., MST); Bullhead Health Club, 2350 S. Miracle Mile, Unit 370, BHC;

Golf — (check in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m., MST) Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr., BHC;

Cornhole — (check in 6 p.m., starts 6:30 p.m., MST); Rotary Park, BHC.

Saturday, Jan. 19

5K Road Race — (check in 9:30 a.m., starts 10 a.m.), Rotary Park, BHC;

Men’s and Women’s Basketball (check in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.; MST), Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, 2250 Highland Road, BHC.