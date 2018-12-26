New Year’s Dining & Parties

Many of the Laughlin casinos are offering special menus in their restaurants and buffets for New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31. The following pages give a snapshot of specials available as of press time. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity, unless otherwise specified. All menu items are subject to change. For a regular listing of all the casino restaurant and dining options, see Dining Guide.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

In addition to the extensive salad station, soup bar, Asian Wok station, Italian Station, Sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar, the special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with slow-roasted prime rib, roasted Tom turkey, Italian rope sausage; assorted entrees including steak au poivre, chicken parmesan, BBQ pork spare ribs, and beef tamales; seafood selections including oysters on the half shell, cold crab legs, cod fillets with lemon butter, salmon fillets with crab sauce and shrimp scampi; salads include Ambrosia salad, roasted vegetable, antipasto, and crab salad; hors d’ouvres include twice-battered mushrooms, crab cakes with remoulade sauce, fried calamari with creamy chipotle and fresh fruit; desserts include assorted parfaits, Boston cream pie, New York style cheesecake, bread pudding, white and dark chocolate-covered strawberries and much more.

Note: Local musician K-Brick will be performing smooth jazz while guests dine at the buffet.

Price/When: $29.99 with Total Rewards card; $32.99 without card — Monday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: A three-course meal beginning with a harvest salad with romaine hearts and frisse lettuce, Fuji apples, Mandarin oranges, pecans, and pomegranate seeds, tossed with raspberry mint vinaigrette; entree includes a 5-ounce filet mignon with port wine demi glaze, accompanied by a lobster tail and served with Yukon gold potatoes and grilled asparagus; chocolate caramel tart for dessert.

Price/When: $75 per person — Monday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

New Year’s Eve Specials: Choice of entree — Coffee-crusted filet of beef served with brandy peppercorn sauce, $45; New York steak and fried calamari with bleu cheese hollandaise, $43; Chef Felix’ seafood stew with shrimp, scallops and white fish in a rich tomato broth and served with a French baguette, $44; Poached salmon served with champagne sauce, $40; chicken paillard in a mushroom cream sauce, $32.

All entrées served with a choice of chef’s soup or chopped salad with bleu cheese vinaigrette, bread service, fresh sauteed vegetables, choice of baked potato, garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned fries or pecan wild rice and a choice of strawberry cheesecake or double chocolate cake layered with peppermint mousse and covered in white chocolate buttercream frosting.

Note: the 2 for $55 special will not be served this evening.

When: Monday, Dec. 31 (2 p.m.-9:30 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

New Year’s Eve Dinner: Carving station with prime rib of beef and rosemary turkey breast; entrees of beef and pork BBQ ribs, fried shrimp, crab gratin almandine, chili-rubbed pork loin in plum sauce, pecan-glazed chicken, Asian-style noodles, black-eyed peas and there will be a special kids station; soup and salad station with chilled shrimp, seafood salad, roasted vegetables, topica caviar, chicken noodle and lentil soup; flambe station with cherries jubilee and Bananas Foster for dessert.

Price/When: $22.99 per person; no 2 for 1 discounts accepted for New Year’s Eve dinner. MyAdvantage Signature and Exclusive cardholders’ comp vouchers will not be accepted —Monday, Dec. 31 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Surf-n-Turf with an 8-ounce New York steak and fried shrimp with a choice of regular or sweet potato French fries, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf or baked potato and chef’s vegetable. Also comes with a house salad or soup of the day and your choice of regular or strawberry cheesecake.

Price/When: $19.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 (special available 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

New Year’s Eve Party

Grand ballroom

Saddle Up! New Year’s Eve Party with live music from Most Wanted, covering a variety of country, rock, disco and the oldies. Free party favors and a ticket voucher for the Native Harvest Buffet are included in the ticket price.

Price/When: $25 for individuals, $40 for two tickets — Monday, Dec. 31 (starts at 8 p.m.).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu not available

New Year’s Eve Selections: Appetizers — Grilled steak and asparagus spears with sweet and spicy glaze; chilled jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce; crispy onion petals with mustard aioli; or lump crab cakes with chipotle aioli. Soup/salads — Lobster bisque, sweet French onion or Steakhouse salad. Sides — Grilled asparagus, sauteed spinach, truffle creamed corn, Steakhouse seasoned fries, three-cheese macaroni or a mushroom medley. Entrees — Flame-broiled bone-in ribeye; filet mignon brushed with herb butter; flame-broiled New York strip steak; roast prime rib with au jus lie; pan-seared pork chop with caramelized cranberry apple glaze; madeira chicken with oyster mushrooms, asparagus, madeira demi glace and provolone cheese; fillet of salmon with lump crab and shrimp with a lemon chieve beurre blanc sauce; jumbo king prawns Cajun or scampi style; or twin cold water lobster tails with rice pilaf and vegetable du jour.

Price/When: Each item is individually priced — Monday, Dec. 31 (seating times at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.); reservations required, call 702-298-4200.

Passagio Italian Gardens

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special entree: Frutta di Mare con Linguine — array of seafood, Canadian lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in a white wine garlic and herb tomato broth over linguine served with a ciabatta aglio toast.

Price/When: $23.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 (3 p.m.-close).

Round House Buffet

Crab Legs & Prime Rib Dinner

Special items added to this buffet include: Carving station with herb-crusted prime rib, roasted turkey and steamed crab legs; American & BBQ station with fried chicken, BBQ ribs, herb-grilled salmon, fried shrimp, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, macaroni & cheese, honey-glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts and buttermilk biscuits; seafood bar with crab legs, chilled and grilled shrimp, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters and crawfish; Pub grub station with jalapeno poppers, buffalo boneless chicken wings, fish and chips, sweet & sour pork, and tempura green beans; Italian station with chicken piccata, penne with sausage and broccoli, steamed mussels and clams, spaghetti marinara, farfalle alfredo, sauteed squash provencal, garlic bread sticks and assorted pizzas; Mexican station with pork carnitas, beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa; gourmet salad and fruit bar with Caesar salad, marinated vegetable salad, tomato & cucumber salad, country potato salad, pasta salad fresh cut fruit and more; dessert and ice cream station with assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, ice cream and frozen yogurt.

Price/When: $22.99 — Sunday, Dec. 30 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). and Monday, Dec. 31 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Round House Buffet

New Year’s Eve & Day Brunch

Special items added to this buffet include: Carving station with salt & pepper-crusted roast beef and honey-baked ham; breakfast specialties including eggs Benedict, quiche Lorraine, pancake-wrapped sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes, grits, buttermilk biscuits, oatmeal and more; waffle and French toast bar with a variety of fruit toppings and whipped cream; gourmet salad and fruit bar with peel-and-eat shrimp, Caesar salad, tomato & cucumber salad, country potato salad, marinated vegetable salad, yogurt, fresh cut fruit, muffins, bagels and more; American Southern station with chicken fried steak with country gravy, Southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, succotash, mashed potatoes and gravy; Italian station with spinach strata, vegetable frittata, sausage and potato casserole, spaghetti marinara, chicken alfredo, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, breakfast pizza and more; Mexican station with scrambled eggs and chorizo, beef fajitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa bar; dessert and ice cream station with warm cinnamon rolls, assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, ice cream and frozen yogurt.

Price/When: $18.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 & Tuesday, Jan. 1 (7 a.m.-1 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Party

Tango’s Lounge

Dance party with live music from Big Music (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.) and Thee Champagne Band (9 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Price/When: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (4:30 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Casino Floor

Two complimentary champagne toasts on the casino floor.

Price/When: Free — Monday, Dec. 31 (noon and midnight).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus an elegant New Year’s menu prepared by Chef Richard.

Price/When: Price varies per entrée —Monday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-11 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

New Year’s Eve Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day: Roasted lamb, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar, desserts and much more.

Price/When: $19.99 for any entrée — Monday, Dec. 31 (3 p.m.-11 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Flat iron steak and shrimp scampi in puff pastry with soup or salad, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables, and chocolate cheese cake.

Price/When: $16.49 — Monday, Dec. 31 (special available 4 p.m.- midnight; restaurant open 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

New Year’s Eve Brunch: All the favorite breakfast and lunch items including some holiday specials and no champagne.

Price/When: $12.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet: Celebration buffet includes a carving station with roast beef, lamb and roast pork; shrimp scampi, trout almandine, steak with peppercorn sauce, pesto ravioli, cranberry-glazed pork, chicken piccata, salmon bearnaise, mussels in creamy garlic sauce, turkey tetrazzini, veal marsala, peel-and-eat shrimp, salad and deli bar, a variety of desserts and much more.

Price/When: $18.49 — Monday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-11 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Parties

The dance club

Live music by the Terry Wayne Project; also featuring DJ Kay Mae; complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price/When: $5 at the door —Monday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-sunrise).

loser’s lounge

Live Music by Klique; also featuring new resident DJ Eph Bomb; complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price/When: $10 at the door — Monday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.- sunrise).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Choice of entrée — Toasted pine nut and herb-crusted fillet with sun-dried tomato bearnaise; crab-stuffed orange roughy with bearnaise; or smoked herb-crusted turkey with bourbon cranberry glaze. Each entree comes with choice of lobster bisque soup or citrus walnut salad, appetizer choice between blackened shrimp cocktail or oysters Rockefeller, and dessert choice of raspberry torte or chocolate cake.

Price/When: $37.79 with ace/PLAY card, $41.99 without card — Monday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

New Year’s Eve Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: Prime rib, pork loin marsala, broiled New York steak, chicken oscar, seafood Newburg and seafood melange; served with your choice of beer, wine or margaritas.

Price/When: $22.50 with red, green or orange ace/PLAY card, $27 with blue ace/PLAY card, $30 without a card — Monday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Cafe Aquarius

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: T-bone steak and breaded shrimp with bread, house salad and dessert.

Price/When: $26.99 with an ace/PLAY card, $29.99 without a card — Monday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-midnight).

New Year’s Eve Party

The Pavilion

Dance party with live music by Kid & Nic; party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight; cash bar.

Price/When: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: Choice of surf & turf with lobster or shrimp, which includes soup or salad, petite filet mignon, either a lobster tail with white wine sauce or jumbo shrimp scampi, garlic mashed or baked potato, fresh seasonal vegetables and dinner rolls.

Price/When: $35 with lobster; $30 with shrimp — Monday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Party

Bighorn Cafe

Live music by Ray Allen, party favors, live countdown and midnight cake and champagne toast.

Price/Time: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

New Year’s Eve Dinner: Carving station with roasted prime rib au jus, roasted South African salmon, jerk roasted pork, seafood display with cocktail shrimp, crab legs, and baby calamari; soup and salad bar with lobster bisque, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, turkey salad, Asian chicken salad, berry Ambrosia, fingerling potato salad and more; pastas include linguini with white clam sauce, baked ziti alforno and shrimp scampi; entrees include New York steak, chicken piccata, scallops St. Jaques Parisienne, sauteed mussels, oven-roasted pork loin and sides including saffron rice, butternut squash, oven-roasted asparagus, mashed Yukon gold potatoes and green beans with mushroom ragout and fried shallots; desserts include assorted miniature pies and cupcakes, eclairs, cheesecake, creme brulee, creme caramel and white and dark chocolate mousse.

Price/When: $21.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Party

River Bar Lounge

Live music by Lil’ Elmo & The Cosmos; balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

Price/Time: No cover— Monday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-2 a.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: Entrée duet of black pepper bacon-wrapped tenderloin of beef and jumbo prawns in white wine butter sauce with exotic mushrooms, served with truffle mashed potatoes; appetizer of breaded lump crab cake with creole mustard aioli; salad includes heirloom tomato with burrata cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, olive oil, basil, buffalo mozzarella cheese, aged maple and balsamic syrup; dessert of goat cheese creme brulee with wild bee honey and yellow raspberry coulis.

Price/When: $36.99 per person — Monday, Dec. 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Grand Buffet

New Year’s Eve Buffet: Carving station with oven-roasted prime rib and jerk roasted pork; entrees include New York steak cornish game hens, chicken Angelo linguini with crevett, shrimp scampi, baked ziti alforno, oven-roasted pork loin, scallops St. Jaques, duck leg in brigade sauce, shrimp pad Thai, cashew chicken and Mongolian beef; soups include lobster bisque and chicken noodle soup; salad and seafood bar with Asian chicken salad, spinach salad with charred tomato vinaigrette, Roman Caesar salad with shrimp, baby calamari with shaved fennel, garden salad, mozzarella with tomatoes, berry Ambrosia, turkey salad and crab legs; desserts include assorted pies and miniature cupcakes, eclairs, cheesecake, creme brulee, creme caramel, and white and dark chocolate mousse.

Price/When: $20.99 — Monday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Parties

Edge Lounge

Music by DJ Oz; balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

Price/Time: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-3 a.m.).

Casino Floor

Music by DJ Ricochet (9 p.m.-3 a.m.); balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

E Center

New Year’s Eve Doo Wop Show with music by Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Alley Cats and Marvelettes The Tribute. For more info, see next page.

Price/Time: $35 — Sunday, Dec. 30 & Monday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper

Regular menu and hours for New Year’s Eve.

Saltgrass Steak House

Regular menu and hours for New Year’s Eve.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Regular menu and hours for New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Special: Hangover Bloody Mary with Crop organic cucumber vodka, Demitri’s Bloody Mary seasoning, celery, pepperoncini, olives, chilled jumbo shrimp and a crab leg.

Price/When: $10 — Tuesday, Jan. 1 (restaurant open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Party

Gold Diggers:

DJ Joey Mazzola will be spinning tracks into the New Year; party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price/Time: No cover— Monday, Dec. 31 (starts at 10:30 p.m.).

Casino Floor:

Sax Man Brown will be playing live on the casino floor near The Deli.

Time: Monday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-midnight).

LAUGHLIN RANCH GOLF CLUB

The Ranch

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: Choice of prime rib, chicken marsala or Mahi Mahi, and includes a house glass of wine and champagne all night, reservations suggested, call 928-754-1322.

Price/When: $50 per person — Monday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-7 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Party

Live music by local band DoubleXXCross; food and drink specials all night.

Price/Time: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (doors open 8 p.m.).

NEW PIONEER

New Year’s Eve Party

Live music by Kingmaniax, party favors and champagne toast at midnight.

Price/Time: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-1 a.m.).

BIKINI BAY BAR & NIGHTCLUB

(Located in the Laughlin Outlet Center)

New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the New Year with the Bikini girls, music, party favors, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

Price/Time: No cover — Monday, Dec. 31 (noon-2 a.m.).