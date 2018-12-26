When Kool & the Gang burst onto the R&B music scene back in the early 1970s, they had the talent and energy to turn just about every one of their songs into a “celebration.”

In 1964, Ronald “Khalis” Bell and his brother, Robert “Kool” Bell, joined Jersey City neighborhood friends Robert “Spike” Mickens, Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith to create a unique musical blend of smooth jazz, soul and funk. At first calling themselves the Jazziacs, the band went through various names — The New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band, Kool & the Flames — before settling on their famous moniker.

Over the next several years, they solidified their musical chemistry on the rough-and-tumble East Coast music scene, supporting acts like Bill Cosby, Ritchie Havens and Richard Pryor.

Their self-titled 1969 debut album introduced their signature instrumental sound and fierce horn arrangements created by Khalis, Dee Tee, and Spike. It also spawned their first Billboard R&B charted single, “Kool & the Gang,” followed by “Let the Music Take Your Mind.”

More than a record, the album was the introduction to a theme that music is the message — one Kool & the Gang stands by today. The instrumental album was an expression of their deep love of music.

Their sophomore set included two live albums, Live at the Sex Machine, which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s R&B chart and yielded three hit singles, “Funky Man,” “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight,” and “I Want to Take You Higher.” Next came Live at PJ’S, before returning to the studio to record Music Is The Message, and Good Times recorded with a string section.

The various elements of jazz, rock and instrumental styles made it difficult for them to be labeled one specific genre. Their efforts helped solidify a sound that wowed not only fans, but such contemporaries as James Brown and Nina Simone.

The band’s stellar reputation grew with each album, with songs becoming immortal party anthems in addition to hits on the radio, like the platinum smash “Jungle Boogie.” The ’70s were inundated with their R&B hits, like the classic “Summer Madness” featured in the film “Rocky,” and albums — Spirit of the Boogie, Love & Understanding and Open Sesame. The title track, “Open Sesame,” was included on the top-selling movie soundtrack of all time, Saturday Night Fever, which earned the group its second Grammy.

Kool & the Gang unveiled a smooth new sound with “Ladies Night,” in 1979, which became their first platinum album. The ’80s would see them dominate the mainstream, starting with the double platinum-selling album Celebrate (driven by the international monster hit “Celebration,” which spent six weeks atop the R&B chart and became a No. 1 pop single.

“Celebration,” which played as the American hostages returned from Iran in 1981, remains front and center at joyous occasions worldwide. The smashes “Get Down On It,” “Take My Heart,” “Let’s Go Dancing,” “Joanna,” “Tonight,” “Misled,” and two more mega-hits “Cherish” and “Fresh,” from the multi-platinum album Emergency, solidified the group’s international stardom.

From Nairobi to Newark, Kool & the Gang has performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history and their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled R&B band of all time.

Their performances seemed more like parties and everybody was invited to move, dance, and match their exuberance step for step. Kool has influenced the music of three generations and, as they approach their 50th year in the business, the band has amassed a collection of iconic songs.

The heavily in-demand band has continued to tour the world, appearing most recently alongside Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John and The Roots and performed on a 50-city tour with rock legends Van Halen.

They were the only American group to participate in Band Aid’s 1984 Do They Know It’s Christmas project for famine victims in Africa.

With the explosion of hip-hop in the ’90s, Kool & the Gang’s extensive catalog of grooves made them DJ favorites. Their drum beats, bass, guitar and signature horn lines lace the tracks of numerous artists including the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Cypress Hill, and P. Diddy. Kool & the Gang is the most sampled band in hip-hop by far.

In 2014, they were honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Age has taken its toll on the group, with the passing of Robert Mickens, and Ricky Westfield. The founding Bell brothers, along with little brother, Amir Bayyan, and the remainder of original guys, Dennis Thomas and George Brown, are joined by Curtis Williams, Lavelle Evans, Louis Taylor, Shawn McQuiller, Timothy Horton, Michael Ray, and Ron Dorsey to keep their legacy going long into the future.

In 2016, they released a single, “Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours),” which rose to No. 15 on the Billboard Adult R& B chart. The song signifies a modernization of Kool & the Gang’s unmistakable sound, down to the dance floor-tailored bass grooves and the perfectly timed horns. It was their first airplay chart hit in a decade. More new music is due in the near future.

In the meantime, Kool & The Gang continue to circle the globe on tour, with one stop being Laughlin. When the guys hit the E Center stage Saturday, Dec. 29, dancing shoes will be must.

