Season’s Eatings

Check out the various Laughlin resorts for a plethora of Christmas dining options.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

In addition to the extensive salad station, soup bar, Asian Wok station, Italian Station, Sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar, the special items added to Harrah’s buffet include:

Christmas Day: Carving station — slow roasted prime rib with au jus, slow roasted tom turkey, honey glazed ham; soups — butternut squash, clam chowder, menudo (’til 2 p.m.); salads — Waldorf, Asian cucumber, Ambrosia; American Bounty — ranch-fried chicken, green bean casserole, mushroom orzo, bacon & cheddar scalloped potatoes, baby red mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes with Bananas Foster sauce, and traditional apple sausage cranberry stuffing; pork and poultry — dark and white meat turkey, Italian sausage & peppers, Fresh Market pork chops, savory BBQ pork ribs; seafood — battered cod with hush puppies, grilled salmon with scampi sauce, orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; desserts — cheesecake, bread pudding, chocolate decadence, Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, créme puffs, pumpkin pie, apple tarts, pecan pie, apple strudel, cherry tarts and cobbler.

Price/When: $19.99 with Total Rewards card; $21.99 without card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Specials: Parmesan encrusted chicken served with herb mashed potatoes and gravy with a medley of vegetables; creamy tomato basil soup, and Créme Brülée for dessert.

Price/Time: $16.99 per person — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: A three-course meal beginning with endive spinach salad with smoked apple bacon, feta cheese and red onions tossed with cilantro chipotle ranch dressing; entrée choice of seared muscovy duck breast with a black cherry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus or 5 oz. filet mignon accompanied by stuffed shrimp wrapped with applewood bacon and served with Cabernet demi glaze, parmesan red potatoes and grilled asparagus; and dessert of chocolate lava cake.

Price/Time: $55 per person — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

Christmas Day Specials: Entrées — Traditional turkey dinner with sausage stuffing, bacon and chive mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sweet potato macaroni and cheese and Chef’s homemade cranberry sauce for $34; Chef’s pork loin yule log with spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and prosciutto, served with cheesy grits for $35; slow roasted prime rib of beef with garlic herb butter and pan sauce gravy, horseradish cream, Yorkshire pudding, choice of baked potato or mashed potatoes for $42; stuffed filet of beef with lobster, topped with tarragon peppercorn brandy sauce for $49.

All entrées served with a choice of house salad or Tuscan tomato soup, bread service with Chef’s butter, savory corn pudding; and a choice of strawberry cheesecake or chocolate torte for dessert.

Note: the 2 for $55 special will not be served this evening.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.-9:30 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Breakfast Brunch: Omelets and eggs to order, traditional breakfast foods, desserts and more.

Price/When: $10.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-10 a.m.).

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Dinner: Items include carving station with slow roasted prime rib and roasted turkey; entrées include Asian style ribs, sweet baked ham with pineapple rum sauce, pecan crusted salmon, grilled pork chops with crab fried rice, tarragon chicken; Kid’s station; soup and salad bar featuring cream of asparagus soup, chicken noodle soup, chilled shrimp, ambrosia salad, marinated mushrooms, red bliss potato salad; Flambé station with Cherries Jubilee and Bananas Foster; dessert station.

Price/When: $22.99 per person; no 2 for 1 discounts accepted for Christmas dinner. MyAdvantage Signature and Exclusive card holders’ comp vouchers will be accepted —Tuesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Entrée choice of roasted tom turkey or apricot ginger ham steak; includes a potato roll, choice of house salad or soup of the day; traditional green bean casserole or Chef’s vegetable selection with a choice of mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, French fries, candied yams or baked potato; choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple pie for dessert.

Price/When: $14.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (special available 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: An entrée of filet mignon duxelle, Hawaiian macadamia snapper, dessert of pumpkin cinnamon Créme Brulée.

Price/When: $37 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.-close); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Passaggio Italian Gardens

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Week Special entree: Frutta di Mare con Linguine — array of seafood, Canadian lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in a white wine garlic and herb tomato broth over linguine, served with a ciabatta aglio toast.

Price/When: $23.99 each — Friday, Dec. 21-Tuesday, Dec. 25 (5 p.m.-close).

Round House Buffet

Christmas Holiday Breakfast: Special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with honey baked ham; omelet station with ham, sausage, onions, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapeños, jack and cheddar cheese; chilled bar of seasonal melons, fruit, tropical fruit salad, strawberry yogurt and more; breakfast specialties such as chicken fried steak and country gravy, scrambled eggs, western scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes, cinnamon rolls, French toast, waffle bar, strawberry cheese blintzes, chilaquiles, oatmeal, biscuits and more; breakfast pastry station of assorted donuts, muffins, Danishes, croissants and more.

Price/When: $13.49 with the Green Trop Advantage Card; $14.99 without the card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-noon).

Christmas Day Holiday Dinner: Special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with herb-crusted roast beef and honey-glazed baked ham; gourmet salad and fruit bar with marinated vegetable salad, tomato and cucumber salad, country potato salad, pasta salad, ambrosia, fruit; holiday favorites —traditional roast turkey, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, buttered corn, glazed baby carrots, green bean casserole, marshmallow candied yams, orange cranberry sauce, traditional herb stuffing; soup — roasted tomato bisque; American — lemon tomato poached whitefish, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, macaroni & cheese, buttermilk biscuits; Italian — assorted pizzas, chicken cacciatore, baked cheese ravioli alfredo, rigatoni marinara, garlic bread sticks, Sicilian yellow & green squash; holiday desserts & ice cream station — pumpkin, apple, cherry and pecan pies, cakes, pastries, bread pudding, cobbler, ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.

Price/When: $14.39 with the Green Trop Advantage Card; $15.99 without the card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (1 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Specials: Traditional roasted turkey dinner, green bean Amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, cranberry sauce; or bronzed grilled prime rib dinner with green bean Amandine, mashed potatoes, orange glazed carrots; both entrées come with a choice of pumpkin or apple pie for dessert.

Price/When: $17.99 each — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24/7).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus some Christmas Specials prepared by Chef Richard.

Price/When: Vary per entrée —Tuesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Christmas Day Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day; Special — ham also will be carved tableside; served with all the favorite trimmings; salad bar including shrimp & crab salad, potato bar, desserts and more.

Price/When: $19.99 for any entrée — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Turkey and baked ham platter with giblet gravy, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin pie or pecan pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.49 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: Special items added to this buffet include: all the favorite breakfast and lunch items including some holiday specials and no champagne.

Price/When: $12.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

Christmas Day Buffet: Special items added to this extensive buffet include: carving station — roast beef and baked ham; entrées — salmon in lemon dill sauce, veal piccata, shrimp scampi, pork ribs, beef goulash, chicken Cordon Bleu, Lamb mint demi, seafood Newburg, pot roast and more. Deli bar with a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, side dishes, salads, and holiday desserts at the pastry station.

Price/When: $16.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Choice of entrée — traditional turkey (white and dark meat) served with garlic mashed potatoes and house-made stuffing or beef medallions duo, both Oscar-style and with peppercorn bordelaise, served with lobster risotto and roasted Brussels sprouts with fresh shallots and bacon; appetizer — tenderloin medallions featuring white truffle duxelles and port glace de viande; soup or salad — choice of chicken saffron soup or mixed field greens salad with asiago dressing; dessert choice of pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, black forest cake or pumpkin pie.

Price/When: $34.20 with ace/PLAY card, $37.99 without card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: omelet station (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) omelets and scrambles cooked to order; Sauté station —(3 p.m.-10 p.m.) BBQ pork ribs, shrimp Alfredo; hot items —blackened salmon with roasted pepper aioli, turkey (dark and white meat), smoked tri-tip, traditional holiday sides; Brazilian Style buffet with prime rib; salad bar specialties of Waldorf salad, fresh cranberry salad; dessert of black forest cake; includes two free drinks.

Price/When: $18.74 with red, green or orange ace/PLAY card, $22.49 with blue ace/PLAY card, $24.99 without a card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper

Christmas Day Turkey Supper; served with stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes with gravy and roasted vegetables.

Price/Time: $17.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (restaurant open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Saltgrass Steak House

Regular menu for Christmas day

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Regular menu for Christmas day

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Christmas Day Dinner: Items include a carving station with herb roasted leg of lamb with mint jelly, prime rib with au jus, oven roasted tom turkey; seafood display includes cocktail shrimp with brandy cocktail sauce; soups/salads include lobster bisque, creamy five onion soup, berry ambrosia with citrus Grand Marnier cream and yogurt, Blue Moon Waldorf salad, jicama spears with orange segments, and frutti de mare salad with penne pasta and fennel slaw, bay scallops and clams and mixed green salad; entrées of southern fried chicken, roasted turkey with giblet gravy and chestnut dressing, grilled chicken breast with leek fondue and black peppercorn bacon crisp; pork tenderloin, pineapple curry shrimp, crispy salt and pepper shrimp; sides of Yukon gold whipped potatoes, maple sweet yams, honey and brown sugar baked banana squash, jasmine rice, Normandy potatoes; desserts include assorted mini pastries, sweet rolls and holiday fruit cake.

Price/Time: $18.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

E Center

Christmas Eve Dinner: Served buffet style. Items include: carving station with oven roasted prime rib, oven roasted honey-glazed ham; also featuring entrées of broiled salmon with champagne wine sauce, roast tom turkey, pork and red chili tamales, fried chicken; sides of chestnut sage stuffing, turmeric rice, mashed potatoes & giblet gravy, candied yams with toasted marshmallow and coconut flakes, steamed broccoli, carrots and cauliflower; salads including tossed greens, garden salad, fresh fruit salad, Waldorf salad and wild rice and cranberry salad; desserts of assorted pies, cakes, cookies and jelly rolls.

Price/Time: $18.99 — Monday, Dec. 24, general seating (1 p.m.-6 p.m.). Book reservations online at: https://www.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode= 1097589. Subject to change or cancellation.

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Dinner Special: Entrée choice of herb-crusted prime rib with corn pudding served with pan-seared Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon and chestnuts or Alaskan halibut served over Creole vegetables; soup or salad — sweet crab and corn bisque or mixed greens with roasted beets, blood apples, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and cranberry vinaigrette; choice of desserts — eggnog bread pudding with rum raisin ice cream or apple dumpling with vanilla bean cream.

Price/Time: $34.99 per person — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.). Menu is subject to change.

Grand Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: Items include: carving station with oven roasted prime rib, shipwrecked salmon and pork loin with cornbread stuffing; also featuring entrées of New York steak with green peppercorn sauce, roast turkey, tamales, seafood au gratin, Cornish game hens and chicken piccata; sides of oven roasted butternut squash, Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes; pasta station with fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken parmesan and more; soups and salads including chicken noodle, spinach salad, Asian, mozzarella with tomatoes, cream of English pea soup, albondigas, baby calamari and fingerling potato salad with bacon; desserts of assorted pies, miniature cupcakes, eclairs, cheesecake créme caramel, white or dark chocolate mousse and Créme Brülée.

Price/Time: $18.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner Special: Choice of roasted ham or turkey; choice of French onion soup or house salad; mashed potatoes and gravy or baked potato, fresh seasonal veggies, house made cranberry sauce, dinner roll and choice of apple pie or peppermint cheesecake for dessert.

Price/Time: $24 — Monday, Dec. 24 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.) and Tuesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).