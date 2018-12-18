Clubhouse Cookbook

Spice up Christmas dinner with a fresh menu that will delight your holiday guests. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club shared two delicious dishes from their new menu that are sure to impress over the holidays, or any occasion.

The club is now led by Troon, the leading golf management company in the world, and has recently welcomed Tommy Redman as executive chef, as well as hiring a new general manager and food and beverage director.

The trio worked together to create a new menu for the restaurant, now called The Ranch, to reflect a more down-home feel, Redman said.

“When I got here we went through and finalized everything. I cooked and we decided what we wanted to do,” he said. “Before, it was very high-end — filets, lobster, lamb. So I felt more of comfort food would help bring it down a bit, because people who come in for a couple drinks or after a round of golf may not always want a big, giant meal.”

The menu now has a middle ground, with a bar menu and lighter items as well as some fine dining options.

“We still have some higher end items so if they choose to go that way they can, but we gave them more of an option now,” Redman said. “There isn’t anything too over the top.”

Redman is originally from Texas, but has been working and living in the Tri-state for years. Most recently he was the executive chef at the Riverside Resort, and prior to that he ran the steakhouse at the Aquarius for 10 years. His stint with the Aquarius is where he found the passion for cooking and received much of his training.

“They sent me to culinary school up in Napa Valley, and I’d go up there a couple times a year and take classes and that’s what really got me into it,” Redman said.

He felt it was the right time to make a move when the chance arose to be a part of the rebirth at Laughlin Ranch.

“I got the opportunity to come up here and I figured this would be a nice place to be able to put my own stamp on it instead of just being in the corporate world,” Redman said.

With his versatility in the kitchen, he was the perfect man for the job. Redman had the experience and ingenuity to help create the new menu and is committed to upholding the high quality standards set at Laughlin Ranch.

The dining crew makes everything in-house, right down to the salad dressings, giving each item the freshest taste possible.

Redman prepared an Asian Chicken Salad and Steak Au Poivre for us, with assistance from Angel Fields, The Ranch assistant chef.

For the steak, Redman began by sprinkling fresh cracked pepper onto each side of a 6-ounce filet. He turned the stove to medium heat and added a tablespoon of oil to the pan, letting it heat up before placing the steak, ensuring a nice sear.

He cooked the steak for two minutes on each side for medium rare, or Redman said, he could finish it off in the oven for about five minutes for a medium-well steak.

As the steak was cooking, Redman made the sauce for the dish. He put a pinch of garlic and shallots in a hot skillet, then added a ½ cup of brandy. Redman allowed the heat to burn off the alcohol, then added a pinch of pepper and ¾ cup of demi-glaze. He brought the mixture to a boil, then added a ½ cup of heavy cream, stirring for three minutes. Then he reduced the heat and stirred in 1 tablespoon of butter.

Redman plated the steak with mashed potatoes and asparagus, pouring the sauce over the top.

The Asian Chicken Salad was very quick to make, with minimal prep work. Before assembling, grill a chicken breast for about 10-12 minutes, then slice it into small chunks and set aside.

Redman started the salad by drizzling a bit of sesame vinaigrette on a plate, then added a handful of spring mix. He topped the salad with the grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, and crispy wonton strips, adding just a bit more vinaigrette as not to drown the salad.

To complete the meal, Food and Beverage Director Christopher Morris suggested a Francis Ford Coppola Cabernet to pair with the steak. The red wine has notes of blackberry, currants, spice and tobacco, and its deep flavor is a perfect match for rich meat dishes.

Morris said they plan to start hosting wine pairing events and other dinner specials in the New Year. In the meantime, head up to The Ranch to check out all of the new offerings!